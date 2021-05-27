PRESS RELEASE : GK Software posts strong results in first quarter

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement GK Software posts strong results in first quarter 2021-05-27 / 13:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Turnover grows to 30.5 million euros . EBIT triple that of previous year GK Software SE has continued on its growth track in the first quarter of 2021, recording a massive increase in earnings over comparative figures for the previous year. This growth has seen the company's EBIT nearly triple to 3.20 million euros (Q1 2020 = 1.06 million euros). The EBITDA was 5.13 million euros, an increase of nearly 2 million euros over the previous year (Q1 2020 = 3.26 million euros) that can be attributed to sales growth of 4.9 per cent to 30.45 million euros (Q1 2020 = 29.02 million euros). These results were achieved on the basis of two new customer acquisitions in Germany and Mexico, strong business with existing customers, and the ongoing implementation of the measures in the company's efficiency program. The company's performance also backs up the Management Board's forecast for the whole of 2021, which continues to be supported by a strong sales pipeline and additional sales from Deutsche Fiskal starting in the second quarter. The sale of AWEK microdata has no impact on the forecast. The quarterly report is available for download at https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports? task=download&cid=844. About GK Software SE GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2020, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers. The company employs 1,162 members of staff (figures for 31 December 2020) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth. Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com Contact Investor Relations GK Software SE Dr. René Schiller Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264 Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15 E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com Language: English Company: GK Software SE Waldstraße 7 08261 Schöneck Germany Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15 E-mail: info@gk-software.com Internet: www.gk-software.com ISIN: DE0007571424 WKN: 757142 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

