GK Software SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.09.2021 / 17:17
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Gläß
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
GK Software SE
b) LEI
5299000I87LKW19YDZ10
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007571424
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
155.70 EUR 934200.00 EUR
157.00 EUR 628000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
156.35 EUR 1562200.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-27; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
28.09.2021
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

70334 28.09.2021
