DGAP-NVR : GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE / Total Voting Rights
Announcement
GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-12-31 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of total number of voting rights*
*1. Details of issuer*
+-----------------+
|GK Software SE |
|Waldstraße 7|
|08261 Schöneck |
|Germany |
+-----------------+
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
|X|*Conditional capital increase*|31.12.2020 |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | |
| |41 para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
+-------+
|2051100|
+-------+
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com
