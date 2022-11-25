Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GK Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:59 2022-11-25 am EST
138.60 EUR   -1.00%
05:46aAfr : GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
11/14GK Software continues strong growth in the Cloud
EQ
09/30Gk Software : and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Convenience
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/25/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

25.11.2022 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2022
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=954

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2022
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=955

25.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1497757  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GK SOFTWARE SE
05:46aAfr : GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
11/14GK Software continues strong growth in the Cloud
EQ
09/30Gk Software : and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Conv..
PU
09/08Gk Software : The Supermarket Competence Center at the Food Akademie in Neuwied, Germany O..
PU
09/07Gk Software Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/01Gk Software : Prudsys AG Announces Name Change to GK Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG
PU
08/30GK Software SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/30Gk Software : Interim Report 2022
PU
08/23Gk Software : continues growth path in 1st half of 2022
PU
08/23GK Software with very successful 1st half-year 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GK SOFTWARE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 14,1 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2022 33,6 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 316 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 114
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 140,00 €
Average target price 188,00 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Philip Reimann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Zinn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE-12.50%329
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.33%222 595
SAP SE-15.56%122 447
SERVICENOW INC.-36.93%82 535
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.33%33 068
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.19%18 934