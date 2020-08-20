Log in
GK Software : Growth push for GK Software in the 1st half of 2020

08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT

According to provisional figures, GK Software SE was able to continue its growth in turnover during the whole of the first half of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Turnover increases by approx. 12 percent
  • Significant increase in profitability

The company was able to exceed the comparative results from the previous year by 11.7% or EUR 5.89 million at a figure of EUR 56.16 million. EBITDA grew even more strongly and increased by approx. EUR 7 million to EUR 6.26 million in comparison with the previous year. The positive developments in the company's cloud business and growth in the USA were responsible for the increase in turnover and the strong growth in earnings. The effects of the efficiency programme, which was introduced in the second half of 2019, were also extremely positive.

The month of July, which was also highly successful, gives reason for optimism for the further course of this financial year, particularly because business with new customers was very restrained during the first half of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the light of this, the Management Board is standing by the forecast that it provided in the 2019 annual accounts for the 2020 financial year as well as the restrictions that it contains regarding further statements beyond the year 2020.

Disclaimer

GK Software SE published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:08 UTC
