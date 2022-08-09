Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Givex Information Technology Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIVX   CA37636Y1097

GIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

(GIVX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:56 2022-08-09 am EDT
0.6000 CAD   -14.29%
11:29aGIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : CFO Certificate dated August 9, 2022
PU
11:29aGIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : CEO Certificate dated August 9, 2022
PU
11:19aGivex Information Technology Falls 14% as Swings to Q2 Loss from Year-Ago Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Givex Information Technology : CEO Certificate dated August 9, 2022

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 52-109F2

Certification of Interim Filings

Full Certificate

I, Don Gray, Chief Executive Officer, Givex Information Technology Group Limited, certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Givex Information Technology Group Limited (the "issuer") for the interim period ended June 30, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.
  4. Responsibility: The issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as those terms are defined in National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, for the issuer.
  5. Design: Subject to the limitations, if any, described in paragraphs 5.2 and 5.3, the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have, as at the end of the period covered by the interim filings
    1. designed DC&P, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that
      1. material information relating to the issuer is made known to us by others, particularly during the period in which the interim filings are being prepared; and
      2. information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
    3. designed ICFR, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.
  1. Control framework: The control framework the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I used to design the issuer's ICFR is Internal Control - Integrated Framework (COSO 2013 Framework) published by The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission.
  2. N/A

1

5.3 Limitation on scope of design: The issuer has disclosed in its interim MD&A

  1. the fact that the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have limited the scope of our design of DC&P and ICFR to exclude controls, policies and procedures of businesses that the issuer acquired not more than 365 days before the last day of the period covered by the interim filings; and
  2. summary financial information about the proportionately consolidated entity, special purpose entity or businesses that the issuer acquired that has been proportionately consolidated or consolidated in the issuer's financial statements.

6. Reporting changes in ICFR: The issuer has disclosed in its interim MD&A any change in the issuer's ICFR that occurred during the period beginning on April 1, 2022 and ended on June 30, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the issuer's ICFR.

Date: August 9, 2022

"Don Gray" (Signed)

Don Gray

Chief Executive Officer

2

Disclaimer

Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
11:29aGIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : CFO Certificate dated August 9, 2022
PU
11:29aGIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : CEO Certificate dated August 9, 2022
PU
11:19aGivex Information Technology Falls 14% as Swings to Q2 Loss from Year-Ago Profit
MT
09:35aGivex Information Technology Swings to Q2 Loss from Year-Ago Profit; Revenue $16.8 Mill..
MT
07:35aEarnings Flash (GIVX.TO) GIVEX Reports Q2 Revenue increased 36% to $16.8 million
MT
07:31aGivex Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
06:01aGivex Subsidiary Electronic Scrip (eScrip) Reaches $450 Million in Donations to Local S..
AQ
08/02Givex Announces Global Remote Work Policy
PR
07/26Givex Information Technology Details Partnership with Brazilian Bakery Chain Benjamin
MT
07/26Givex Announces Partnership with Benjamin for Technological and Innovative Expansion Pl..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 66,0 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82,7 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float -
Chart GIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Givex Information Technology Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,70 CAD
Average target price 3,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 357%
Managers and Directors
Don Gray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brittain Brown President
Jim Woodside Chief Financial Officer & Director
Graham Campbell Chief Operating Officer
Robert Munro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-17.65%64
INTUIT INC.-27.09%131 662
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.14%59 631
ADYEN N.V.-21.26%57 604
WORLDLINE-12.90%12 264
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-65.29%9 996