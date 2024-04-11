Givaudan: sales growth of almost 3% in 1st quarter

Givaudan announces sales of 1.82 billion Swiss francs for the first three months of 2024, up 2.8% on a reported basis and 12.6% organically, exceeding Stifel's estimate of 7.8%.



The fragrances and flavors group reports strong growth in all segments and geographies, with like-for-like increases of 21.8% in high-growth markets and 5.5% in mature markets.



Givaudan confirms that it is targeting organic sales growth of 4 to 5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured on average over the five-year strategic cycle.



