GK Software : 3M 2021 Interim Statement

Consolidated Statement of Income and Accumulated Earnings for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Financial Calendar
9 Legal Notice
Dear readers,
We are presenting this Interim Statement to you in a new screen-optimised layout for the first time. The purpose of this is to adapt the document to changes in digital reading and usage habits. Our goal is to make it is as simple as possible for you to navigate your way through the Report.
Despite optimising the Report to be read on a screen, we have, of course, made sure that the document can still be printed.
We hope that these changes make it easier for you to read our Annual Report.
First quarter 2021
Further growth in turnover, disproportionately high growth in earnings
Dear shareholders,
We are pleased to report that we were able to continue our long-standing growth trend in the first quarter of 2021, which continues to be impacted by the pandemic, and have once again exceeded the previous year's results in terms of both sales and earnings. We have seen a particularly pleasing development with regard to earnings, which is particularly significant as the business from Deutsche Fiskal will only become visible from the 2nd quarter onwards. In the first quarter,
we recorded turnover revenues of EUR 30.45 million, equivalent to a growth of 4.9 percent (Q1 2020 = EUR 29.02 million).
On the earnings front, we achieved an EBITDA of EUR
5.13 million in the first quarter, exceeding the previous year's quarterly figure (Q1 2020: EUR 3.26 million) by EUR 1.87 million. At EUR 3.20 million, the operating results (EBIT) also showed a significant improvement of EUR 2.13 million compared to the previous year's figure (Q1 2019: EUR 1.06 million).
Although the retail sector is still suffering the consequences of - or still directly influenced by - the COVID-19 crisis, we were able to acquire two new customers in the first quarter of 2021: one in Germany and one in Mexico. These customers will equip some 2400 systems with our solutions. We still have a well- filled sales pipeline and assume that, as the global
pandemic recedes, the retail sector's willingness to make investment decisions will grow.
Since 1 April 2021, the Deutsche Fiskal systems have been in full operation. However, not all systems are connected yet due to parts of the retail market still being subject to opening restrictions. This means that we expect a significant amount of cloud sales from this business in the second quarter. It is particularly encouraging to see that this completely new solution is running robustly and has already processed more than three billion real-time transactions.
Contrary to our fears at the start of the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis continues to have only a limited impact on the business development of GK Software. We are still experiencing a high demand in the area of business concerning the expansion of our standard platforms. We are also benefitting from the fact that our customers are either only affected to a limited extent by the pandemic due to their business or
are consistently pursuing strategies to digitise their business despite closures. The current situation is proving to be an accelerator particularly with regard to the digitalisation of business models. It is clearly evident that options such as click & collect, mobile payment or self-scanning have experienced a boom.
In the area of product development, we brought the CLOUD4RETAIL hospitality model to market in spring, which will also be sold by SAP. A first ramp-up
customer in Germany has already rolled out the solution. In starting to develop GK SPOT, we aim to combine the options for big data in the cloud with the specific requirements of the retail industry and reach new heights of quality in the real-time evaluation and use of data.
In March 2021 we carried out a capital increase, which was very well received by the market, generating
a gross revenue of EUR 19.03 million. This further strengthened the free float, which is now at 54.8 percent.
After the end of the reporting period, GK Software SE sold AWEK microdata GmbH for a figure in the mid double-digit million range so that we could focus more strongly on the cloud business. At the end of the 2020 financial year, this company had 41 employees at the Hamburg and Bielefeld business sites and contributed less than five percent to the sales and earnings of the GK Software Group.
We included a new medium-term forecast in the Annual Report for 2020, according to which we expect turnover of EUR 160 to 175 million by the end of 2023, with a target EBIT margin of 15 percent. Due to the current situation, forecasts for 2021 are only possible to a limited extent, as we are not yet able to reliably estimate what effects the global pandemic will have on the retail sector's willingness to invest. However, at the time of the forecast and as things stand currently, we
still expect business in the developed retail markets to more or less return to normal in the course of 2021. This means that we should see a greater increase in turnover compared to the previous year, accompanied by an improvement in the earnings situation compared to 2020.
Market environment
As in the previous year, the prospects for the retail industry in 2021 are to be evaluated differently according to sector. Assuming that most businesses will be able to open up again in May, the Handelsverband Deutschland (HDE) is anticipating a decline of almost 9 percent in the retail sector in 2021 compared to
the previous year, which was already affected by the pandemic. This decline would not affect all retail segments, however, but mainly clothing, footwear, and electronics, etc. In the first quarter of 2021, online retail increased by 28 percent after it recorded hardly any growth in the same period in the previous year. Other markets across the globe show similar developments. The US is, however, expected to recover more quickly than Europe thanks to its speedy vaccination campaign. Generally speaking, we still believe that the pandemic has set long-term developments in motion that will open up new possibilities for GK Software as
digitalisation and omni-channel retailing experience a renewed surge.
Employees
At the end of the year, GK Software had 1,162 employees on its payroll; the Group currently has 1,159 employees (as of 31 March 2021; previous year: 1,165), 6 less than at the end of same period in the previous year.
Segment reporting
The core business segment CLOUD4RETAIL also continued its growth in the first quarter and achieved a turnover of EUR 28.81 million (+5.6 percent), whereas the IT services business segment lagged behind the previous year's figures as expected. The new contracts in 2021 and the investments in the expansion of
the CLOUD4RETAIL standard platform components initiated at existing customers led to a strong increase in general consulting services, meaning that retail consulting services contributed a total of 24 percent (EUR 6.92 million) to the turnover for CLOUD4RETAIL. The successful platform sales almost doubled its share of turnover from 5 to 8 percent and is at EUR 2.42 million in the first quarter of 2021. The development of subscription sales with our standard platforms is also extremely pleasing. At EUR 2.26 million, these are already almost level with the classic licence sales, whereby the solutions of Deutsche Fiskal will only
develop their full effect on turnover at the beginning of the second quarter and subsequently with the anticipated end of lockdown for non-food trade. In total, software and recurring or repeatable sales now amounted to EUR 21.87 million, accounting for three- quarters of the segment's total sales.
Sales in the IT services segment dropped by -6 percent to EUR 1.64 million compared to the previous year.
Assets and financial situation
Compared to the year end for 2020, the Group's liquid funds increased by EUR 9.38 million and now amount to EUR 18.81 million. The total amount of current and non-current bank liabilities decreased further by EUR 4.42 million.
The funds accrued by the company due to the capital increase at the end of March could only be booked at the beginning of April. This means that these are shown under other receivables and assets, and will only be noticeable in the liquid funds for the next quarter.
There are no changes to the opportunities and risks for the company as stated in the last Annual Report.
Financial forecast and prospects
The trend for the 2021 financial year so far shows that, in terms of turnover and operating results, the company is completely on track to achieve its forecast for 2021, which predicted a slight increase in turnover and a further slight increase in profitability. The sale of AWEK microdata and the loss of turnover associated with it will not have any impact on this forecast.
Schöneck, 27 May 2021
The Management Board
Rainer Gläss
Chief Executive Officer
André Hergert
Chief Financial Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.