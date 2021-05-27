GK Software : 3M 2021 Interim Statement

Dear shareholders, We are pleased to report that we were able to continue our long-standing growth trend in the first quarter of 2021, which continues to be impacted by the pandemic, and have once again exceeded the previous year's results in terms of both sales and earnings. We have seen a particularly pleasing development with regard to earnings, which is particularly significant as the business from Deutsche Fiskal will only become visible from the 2nd quarter onwards. In the first quarter, we recorded turnover revenues of EUR 30.45 million, equivalent to a growth of 4.9 percent (Q1 2020 = EUR 29.02 million). On the earnings front, we achieved an EBITDA of EUR 5.13 million in the first quarter, exceeding the previous year's quarterly figure (Q1 2020: EUR 3.26 million) by EUR 1.87 million. At EUR 3.20 million, the operating results (EBIT) also showed a significant improvement of EUR 2.13 million compared to the previous year's figure (Q1 2019: EUR 1.06 million). Although the retail sector is still suffering the consequences of - or still directly influenced by - the COVID-19 crisis, we were able to acquire two new customers in the first quarter of 2021: one in Germany and one in Mexico. These customers will equip some 2400 systems with our solutions. We still have a well- filled sales pipeline and assume that, as the global

pandemic recedes, the retail sector's willingness to make investment decisions will grow. Since 1 April 2021, the Deutsche Fiskal systems have been in full operation. However, not all systems are connected yet due to parts of the retail market still being subject to opening restrictions. This means that we expect a significant amount of cloud sales from this business in the second quarter. It is particularly encouraging to see that this completely new solution is running robustly and has already processed more than three billion real-time transactions. Contrary to our fears at the start of the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis continues to have only a limited impact on the business development of GK Software. We are still experiencing a high demand in the area of business concerning the expansion of our standard platforms. We are also benefitting from the fact that our customers are either only affected to a limited extent by the pandemic due to their business or are consistently pursuing strategies to digitise their business despite closures. The current situation is proving to be an accelerator particularly with regard to the digitalisation of business models. It is clearly evident that options such as click & collect, mobile payment or self-scanning have experienced a boom. In the area of product development, we brought the CLOUD4RETAIL hospitality model to market in spring, which will also be sold by SAP. A first ramp-up