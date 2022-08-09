Givex Information Technology : CFO Certificate dated August 9, 2022

designed ICFR, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

material information relating to the issuer is made known to us by others, particularly during the period in which the interim filings are being prepared; and

designed DC&P, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that

5.3 Limitation on scope of design: The issuer has disclosed in its interim MD&A

the fact that the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have limited the scope of our design of DC&P and ICFR to exclude controls, policies and procedures of businesses that the issuer acquired not more than 365 days before the last day of the period covered by the interim filings; and summary financial information about the proportionately consolidated entity, special purpose entity or businesses that the issuer acquired that has been proportionately consolidated or consolidated in the issuer's financial statements.

6. Reporting changes in ICFR: The issuer has disclosed in its interim MD&A any change in the issuer's ICFR that occurred during the period beginning on April 1, 2022 and ended on June 30, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the issuer's ICFR.

Date: August 9, 2022

"Jim Woodside" (Signed)

Jim Woodside

Chief Financial Officer

