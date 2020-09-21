GL events : 2020 INTERIM REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2020
- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
- INCOME STATEMENT
- CASH FLOW STATEMENT
- STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
- NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note 1 Significant accounting policies and basis of consolidation
Note 2 Information on consolidation
Note 3
Segment reporting
Note 4 Balance sheet information
Note 5
Income statement information
Note 6
Off-balance sheet commitments
Note 7
Transactions with related parties
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
- MATERIAL EVENTS AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020 FIRST HALF
- SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
- OUTLOOK AND UNCERTAINTIES
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(€ thousands)
Notes
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Goodwill
4.1
735,262
723,322
Other intangible assets
4.1
46,416
53,305
IFRS 16 concessions and leases
4.1
414,117
429,105
Land and buildings
4.2
257,350
309,065
Other tangible fixed assets
4.2
39,451
42,349
Capitalised rental equipment
4.2
107,659
117,695
Financial assets
4.3
66,103
66,114
Equity-accounted investments
4.4
3,090
3,445
Deferred tax assets
43,070
28,888
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
1,712,518
1,773,289
Inventories & work in progress
39,003
38,544
Trade receivables
4.5
108,794
169,223
Other receivables
4.6
168,983
167,094
Cash and cash equivalents
4.10
340,851
411,557
CURRENT ASSETS
657,631
786,418
TOTAL
2,370,149
2,559,707
(€ thousands)
Notes
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Share capital
4.7
119,931
119,931
Reserves and additional paid in capital
4.7
486,732
436,690
Translation adjustments
4.7
(189,380)
(121,583)
Net income
(31,493)
52,110
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group
385,790
487,147
Non-controlling interests
73,643
78,424
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
459,433
565,572
Provisions for retirement severance payments
4.8
14,981
14,419
Deferred tax liabilities
12,334
15,208
Financial debt
4.10
721,597
690,589
Non-current IFRS 16 debt on concessions and leases
4.10
384,952
397,857
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,133,865
1,118,074
Current provisions for contingencies and expenses
4.9
12,274
17,904
Current financial debt
4.10
197,496
188,270
Current IFRS 16 concession at lease liabilities
4.10
36,499
36,566
Current bank facilities
4.10
14,117
12,523
Advances and instalments
60,185
39,793
Trade payables
150,925
235,305
Tax and employee-related liabilities
91,849
124,614
Other liabilities
4.11
213,506
221,087
CURRENT LIABILITIES
776,851
876,061
TOTAL
2,370,149
2,559,707
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(€ thousands)
Notes
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Revenue
3
266,825
595,878
Purchases consumed
5.1
(18,350)
(34,214)
External charges
5.1
(137,396)
(279,433)
Taxes and similar payments (other than on income)
(7,776)
(9,502)
Personnel expenses and employee profit sharing
(100,058)
(148,108)
Allowances for depreciation and amortisation, provisions
(46,054)
(50,754)
Other current operating income
5.2
1,216
3,153
Other current operating expenses
5.2
(1,433)
(3,681)
Operating expenses
(309,851)
(522,538)
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME
3
(43,026)
73,339
Other operating income and expenses
5.3
630
(2,060)
OPERATING PROFIT
(42,396)
71,279
Net interest expense
5.4
(13,805)
(13,164)
Other financial income and expenses
5.4
2,233
1,222
NET FINANCIAL EXPENSE
5.4
(11,572)
(11,942)
EARNINGS BEFORE TAX
(53,968)
59,337
Income tax
5.5
20,130
(19,161)
NET INCOME OF CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES
(33,838)
40,176
Share of profit (loss) of equity affiliates
4.4
(351)
(92)
NET INCOME
(34,189)
40,084
Attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,696)
10,977
NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)
(31,493)
29,107
Average number of shares
29,375,575
29,612,169
Net earnings per share (in euros)
-1.07
0.98
Diluted average number of shares
29,859,865
29,969,054
Net earnings per share (in euros)
-1.05
0.97
(€ thousands)
Notes
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
NET INCOME
(34,189)
40,084
Hedging instruments
151
(1,814)
Other comprehensive income that may be recycled
151
(1,814)
subsequently to profit and loss
Actuarial gains and losses
0
(823)
Gains and losses from the translation of financial statements
(69,474)
3,430
of foreign operations
Other comprehensive income that may not be
(69,474)
2,606
recycled subsequently to profit and loss
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(103,512)
40,876
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(4,372)
11,060
Comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent
(99,140)
29,817
