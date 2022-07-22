Log in
    GLO   FR0000066672

GL EVENTS

(GLO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:17 2022-07-22 am EDT
16.86 EUR   +6.04%
04:34aGL EVENTS : 2022 interim financial report
PU
07/21H1 2022 RESULTS : rebound in business and profitability - Revenue: +150% - Growth in EBITDA: +66M - 2022 annual revenue guidance raised
PU
07/19GL EVENTS : Balance sheet liquidity contract 06/2022
PU
GL events : 2022 interim financial report

07/22/2022 | 04:34am EDT
2022 INTERIM

FINANCIAL REPORT

t

  • INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2022

1

- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2

2

- INCOME STATEMENT

3

3

- CASH FLOW STATEMENT

4

4

- STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

5

- NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1 Significant accounting policies and basis of consolidation

6

Note 2 Information on consolidation

7

Note 3

Segment reporting

10

Note 4 Balance sheet information

12

Note 5

Income statement information

18

Note 6

Off-balance sheet commitments

19

Note 7

Transactions with related parties

20

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

1

- MATERIAL EVENTS AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2022 FIRST HALF

21

2

- SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

25

3

- OUTLOOK AND UNCERTAINTIES

26

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

27

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT

28

Translation disclaimer: This document is a free translation of the original French language version of the interim financial report (rapport semestriel) provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should consequently be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with French law and French generally accepted accounting principles. While all possible care has been taken to ensure that this translation is an accurate representation of the original French document, this English version has not been audited by the company's statutory auditors and in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, only the original language version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and GL events expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.

 2022 Interim Financial Report 

 1 

  • CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(€ thousands)

Notes

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Goodwill

4.1

829,302

775,169

Other intangible assets

4.1

55,166

42,994

IFRS 16 concessions and leases

4.1

458,231

443,449

Land and buildings

4.2

272,672

261,854

Other tangible fixed assets

4.2

42,004

43,023

Rental equipment assets

4.2

115,327

113,139

Financial assets

4.3

82,336

74,660

Equity-accounted investments

4.4

1,471

1,891

Deferred tax assets

50,401

46,119

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,906,911

1,802,299

Inventories & work in progress

41,620

38,692

Trade receivables

4.5

232,673

196,654

Other receivables

4.6

197,994

158,899

Cash and cash equivalents

4.10

584,521

628,720

CURRENT ASSETS

1,056,807

1,022,965

TOTAL

2,963,718

2,825,263

(€ thousands)

Notes

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Share capital

4.7

119,931

119,931

Reserves and additional paid in capital

4.7

418,246

395,254

Translation adjustments

4.7

(156,662)

(197,133)

Net profit / (loss)

15,162

15,151

Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group

396,677

333,203

Non-controlling interests

195,756

192,309

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

592,433

525,512

Provisions for retirement severance payments

4.8

12,690

14,087

Deferred tax liabilities

13,423

12,210

Financial debt

4.10

1,008,158

1,095,268

Non-current IFRS 16 debt on concessions and leases

4.10

437,364

421,722

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,471,635

1,543,286

Current provisions for contingencies and expenses

4.9

20,528

19,536

Current financial debt

4.10

116,599

95,633

Current IFRS 16 debt on concessions and leases

4.10

38,240

36,673

Current bank facilities and overdrafts

4.10

8,317

4,080

Advances and instalments

69,119

50,334

Trade payables

326,749

244,529

Tax and employee-related liabilities

133,456

125,441

Other liabilities

4.11

186,642

180,239

CURRENT LIABILITIES

899,650

756,465

TOTAL

2,963,718

2,825,263

 2022 Interim Financial Report 

 2 

  • CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(€ thousands)

Notes

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Revenue

3

523,853

209,825

Purchases consumed

5.1

(28,385)

(15,492)

External charges

5.1

(280,641)

(97,174)

Taxes and similar payments (other than on income)

(7,202)

(6,153)

Personnel expenses and employee profit sharing

(126,599)

(86,108)

Allowances for depreciation, amortisation, provisions

(50,458)

(45,910)

Other current operating income

5.2

10,170

17,581

Other current operating expenses

5.2

(925)

(264)

Operating expenses

(484,039)

(233,520)

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

3

39,814

(23,695)

Other operating income and expenses

5.3

(3,546)

(3,517)

OPERATING PROFIT

36,268

(27,212)

NET FINANCIAL EXPENSE

5.4

(14,166)

(13,696)

EARNINGS BEFORE TAX

22,102

(40,908)

Income tax

5.5

(6,829)

12,395

NET PROFIT /(LOSS) OF CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES

15,272

(28,513)

Share of income from equity affiliates

5.4

(484)

(755)

NET PROFIT / (LOSS)

14,788

(29,268)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

(373)

2,109

NET PROFIT / (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS

15,162

(31,377)

Average number of shares

28,869,812

29,170,943

Net earnings per share (in euros)

0.53

-1.08

Diluted average number of shares

29,568,902

29,860,223

Net earnings per share (in euros)

0.51

-1.05

(€ thousands)

Notes 30/06/2022

30/06/2021

NET PROFIT / (LOSS)

14,788

(29,268)

Hedging instruments

2,259

444

Other comprehensive income that may be recycled

2,259

444

subsequently to profit and loss

Actuarial gains and losses

45,708

804

Gains and losses from the translation of financial statements of foreign

1,633

22,953

operations

Other comprehensive income that may not be recycled

47,340

23,757

subsequently to profit and loss

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

64,388

(5,067)

Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

4,945

21,295

Comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent

59,443

(26,362)

 2022 Interim Financial Report 

 3 

  • CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(€ thousands)

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

624,640

356,888

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net profit / (loss)

15,162

15,151

Amortisation, depreciation and provisions

26,187

50,133

Other non-cash income and expenses

6,365

5,069

Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets

(1,159)

647

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries' net income

(373)

8,827

Share of income from equity affiliates

484

493

Cash flow

46,666

80,319

Cost of net financial debt

14,456

28,690

Tax expense (including deferred taxes)

6,829

16,589

Cash flow before net interest expense and tax

67,951

125,598

Income tax payments

(7,332)

(3,984)

Change in working capital requirements

12,737

13,617

Net cash provided by operating activities (A)

73,356

135,230

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of intangible fixed assets

(9,890)

(5,057)

Acquisition of tangible assets and capitalised rental equipment (excl.

(25,832)

(27,827)

venues)

Acquisition of tangible assets - Venues Division

(3,529)

(25,470)

Disposals of tangible and intangible assets

16,006

1,680

Investment grants received

0

1,830

Acquisitions of financial assets

(9,949)

(3,239)

Disposal of investments and other non-current assets

129

(265)

Net cash flows from the acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries

(17,957)

83,271

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

(51,022)

24,923

NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies

(1,833)

(827)

Other changes in equity

(678)

(7,412)

Change in borrowings

(60,297)

139,883

Cost of net financial debt

(14,456)

(28,690)

Net cash provided by financing activities (C)

(77,263)

102,954

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (D)

6,493

4,644

Net change in cash & cash equivalents (A + B + C + D)

(48,437)

267,752

Cash and cash equivalents at year-end

576,203

624,640

 2022 Interim Financial Report 

 4 

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GL Events SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
