Givaudan : posts nine-month sales growth, says supply chain working

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan's sales rose to 5.07 billion Swiss francs ($5.47 billion) in the first nine months of the year, up 7.7% on a like-for-like basis and 5.8% in Swiss francs, it said on Tuesday.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on a global level, Givaudan sustained good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high level. The strong growth was achieved across all product segments and geographies, with the mature markets growing at 6.6% and the high growth markets at 9.2% on a like-for-like basis," it said.

The Swiss company, which makes flavours for food and drinks and fragrances for soap and washing powder, has benefited from steady demand for food and household items throughout the pandemic and a recovery this year in its strongly affected business with perfumes and foods for out-of-home consumption.

"I am very happy with our continued strong performance across all parts of our business and in particular the ongoing recovery in Fine Fragrances, Active Beauty and in foodservice," Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said.

The group confirmed it is aiming for 4-5% like-for-like sales growth on average per year over a five-year cycle to 2025.

Peer Symrise gives a nine-month trading update on Oct. 26, while IFF reports on the third quarter on Nov. 8. ($1 = 0.9274 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)