Givaudan : posts nine-month sales growth, says supply chain working

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan's sales rose to 5.07 billion Swiss francs
($5.47 billion) in the first nine months of the year, up 7.7% on
a like-for-like basis and 5.8% in Swiss francs, it said on
Tuesday.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on a
global level, Givaudan sustained good business momentum whilst
maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high
level. The strong growth was achieved across all product
segments and geographies, with the mature markets growing at
6.6% and the high growth markets at 9.2% on a like-for-like
basis," it said.
The Swiss company, which makes flavours for food and drinks
and fragrances for soap and washing powder, has benefited from
steady demand for food and household items throughout the
pandemic and a recovery this year in its strongly affected
business with perfumes and foods for out-of-home consumption.
"I am very happy with our continued strong performance
across all parts of our business and in particular the ongoing
recovery in Fine Fragrances, Active Beauty and in foodservice,"
Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said.
The group confirmed it is aiming for 4-5% like-for-like
sales growth on average per year over a five-year cycle to 2025.
Peer Symrise gives a nine-month trading update on
Oct. 26, while IFF reports on the third quarter on Nov.
8.
($1 = 0.9274 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by
Riham Alkousaa)