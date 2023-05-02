Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GK Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:25 2023-05-02 am EDT
190.00 EUR   -0.26%
12:56pWpüg : Tender Offer / Target company: GK Software SE; Bidder: Fujitsu ND Solutions AG
EQ
12:55pGk Software Se : Conclusion of Delisting Agreement with Fujitsu | Delisting offer announced by Fujitsu at EUR 190.00 per share
EQ
04/27GK Software SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GK Software SE: Conclusion of Delisting Agreement with Fujitsu | Delisting offer announced by Fujitsu at EUR 190.00 per share

05/02/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Delisting
GK Software SE: Conclusion of Delisting Agreement with Fujitsu | Delisting offer announced by Fujitsu at EUR 190.00 per share

02-May-2023 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GK Software SE ("GK" or "Company") has today entered into a Delisting Agreement with Fujitsu Ltd. (tse:6702) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fujitsu ND Solutions AG ("Bidder"). Based on this agreement, the filing of an application for the revocation of the admission of the GK Shares to trading on the regulated market (so-called delisting) shall take place; in addition, commercially reasonable measures shall be taken which are necessary and possible for the Company to terminate the inclusion of the GK shares for trading on the open market (Freiverkehr).

In accordance with the provisions of the Delisting Agreement, the Bidder will today publish its decision to make a public delisting offer (öffentliches Delisting-Erwerbsangebot) against a cash consideration to the shareholders of GK to acquire all shares in GK not already directly held by the Bidder against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 190.00 per GK Share. The amount of the delisting offer will thus be equivalent to the amount of the consideration of the voluntary public takeover offer based on the Bidder's offer document dated 23 March 2023. According to the Bidder's notification dated 25 April 2023, the takeover offer has so far been accepted for a total of 1,490,328 GK Shares; this corresponds to a share of approximately 65.57 % of the existing voting rights of GK. The additional acceptance period for the voluntary public takeover offer will run until 9 May 2023, 24:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main).

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of GK, both of which have approved the conclusion of the Delisting Agreement, welcome and support the announced delisting offer by Fujitsu. Subject to the careful review of the public delisting offer document and the fulfilment of their legal obligations, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of GK intend to recommend to the shareholders of the Company to accept the offer in their joint reasoned statement to be published pursuant to section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ("WpÜG").

The further process is specified in the Delisting Agreement. The agreement also contains provisions to secure the (re-)financing of the Company after the delisting and thus also protective measures in favour of the GK Group after the revocation of the stock exchange listing.

After the revocation of the stock exchange listing becomes effective, the shares of GK will no longer be admitted for trading or be traded on a domestic regulated market or on a comparable foreign market.

 

GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany

WKN 757142

ISIN DE0007571424

Listed: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

 

(end of inside information)

Contact:

Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com


End of Inside Information

02-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1622377

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1622377  02-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about GK SOFTWARE SE
12:56pWpüg : Tender Offer / Target company: GK Software SE; Bidder: Fujitsu ND Solutions AG
EQ
12:55pGk Software Se : Conclusion of Delisting Agreement with Fujitsu | Delisting offer announce..
EQ
04/27GK Software SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/24Offer for Software AG brings jump in share price - experts positive
DP
04/21Gk Software Se : Fujitsu's voluntary public takeover offer successful: minimum acceptance ..
EQ
04/17Gk Software : Offer period of bidder Fujitsu approaching end
EQ
04/05GK Software SE publishes joint reasoned statement of the Management Board and the Super..
EQ
04/03GK Software continues double-digit growth in sales and earnings 
EQ
03/01Wpüg : Correction / Correction of the publication from today, March 1st  2023, 9:02am CET ..
EQ
03/01GK Software Shares Jump After Fujitsu Launches $457 Million Takeover Offer
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GK SOFTWARE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 166 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2023 16,8 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net cash 2023 47,9 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 430 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 190,50 €
Average target price 200,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Philip Reimann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Zinn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE44.32%472
ORACLE CORPORATION15.88%256 130
SAP SE27.46%157 314
SERVICENOW, INC.16.00%91 767
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.27.49%42 141
HUBSPOT, INC.45.56%20 867
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer