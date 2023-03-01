IT giant Fujitsu to acquire cloud provider GK Software

TOKIO/SCHÖNECK (dpa-AFX) - Saxony-based GK Software is on the verge of being sold. Japanese IT giant Fujitsu wants to take over the retail cloud provider for 432 million euros, both companies announced Wednesday. The founders of GK Software have already ceded their nearly 41 percent of the share capital to Fujitsu. Under a voluntary public offer, Fujitsu is offering investors 190 euros per share, up 31 percent from Monday's share price for investors.

GK Software hopes the move will help it continue to grow in the retail cloud services sector. "Stephan Kronmüller and I founded the company and now, after more than 30 successful years, it was very important for us to find a strategic partner to further develop GK," company CEO Rainer Gläß said, according to the statement. "In Fujitsu, we have found a partner whose strategy and corporate culture are a very good fit for GK and its employees."

Shares of GK Software surged about 30 percent Tuesday morning. GK Software is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry./knd/mis