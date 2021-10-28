Log in
PRESS RELEASE : GK Software's Cloud Business a Success in the USA

10/28/2021 | 08:04am EDT
DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders GK Software's Cloud Business a Success in the USA 2021-10-28 / 14:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Two major new SaaS customers in the USA in the second half of the year . Long-term contracts for around 10,000 systems

In the second half of the current fiscal year, GK Software SE has won two more major SaaS customers in the USA, continuing its successful penetration of this important retail market. Both customers have signed long-term SaaS contracts and will be introducing CLOUD4RETAIL. The total contract value (minimum order volume over the minimum term of contract) amounts to a figure well into the double-digit million range, relating overall to some 10,000 installations and the provision and operation of the necessary background systems.

The nature of the SaaS business means that these new clients will have very little influence on the result of the current fiscal year. However, they underline the ongoing shift in demand towards cloud solutions and considerably improve the visibility of the medium-term forecast. The Management Board therefore stands by its forecasts for 2021 and the medium term.

About GK Software SE GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2021, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omnichannel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers. retail7 GmbH, specializing in cloud solutions for smaller retailers, was founded in 2020.

The company employs 1,094 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com

Contact

Investor Relations GK Software SE Dr. René Schiller Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264 Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15 E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GK Software SE 
              Waldstraße 7 
              08261 Schöneck 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15 
E-mail:       info@gk-software.com 
Internet:     www.gk-software.com 
ISIN:         DE0007571424 
WKN:          757142 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1244414 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244414 2021-10-28

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244414&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

