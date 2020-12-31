DGAP-NVR : GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-31 / 09:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Publication of total number of voting rights* *1. Details of issuer* +-----------------+ |GK Software SE | |Waldstraße 7| |08261 Schöneck | |Germany | +-----------------+ *2. Type of capital measure* +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of | | | |effect | +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |X|*Conditional capital increase*|31.12.2020 | | |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | | +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | | | |41 para. 1 WpHG) | | +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ *3. New total number of voting rights:* +-------+ |2051100| +-------+ 2020-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: GK Software SE Waldstraße 7 08261 Schöneck Germany Internet: www.gk-software.com End of News DGAP News Service 1157772 2020-12-31

