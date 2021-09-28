Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/28 11:30:01 am
157.75 EUR   -2.02%
157.75 EUR   -2.02%
GK Software SE english
DJ
09/21GK Software SE Partners with Flexa Network Inc. to Support Digital Currency Payments
CI
09/20GK SOFTWARE SE(XTRA : GKS) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
GK Software SE english

09/28/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.09.2021 / 17:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Rainer 
 
 Last name(s):  Gläß 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 GK Software SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007571424 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 155.70 EUR    934200.00 EUR 
 
 157.00 EUR    628000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 156.35 EUR    1562200.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-27; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GK Software SE 
              Waldstraße 7 
              08261 Schöneck 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.gk-software.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70334 28.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2021 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

