Gjensidige Forsikring : Minutes 23 March 2023

Such authorisation enables the Board to exploit the mechanisms provided for by the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The purpose can, among other things, be to increase the Company's financial flexibility in connection with the acquisition of businesses, and to ensure an optimal capital structure.
As a consequence of this, the Board requested the General Meeting's authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by a total nominal amount of up to NOK 100,000,000, corresponding to 10% of the Company's share capital.
It is a precondition for the share capital increase that the Gjensidige Foundation's ownership interest in the Company does not fall below the ownership interest stipulated in the Articles of Association at all times as a result of the share capital increase.
Resolution:
The Board was authorised to raise the Company's share capital by a total nominal amount of up to
NOK 100,000,000, corresponding to 50,000,000 shares, with a nominal value of NOK 2; cf. Section 10-14 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The subscription price and other terms and conditions for subscription are stipulated by the Board. A capital increase within these limits can take place through one or more capital increases, as decided by the Board.
The Board may decide that the shareholders' pre-emption right to the new shares can be waived.
The Board may decide that the share capital contribution can be made in the form of assets other than cash.
The Board was authorised to implement the amendments of the Articles of Association that the share capital increase necessitates.
The authorisation does not apply to decisions on mergers pursuant to Section 13-5 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
New shares are entitled to dividend from the time they are registered in the Register of Business Enterprises.
The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2024, but no longer thon until 30June 2024.
e) to raise subordinated loans and other external financing
The chair of the meeting informed the meeting about the Board of Directors' proposal for the General Meeting to authorise the Board to raise subordinated loans and other external financing, and to trade in the bonds issued at all times under the Company's subordinated bond issue and on the conditions stipulated by the Board.
Such an authorisation will give the Company flexibility by enabling it to raise subordinated loans and other external financing without having to call an extraordinary general meeting first.
Resolution:
The Boord was authorised to raise subordinated loons and other external financing limited upwards to NOK
3.5 billion, and to trade in the bonds issued at all times under the Company's subordinated bond issue and on the conditions stipulated by the Board.
The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2024, but no longer than until 30 June 2024.