Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GK Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:30:00 2023-03-01 am EST
144.80 EUR   -0.14%
03:04aGk Software Se : Fujitsu announces voluntary public takeover offer | Conclusion of Business Combination Agreement | CEO Rainer Gläß to withdraw from the Executive Board in case of successful takeover
EQ
03:03aWpüg : Takeover Offer / Target company: GK Software SE; Bidder: Fujitsu ND Solutions AG
EQ
2022GK Software SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GK Software SE: Fujitsu announces voluntary public takeover offer | Conclusion of Business Combination Agreement | CEO Rainer Gläß to withdraw from the Executive Board in case of successful takeover

03/01/2023 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Offer
GK Software SE: Fujitsu announces voluntary public takeover offer | Conclusion of Business Combination Agreement | CEO Rainer Gläß to withdraw from the Executive Board in case of successful takeover

01-March-2023 / 09:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fujitsu, one of the world's largest IT companies, today announced its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of GK Software SE ("GK" or the "Company") to acquire all shares outstanding of GK at a price of EUR 190.00 per GK share. The offer includes a premium of 31.0% on the XETRA closing price on 28 February 2023 and a premium of 34.7% on the volume-weighted average XETRA price of the last three months prior to the announcement.

As a basis for the intended takeover offer, GK and Fujitsu have entered into a Business Combination Agreement, which specifies the offer process and contains agreements on the future cooperation in case of a successful takeover. This includes, among other things, agreements regarding the support of the corporate and growth strategies as well as the preservation of the autonomy of GK (inter alia exclusion of a domination agreement for at least two years), the future structure of corporate governance (including the appointment of an independent member to the Supervisory Board), the interests of employees and the continuation of Schöneck as the Company’s seat. After completion of the proposed takeover, it is also planned to set up a joint Coordination Committee to ensure the best possible implementation of the pursued transaction objectives.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of GK, both of which have approved the conclusion of the Business Combination Agreement, welcome and support the announced offer. Subject to the careful review of the offer document and the fulfillment of their legal obligations, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of GK intend to recommend to the shareholders of the Company to accept the takeover offer in their reasoned opinion to be published pursuant to section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ("WpÜG”).

The takeover offer will contain a minimum acceptance threshold of 55% of the Company's share capital and will be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary market conditions.

The founders of the Company, Rainer Gläß (also CEO) as well as Stephan Kronmüller, have entered into irrevocable undertakings with the bidder to tender all GK Shares held by them, i.e., a total of 924,049 GK Shares, into the takeover offer. This corresponds to approximately 40.65% of the share capital of GK Software SE. In addition, if the takeover offer is successful, CEO Rainer Gläß will withdraw from the Company's Executive Board. It is planned that in this case Mr. Gläß will assist the Company also in the future as Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board (“Ehrenvorsitzender”) in an advisory capacity. In the event of Mr. Gläß's withdrawal, the Supervisory Board intends to appoint members of the 2nd management level as members of the Executive Board. The current CFO of the Company, Mr. André Hergert, will remain with the Company as member of the Executive Board.

 

GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany

WKN 757142

ISIN DE0007571424

Listed: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

 

(end of inside information)

 

 




Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com

01-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571371

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1571371  01-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about GK SOFTWARE SE
03:04aGk Software Se : Fujitsu announces voluntary public takeover offer | Conclusion of Busines..
EQ
03:03aWpüg : Takeover Offer / Target company: GK Software SE; Bidder: Fujitsu ND Solutions AG
EQ
2022GK Software SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Gk Software : 9M 2022 Interim Statement
PU
2022Afr : GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
2022GK Software continues strong growth in the Cloud
EQ
2022Gk Software : and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Conv..
PU
2022Gk Software : The Supermarket Competence Center at the Food Akademie in Neuwied, Germany O..
PU
2022Gk Software Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022Gk Software : Prudsys AG Announces Name Change to GK Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GK SOFTWARE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 149 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 14,2 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2022 33,6 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 327 M 348 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 145,00 €
Average target price 199,00 €
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Philip Reimann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Zinn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE9.85%348
ORACLE CORPORATION7.61%237 162
SAP SE11.51%133 746
SERVICENOW, INC.11.31%87 000
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.32%36 387
HUBSPOT, INC.34.40%19 193