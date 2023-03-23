Gjensidige Forsikring : Minutes 23 March 2023 03/23/2023 | 02:44pm EDT Send by mail :

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 OF GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA The annual general meeting of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA was held at 17.00 on 23 March 2023 as a hybrid meeting with the possibility of attending in person or remotely in accordance with Section 5-8 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. Item 1 Opening of the general meeting The meeting was opened by Chair of the Board Gisele Marchand, who gave the welcome address. Item 2 Election of chair of the meeting The General Meeting elected Chair of the Board Gisele Marchand to chair the meeting. Item 3 Presentation of list of attendingshareholders and proxies A list of attending shareholders and proxies approved by the auditor was presented to the General Meeting. The list showed the following: 15 shareholders and proxies attended the meeting. 311 261 026 voting shares were represented by advance votes for own shares and 50 074122 by proxy and voting instructions. In total, 390 272 391 voting shares were represented. This corresponds to 78,06 % of the total number of voting shares in the Company. The list is enclosed with the minutes. Item 4 Approval of the notice of the meeting and the agenda The chair of the meeting referred to the notice of the meeting and stated that it had been sent to all shareholders with a known address. In accordance with Article 2-2 fifth paragraph of the Articles of Association, some of the case documents were only made available to the shareholders on the Company's website. There were no objections to the notice of the meeting and/or the proposed agenda. The chair of the meeting declared the meeting to be duly convened and the proposed agenda approved. Item 5 Election of two representatives to co-sign the minutes together with the chair of the meeting The following persons were elected to sign the minutes together with the chair of the meeting: Trine Riis Groven Annie Bersagel Gjensidige 40 Item 6 Approval of the annual report and accounts for 2022 - including allocation of the profit for the year The annual report and accounts for 2022 and the auditor's report had been made available on the Company's website, together with a statement on corporate social responsibility and sustainability, and the Board's statement on corporate governance. CEO Geir Holmgren informed the meeting about the development and status of the Group's activities in 2022. Chair of the Board Gisele Marchand informed the meeting about the statement on corporate governance, the statement on corporate social responsibility and the Board's proposal for the allocation of the profit in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA for 2022. The Company's auditor, Deloitte AS, represented by state authorised public accountant Eivind Skaug, read out the auditor's report for 2022, dated 16 February 2023. Resolution: The General Meeting approved the submitted consolidated financial statements as the Gjensidige Forsikring Group's accounts for 2022. The General Meeting approved the submitted accounts as Gjensidige Forsikring ASA's annual accounts for 2022. The parent company's profit before other components of income and expense of NOK 7,318.3 million was approved to be allocated as follows: NOK million: Proposed dividend: 4,125.0 Transferred to/(from) undistributable 269.3 reserves: Transferred to/(from) other retained earnings: 2,924.0 Allocated: 7,318.3 Other components of income and expense as presented in the income statement are not included in the allocation of profit. The General Meeting approved the submitted integrated annual report for Gjensidige Forsikring, which meets the requirements of the directors' report. The General Meeting approved the Board's corporate governance statement. See page 9 for a presentation of the voting figures. Item 7 Consideration of remuneration report for executive personnel for 2022 The Chair of the Board gave an account of the remuneration report for executive personnel for 2022, which was prepared by the Board. The report has been prepared in accordance with Section 6-16 b of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act and meets requirements of disclosures in the annual accounts pursuant to Sections 7-3lb and 7-32 of the Accounting Act. Resolution: The General Meeting took note of the remuneration report for executive personnel for 2022. 2 Gjensidige 40 Item 8 Consideration of guidelines on the remuneration of executive personnel The Chair of the Board gave an account of the Board's guidelines on the remuneration of executive personnel. The guidelines have been drawn up in accordance with Section 6-16 a of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act and the regulations on guidelines for and reporting of remuneration of executive personnel. Resolution The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal for the guidelines for stipulating the remuneration of executive personnel. See page 9 for a presentation of the voting figures. Item 9 Authorisations of the Board: a) to decide the distribution of dividend The chair of the meeting informed the meeting about the Board of Directors' proposal for authorisation to decide the distribution of dividend. Such an authorisation will give the Company flexibility by allowing the Company to distribute additional dividends without having to call an extraordinary general meeting. Resolution: The Board was authorised to make decisions about the distribution of dividend on the basis of the Company's annual accounts for 2022, cf. Section 8-2 second paragraph of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, in line with the adopted capital strategy and dividend policy. The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2024, but no longer than until 30June 2024. See page 9 for a presentation of the voting figures. to purchase own shares in the market for the purpose of implementing the Group's share savings programme and remuneration scheme for employees The chair of the meeting informed the meeting about the Board of Directors' proposal for authorisation to acquire shares in the market for the purpose of implementing the Group's share saving programme and remuneration scheme for employees. The purpose of the authorisation is to promote a good business culture and loyalty through employees becoming part-owners in the Company. All employees are invited to take part in a share savings programme, whereby those who choose to participate will save up for discounted shares through monthly deductions from salary. It is a precondition for the purchase of own shares that the Gjensidige Foundation's percentage ownership interest in the Company is not changed as a result of the repurchase. Resolution: The Board was authorised to acquire Gjensidige shares in the market on behalf of the Company, cf. Section 9-4 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The authorisation can be used to purchase own shares with a total nominal value of up toNOK 2,000,000, corresponding to 1,000,000 shares with a nominal value ofNOK 2. The minimum and maximumamounts that can be paid per share areNOK 20 andNOK 375, respectively. Within these limits, the Board decides at what price and at what times such acquisition shall take place. 