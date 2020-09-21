GL events : 2020 INTERIM REPORT

Log in
09/21/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

2020 INTERIM

FINANCIAL REPORT

  • INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2020

1

- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2

2

- INCOME STATEMENT

3

3

- CASH FLOW STATEMENT

4

4

- STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

5

- NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1 Significant accounting policies and basis of consolidation

6

Note 2 Information on consolidation

7

Note 3

Segment reporting

10

Note 4 Balance sheet information

11

Note 5

Income statement information

17

Note 6

Off-balance sheet commitments

18

Note 7

Transactions with related parties

19

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

1

- MATERIAL EVENTS AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020 FIRST HALF

20

2

- SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

24

3

- OUTLOOK AND UNCERTAINTIES

25

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

26

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT

27

Translation disclaimer: This document is a free translation of the original French language version of the interim financial report (rapport semestriel) provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should consequently be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with French law and French generally accepted accounting principles. While all possible care has been taken to ensure that this translation is an accurate representation of the original French document, this English version has not been audited by the company's statutory auditors and in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, only the original language version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and GL events expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.

2020 interim financial report

 1 

  • CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(€ thousands)

Notes

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Goodwill

4.1

735,262

723,322

Other intangible assets

4.1

46,416

53,305

IFRS 16 concessions and leases

4.1

414,117

429,105

Land and buildings

4.2

257,350

309,065

Other tangible fixed assets

4.2

39,451

42,349

Capitalised rental equipment

4.2

107,659

117,695

Financial assets

4.3

66,103

66,114

Equity-accounted investments

4.4

3,090

3,445

Deferred tax assets

43,070

28,888

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,712,518

1,773,289

Inventories & work in progress

39,003

38,544

Trade receivables

4.5

108,794

169,223

Other receivables

4.6

168,983

167,094

Cash and cash equivalents

4.10

340,851

411,557

CURRENT ASSETS

657,631

786,418

TOTAL

2,370,149

2,559,707

(€ thousands)

Notes

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Share capital

4.7

119,931

119,931

Reserves and additional paid in capital

4.7

486,732

436,690

Translation adjustments

4.7

(189,380)

(121,583)

Net income

(31,493)

52,110

Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group

385,790

487,147

Non-controlling interests

73,643

78,424

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

459,433

565,572

Provisions for retirement severance payments

4.8

14,981

14,419

Deferred tax liabilities

12,334

15,208

Financial debt

4.10

721,597

690,589

Non-current IFRS 16 debt on concessions and leases

4.10

384,952

397,857

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,133,865

1,118,074

Current provisions for contingencies and expenses

4.9

12,274

17,904

Current financial debt

4.10

197,496

188,270

Current IFRS 16 concession at lease liabilities

4.10

36,499

36,566

Current bank facilities

4.10

14,117

12,523

Advances and instalments

60,185

39,793

Trade payables

150,925

235,305

Tax and employee-related liabilities

91,849

124,614

Other liabilities

4.11

213,506

221,087

CURRENT LIABILITIES

776,851

876,061

TOTAL

2,370,149

2,559,707

2020 interim financial report

  • CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(€ thousands)

Notes

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Revenue

3

266,825

595,878

Purchases consumed

5.1

(18,350)

(34,214)

External charges

5.1

(137,396)

(279,433)

Taxes and similar payments (other than on income)

(7,776)

(9,502)

Personnel expenses and employee profit sharing

(100,058)

(148,108)

Allowances for depreciation and amortisation, provisions

(46,054)

(50,754)

Other current operating income

5.2

1,216

3,153

Other current operating expenses

5.2

(1,433)

(3,681)

Operating expenses

(309,851)

(522,538)

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

3

(43,026)

73,339

Other operating income and expenses

5.3

630

(2,060)

OPERATING PROFIT

(42,396)

71,279

Net interest expense

5.4

(13,805)

(13,164)

Other financial income and expenses

5.4

2,233

1,222

NET FINANCIAL EXPENSE

5.4

(11,572)

(11,942)

EARNINGS BEFORE TAX

(53,968)

59,337

Income tax

5.5

20,130

(19,161)

NET INCOME OF CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES

(33,838)

40,176

Share of profit (loss) of equity affiliates

4.4

(351)

(92)

NET INCOME

(34,189)

40,084

Attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,696)

10,977

NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)

(31,493)

29,107

Average number of shares

29,375,575

29,612,169

Net earnings per share (in euros)

-1.07

0.98

Diluted average number of shares

29,859,865

29,969,054

Net earnings per share (in euros)

-1.05

0.97

(€ thousands)

Notes

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

NET INCOME

(34,189)

40,084

Hedging instruments

151

(1,814)

Other comprehensive income that may be recycled

151

(1,814)

subsequently to profit and loss

Actuarial gains and losses

0

(823)

Gains and losses from the translation of financial statements

(69,474)

3,430

of foreign operations

Other comprehensive income that may not be

(69,474)

2,606

recycled subsequently to profit and loss

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(103,512)

40,876

Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4,372)

11,060

Comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent

(99,140)

29,817

2020 interim financial report

