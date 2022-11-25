AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 28, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 28, 2022

Address:

