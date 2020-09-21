GL events : 2020 INTERIM REPORT

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2020

1 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 2 2 - INCOME STATEMENT 3 3 - CASH FLOW STATEMENT 4 4 - STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 5 5 - NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1 Significant accounting policies and basis of consolidation 6 Note 2 Information on consolidation 7 Note 3 Segment reporting 10 Note 4 Balance sheet information 11 Note 5 Income statement information 17 Note 6 Off-balance sheet commitments 18 Note 7 Transactions with related parties 19 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT 1 - MATERIAL EVENTS AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020 FIRST HALF 20 2 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 24 3 - OUTLOOK AND UNCERTAINTIES 25 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 26 STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT 27

Translation disclaimer: This document is a free translation of the original French language version of the interim financial report (rapport semestriel) provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should consequently be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with French law and French generally accepted accounting principles. While all possible care has been taken to ensure that this translation is an accurate representation of the original French document, this English version has not been audited by the company's statutory auditors and in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, only the original language version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and GL events expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.