3 Gjensidige 40 The acquisition of shares in accordance with the authorisation can only be used for sale and transfer to employees of the Gjensidige Group as part of the Group's share savings programme or to executive personnel in accordance with the remuneration regulations. The Board is free to acquire and sell shares in the manner that the Board finds expedient, such, however, that general principles concerning equal treatment of shareholders are adhered to. The authorisation is valid until 30June 2024. See page 9 for a presentation of the voting figures. to purchase own shares in the market for investment purposes or for the purpose of optimising the Company's capital structure The chair of the meeting informed the meeting about the Board of Directors' proposal for authorisation to acquire shares in the market for investment purposes or for the purpose of optimising the Company's capital structure. Such authorisation enables the Board to exploit the mechanisms provided for by the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, and can be a means of ensuring an optimal capital structure. Shares acquired in accordance with the authorisation may, among other things, be used as consideration shares in connection with the acquisition of businesses, mergers and demergers, or for subsequent sale or cancellation. It is a precondition for the purchase of own shares that the Gjensidige Foundation's percentage ownership interest in the Company is not changed as a result of the repurchase. Resolution: The Board was authorised to acquire Gjensidige shares in the market on behalf of the Company, cf. Section 9-4 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The authorisation can be used to purchase own shares with a total nominal value of up to NOK 100,000,000, corresponding to 50,000,000 shares with a nominal value of NOK 2. The minimum and maximum amounts that can be paid per share are NOK 20 and NOK 375, respectively. Within these limits, the Board decides at what price and at what times such acquisition shall take place. Shares acquired in accordance with the authorisation may, among other things, be used as consideration shares in connection with the acquisition of businesses, mergers and demergers, or for subsequent sale or cancellation. The Board is free to acquire and sell shares in the manner that the Board finds expedient, such, however, that general principles concerning equal treatment of shareholders are adhered to. The authorisation is valid until 30June 2024. See page 9 for a presentation of the voting figures. d) to increase the share capital The chair of the meeting informed the meeting about the Board of Directors' proposal for authorisation to increase the share capital. 4 Gjensidige 40 Such authorisation enables the Board to exploit the mechanisms provided for by the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The purpose can, among other things, be to increase the Company's financial flexibility in connection with the acquisition of businesses, and to ensure an optimal capital structure. As a consequence of this, the Board requested the General Meeting's authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by a total nominal amount of up to NOK 100,000,000, corresponding to 10% of the Company's share capital. It is a precondition for the share capital increase that the Gjensidige Foundation's ownership interest in the Company does not fall below the ownership interest stipulated in the Articles of Association at all times as a result of the share capital increase. Resolution: The Board was authorised to raise the Company's share capital by a total nominal amount of up to NOK 100,000,000, corresponding to 50,000,000 shares, with a nominal value of NOK 2; cf. Section 10-14 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The subscription price and other terms and conditions for subscription are stipulated by the Board. A capital increase within these limits can take place through one or more capital increases, as decided by the Board. The Board may decide that the shareholders' pre-emption right to the new shares can be waived. The Board may decide that the share capital contribution can be made in the form of assets other than cash. The Board was authorised to implement the amendments of the Articles of Association that the share capital increase necessitates. The authorisation does not apply to decisions on mergers pursuant to Section 13-5 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. New shares are entitled to dividend from the time they are registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2024, but no longer thon until 30June 2024. See page 9 for a presentation of the voting figures. e) to raise subordinated loans and other external financing The chair of the meeting informed the meeting about the Board of Directors' proposal for the General Meeting to authorise the Board to raise subordinated loans and other external financing, and to trade in the bonds issued at all times under the Company's subordinated bond issue and on the conditions stipulated by the Board. Such an authorisation will give the Company flexibility by enabling it to raise subordinated loans and other external financing without having to call an extraordinary general meeting first. Resolution: The Boord was authorised to raise subordinated loons and other external financing limited upwards to NOK 3.5 billion, and to trade in the bonds issued at all times under the Company's subordinated bond issue and on the conditions stipulated by the Board. The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2024, but no longer than until 30 June 2024.

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Gjensidige Forsikring ASA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:43:01 UTC.

