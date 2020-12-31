Log in
GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
DGAP-NVR : GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/31/2020 | 03:01am EST
 DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE / Total Voting Rights 
Announcement 
GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German 
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-31 / 09:00 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS 
Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Publication of total number of voting rights* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+-----------------+ 
|GK Software SE   | 
|Waldstraße 7| 
|08261 Schöneck   | 
|Germany          | 
+-----------------+ 
*2. Type of capital measure* 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
| |Type of capital measure       |Date of status / date of     | 
| |                              |effect                       | 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
|X|*Conditional capital increase*|31.12.2020                   | 
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)        |                             | 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. |                             | 
| |41 para. 1 WpHG)              |                             | 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
*3. New total number of voting rights:* 
+-------+ 
|2051100| 
+-------+ 
 
2020-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  GK Software SE 
          Waldstraße 7 
          08261 Schöneck 
          Germany 
Internet: www.gk-software.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157772 2020-12-31

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

