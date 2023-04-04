GL events : AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

PRESS RELEASE

LYON, 4 APRIL 2023

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

GL EVENTS (ISIN: FR0000066672 - TICKER: GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP

ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ITS 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, INCLUDING

THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT.

GL events announces the publication of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), including the Annual Financial Report.

The original French language version of this document was filed on 4 April 2023 with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the French financial market authority, (No. D.23-0228) and is available to the public under the conditions provided for by regulations. It may also be consulted at the company's website https://www.gl-events.com/fr/relation-investisseurs.*In addition to the annual financial report, the URD also includes the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance, a description of the share buyback programme and Corporate Social Responsibility information.

*An English version of this document will be made available shortly.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Q1 2023 revenue - 20 April 2023 (after the close of trading)

Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

ABOUT GL EVENTS

www.gl-events.com

About GL events: The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating

across the three main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business divisions. GL events Live provides a complete range of services for corporate, institutional and

sports events, and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 59 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose facilities) in France and international destinations.

Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 5,119 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).

INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS GL events FTI Consulting Sylvain Bechet Emily Olivier Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 31 54 20 Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65 infos.finance@gl-events.com glevents@fticonsulting.com

ISIN FR0000066672 - BLOOMBERG GLO FP - REFINITIV GLTN.PA - FTSE 581

LEI 9695002PXZMQNBPY2P44

