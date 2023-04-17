Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GK Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  10:20:31 2023-04-17 am EDT
189.00 EUR   -0.53%
10:14aGk Software : Offer period of bidder Fujitsu approaching end
EQ
04/05GK Software SE publishes joint reasoned statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the voluntary public takeover offer by Fujitsu ND Solutions AG
EQ
04/03GK Software continues double-digit growth in sales and earnings 
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GK Software: Offer period of bidder Fujitsu approaching end

04/17/2023 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Offer
GK Software: Offer period of bidder Fujitsu approaching end

17.04.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, which submitted a voluntary public offer for GK Software SE, reiterated today (on April 17, 2023) that the offer period for the voluntary public tender offer will end on April 20, 2023. Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd. has offered to pay all shareholders of GK Software EUR 190.00 per share in cash.

The acceptance rate as of April 14, 2023, 18 hrs (CEST), is approximately 44.20 percent of the total share capital (including the irrevocable tender commitments of 40.65 percent). Fujitsu stated today that it will not increase the offer price or otherwise amend the offer, and will not make a new offer if the current offer does not meet the minimum acceptance threshold. All requisite merger control and foreign approvals have already been obtained, ensuring a speedy settlement of the offer and prompt payment to shareholders.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of GK Software continue to recommend that shareholders accept the offer. Both boards are of the opinion that the offer by Fujitsu as a strategic investor offers the best opportunities for securing the further global growth of GK Software in the interest of all stakeholders.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 130.8 million EURO in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences. 

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

GK Software SE

Dr. René Schiller
Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com

17.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1609365

 
End of News EQS News Service

1609365  17.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about GK SOFTWARE SE
10:14aGk Software : Offer period of bidder Fujitsu approaching end
EQ
04/05GK Software SE publishes joint reasoned statement of the Management Board and the Super..
EQ
04/03GK Software continues double-digit growth in sales and earnings 
EQ
03/01Wpüg : Correction / Correction of the publication from today, March 1st  2023, 9:02am CET ..
EQ
03/01GK Software Shares Jump After Fujitsu Launches $457 Million Takeover Offer
DJ
03/01IT giant Fujitsu to acquire cloud provider GK Software
DP
03/01GK Software Up 31% After Agreeing to Takeover Bid from Fujitsu
MT
03/01Fujitsu to take over Germany's GK Software for about 432 million euros
RE
03/01Gk Software : ​​​​​​​Fujitsu announces voluntary..
EQ
03/01Gk Software Se : Fujitsu announces voluntary public takeover offer | Conclusion of Busines..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GK SOFTWARE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 10,5 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net cash 2022 29,9 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 429 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 190,00 €
Average target price 200,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Philip Reimann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Zinn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE43.94%472
ORACLE CORPORATION17.09%258 398
SAP SE20.30%148 757
SERVICENOW, INC.19.25%94 338
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.56%42 058
HUBSPOT, INC.43.95%20 557
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer