Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GK Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/27 07:46:09 am
135 EUR   +1.50%
07:45aGK SOFTWARE  : posts strong results in first quarter
PU
07:39aPRESS RELEASE  : GK Software posts strong results in first quarter
DJ
07:39aGK SOFTWARE  : posts strong results in first quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GK Software : posts strong results in first quarter

05/27/2021 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
GK Software posts strong results in first quarter

27.05.2021 / 13:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Turnover grows to 30.5 million euros
  • EBIT triple that of previous year

GK Software SE has continued on its growth track in the first quarter of 2021, recording a massive increase in earnings over comparative figures for the previous year. This growth has seen the company's EBIT nearly triple to 3.20 million euros (Q1 2020 = 1.06 million euros). The EBITDA was 5.13 million euros, an increase of nearly 2 million euros over the previous year (Q1 2020 = 3.26 million euros) that can be attributed to sales growth of 4.9 per cent to 30.45 million euros (Q1 2020 = 29.02 million euros).

These results were achieved on the basis of two new customer acquisitions in Germany and Mexico, strong business with existing customers, and the ongoing implementation of the measures in the company's efficiency program. The company's performance also backs up the Management Board's forecast for the whole of 2021, which continues to be supported by a strong sales pipeline and additional sales from Deutsche Fiskal starting in the second quarter. The sale of AWEK microdata has no impact on the forecast.

The quarterly report is available for download at https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=844.

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2020, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,162 members of staff (figures for 31 December 2020) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com

Contact

Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com


27.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1201460

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1201460  27.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201460&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GK SOFTWARE SE
07:45aGK SOFTWARE  : posts strong results in first quarter
PU
07:39aPRESS RELEASE  : GK Software posts strong results in first quarter
DJ
07:39aGK SOFTWARE  : posts strong results in first quarter
EQ
07:33aGK SOFTWARE  : 3M 2021 Interim Statement
PU
05/26DGAP-AFR  : GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quart..
DJ
05/26GK SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
05/21GK SOFTWARE  : Sells AWEK Unit To Zucchetti Group
MT
05/20GK SOFTWARE  : to sell AWEK microdata
PU
05/20PRESS RELEASE : GK Software to sell AWEK microdata
DJ
05/20GK SOFTWARE  : to sell AWEK microdata
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2021 9,65 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 8,90 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 299 M 365 M 364 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 158,75 €
Last Close Price 133,00 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Philip Reimann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Zinn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE33.00%365
ORACLE CORPORATION21.86%228 549
SAP SE8.21%167 141
INTUIT INC.15.57%121 002
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.81%95 843
DOCUSIGN, INC.-11.22%38 398