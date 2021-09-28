GK Software SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.09.2021 / 17:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Gläß 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name GK Software SE b) LEI 5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007571424 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 155.70 EUR 934200.00 EUR 157.00 EUR 628000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 156.35 EUR 1562200.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-27; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: GK Software SE Waldstraße 7 08261 Schöneck Germany Internet: www.gk-software.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70334 28.09.2021

