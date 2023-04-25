Giyani Announces Demonstration Plant Update

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), the developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (“K.Hill” or the “Project”), is pleased to provide a progress update on the K.Hill demonstration plant (“Demo Plant”) being constructed in Johannesburg.



Highlights

Delivery of 100 tonne (“ t ") of sample manganese oxide feedstock from K.Hill to the Demo Plant site in Johannesburg.

") of sample manganese oxide feedstock from K.Hill to the Demo Plant site in Johannesburg. Completed fabrication of the crystallization unit, which is now awaiting transportation to the Demo Plant site.

Ongoing delivery and installation of Demo Plant equipment continues at site.





Last month, the Botswana Department of Mines (“DoM”) approved the shipment of 100t of K.Hill manganese oxide material to the Demo Plant site to provide representative feedstock for the processing and production of high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”) for qualification by potential off-takers. The 100t subsample was selected from over 200t of material collected from three outcrops around the K.Hill resource, and this subsample was crushed and packed into one-tonne bags and delivered to the Demo Plant.

During the operation of the Demo Plant, Giyani’s specialist hydrometallurgical consultants will select samples of K.Hill material based on geochemical characteristics to replicate the variability expected to be encountered during commercial production. Demonstrating how the Company’s low carbon process can adapt to the variability of K.Hill material and produce consistent battery-grade HPMSM will be critical in qualifying the Company’s product with potential off-takers.

Additionally, the fabrication of the crystallization unit for the Demo Plant has been completed, and the unit is shortly expected to be transported to the Demo Plant site, where the filter presses have already been delivered. The unit, and all additional components, have been constructed on skids so that the Demo Plant may later be relocated to Botswana.

Further fabrication and delivery of key equipment will be completed over the coming months and the Demo Plant, when built and commissioned, will have the capacity to produce up to 600kg per day of HPMSM crystals.

Danny Keating, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

“We continue to achieve milestones in our development of the Demo Plant and securing the requisite feedstock samples is an important step. This also demonstrates the strong in-country support for the Project and we are grateful to the Botswana Department of Mines for allowing us to export such a large sample of K.Hill material.

The successful development of the Demo Plant and delivery of samples of our low carbon HPMSM to off-takers will cement our position as an early mover in the battery-grade manganese market.”

About Giyani

Giyani’s mission is to become a sustainable, low carbon producer of battery materials for the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. The Company has developed a hydrometallurgical process to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs, directly from ore from its manganese oxide deposits in Botswana, wholly-owned by its Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company’s assets include K.Hill and the Otse and Lobatse manganese prospects, each of which has seen historical mining activities.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Jacques du Toit CEng. PrEng. MscEng. PMP is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. du Toit is the Company’s VP, Technical Services and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

