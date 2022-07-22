GL events : 2022 interim financial report

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2022
- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
- INCOME STATEMENT
- CASH FLOW STATEMENT
- STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
- NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note 1 Significant accounting policies and basis of consolidation
Note 2 Information on consolidation
Note 3
Segment reporting
Note 4 Balance sheet information
Note 5
Income statement information
Note 6
Off-balance sheet commitments
Note 7
Transactions with related parties
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
- MATERIAL EVENTS AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2022 FIRST HALF
- SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
- OUTLOOK AND UNCERTAINTIES
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT
Translation disclaimer: This document is a free translation of the original French language version of the interim financial report (rapport semestriel) provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should consequently be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with French law and French generally accepted accounting principles. While all possible care has been taken to ensure that this translation is an accurate representation of the original French document, this English version has not been audited by the company's statutory auditors and in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, only the original language version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and GL events expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(€ thousands)
Notes
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Goodwill
4.1
829,302
775,169
Other intangible assets
4.1
55,166
42,994
IFRS 16 concessions and leases
4.1
458,231
443,449
Land and buildings
4.2
272,672
261,854
Other tangible fixed assets
4.2
42,004
43,023
Rental equipment assets
4.2
115,327
113,139
Financial assets
4.3
82,336
74,660
Equity-accounted investments
4.4
1,471
1,891
Deferred tax assets
50,401
46,119
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
1,906,911
1,802,299
Inventories & work in progress
41,620
38,692
Trade receivables
4.5
232,673
196,654
Other receivables
4.6
197,994
158,899
Cash and cash equivalents
4.10
584,521
628,720
CURRENT ASSETS
1,056,807
1,022,965
TOTAL
2,963,718
2,825,263
(€ thousands)
Notes
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Share capital
4.7
119,931
119,931
Reserves and additional paid in capital
4.7
418,246
395,254
Translation adjustments
4.7
(156,662)
(197,133)
Net profit / (loss)
15,162
15,151
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group
396,677
333,203
Non-controlling interests
195,756
192,309
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
592,433
525,512
Provisions for retirement severance payments
4.8
12,690
14,087
Deferred tax liabilities
13,423
12,210
Financial debt
4.10
1,008,158
1,095,268
Non-current IFRS 16 debt on concessions and leases
4.10
437,364
421,722
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,471,635
1,543,286
Current provisions for contingencies and expenses
4.9
20,528
19,536
Current financial debt
4.10
116,599
95,633
Current IFRS 16 debt on concessions and leases
4.10
38,240
36,673
Current bank facilities and overdrafts
4.10
8,317
4,080
Advances and instalments
69,119
50,334
Trade payables
326,749
244,529
Tax and employee-related liabilities
133,456
125,441
Other liabilities
4.11
186,642
180,239
CURRENT LIABILITIES
899,650
756,465
TOTAL
2,963,718
2,825,263
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(€ thousands)
Notes
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Revenue
3
523,853
209,825
Purchases consumed
5.1
(28,385)
(15,492)
External charges
5.1
(280,641)
(97,174)
Taxes and similar payments (other than on income)
(7,202)
(6,153)
Personnel expenses and employee profit sharing
(126,599)
(86,108)
Allowances for depreciation, amortisation, provisions
(50,458)
(45,910)
Other current operating income
5.2
10,170
17,581
Other current operating expenses
5.2
(925)
(264)
Operating expenses
(484,039)
(233,520)
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME
3
39,814
(23,695)
Other operating income and expenses
5.3
(3,546)
(3,517)
OPERATING PROFIT
36,268
(27,212)
NET FINANCIAL EXPENSE
5.4
(14,166)
(13,696)
EARNINGS BEFORE TAX
22,102
(40,908)
Income tax
5.5
(6,829)
12,395
NET PROFIT /(LOSS) OF CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES
15,272
(28,513)
Share of income from equity affiliates
5.4
(484)
(755)
NET PROFIT / (LOSS)
14,788
(29,268)
Attributable to non-controlling interests
(373)
2,109
NET PROFIT / (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS
15,162
(31,377)
Average number of shares
28,869,812
29,170,943
Net earnings per share (in euros)
0.53
-1.08
Diluted average number of shares
29,568,902
29,860,223
Net earnings per share (in euros)
0.51
-1.05
(€ thousands)
Notes 30/06/2022
30/06/2021
NET PROFIT / (LOSS)
14,788
(29,268)
Hedging instruments
2,259
444
Other comprehensive income that may be recycled
2,259
444
subsequently to profit and loss
Actuarial gains and losses
45,708
804
Gains and losses from the translation of financial statements of foreign
1,633
22,953
operations
Other comprehensive income that may not be recycled
47,340
23,757
subsequently to profit and loss
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
64,388
(5,067)
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
4,945
21,295
Comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent
59,443
(26,362)
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(€ thousands)
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
624,640
356,888
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit / (loss)
15,162
15,151
Amortisation, depreciation and provisions
26,187
50,133
Other non-cash income and expenses
6,365
5,069
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets
(1,159)
647
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries' net income
(373)
8,827
Share of income from equity affiliates
484
493
Cash flow
46,666
80,319
Cost of net financial debt
14,456
28,690
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)
6,829
16,589
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax
67,951
125,598
Income tax payments
(7,332)
(3,984)
Change in working capital requirements
12,737
13,617
Net cash provided by operating activities (A)
73,356
135,230
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of intangible fixed assets
(9,890)
(5,057)
Acquisition of tangible assets and capitalised rental equipment (excl.
(25,832)
(27,827)
venues)
Acquisition of tangible assets - Venues Division
(3,529)
(25,470)
Disposals of tangible and intangible assets
16,006
1,680
Investment grants received
0
1,830
Acquisitions of financial assets
(9,949)
(3,239)
Disposal of investments and other non-current assets
129
(265)
Net cash flows from the acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries
(17,957)
83,271
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
(51,022)
24,923
NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies
(1,833)
(827)
Other changes in equity
(678)
(7,412)
Change in borrowings
(60,297)
139,883
Cost of net financial debt
(14,456)
(28,690)
Net cash provided by financing activities (C)
(77,263)
102,954
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (D)
6,493
4,644
Net change in cash & cash equivalents (A + B + C + D)
(48,437)
267,752
Cash and cash equivalents at year-end
576,203
624,640
