Givaudan : recognised for global supply chain leadership in latest CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

10 February 2022

Givaudan has been recognised once again for its global leadership in supply chain engagement with a place on the prestigious CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard recognises the companies which have received the highest ratings in CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating (SER). The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.



Givaudan's inclusion follows its third consecutive CDP double-A rating for leadership in climate action and water stewardship, announced earlier this year.

"When it comes to delivering on our bold ambition to become climate positive before 2050, action has never mattered more. That action depends on close collaboration not just with our colleagues, our partners and our customers, but with our suppliers. Our suppliers are genuine partners, and we work with them towards mutual value creation. Acting as one to deliver meaningful impact across our supply chain is vitally important as we work together to create a future we can be positive about."

Willem Mutsaerts, Head of Global Procurement and Sustainability



Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains & Regional Director Corporations, CDP comments: "Our data shows that companies currently have blinkers on when it comes to assessing their indirect impacts and engaging with suppliers to reduce them. Companies must act urgently to cascade action and manage environmental impacts throughout their supply chains to scale the level of action to secure a 1.5°C future. Many congratulations to the 500+ companies earning a place on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Givaudan is a trailblazer driving the transition towards a sustainable net-zero future."

CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard has been launched alongside its latest supply chain report: "Engaging the chain: driving speed and scale", which highlights the urgent need for companies to cascade measurement and action down the entire supply chain, to achieve the speed and scale required to avert environmental crisis.

The full CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard can be found at: https://bit.ly/SupplierEngagement2021.

Read more about our sustainability achievements and progress in our latest GRI Sustainability Report.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is a global leading company in taste and wellbeing, and fragrance and beauty. With its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the Company has a long history of innovating scents and tastes. From a favourite drink to your daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The Company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2021, the Company employed over 16,800 people worldwide and achieved sales of CHF 6.7 billion and a free cash flow of 12.6% of sales. Let's imagine together on www.givaudan.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over USD 110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organisations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalisation, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit www.cdp.net or follow @CDP to find out more.

