GL events : Americas' qualifying competitions for the World Pastry Cup and the Bocuse d'Or

Every two years, the World Pastry Cup finals and the Bocuse d'Or take place at Sirha Lyon, an event organised by GL events. To qualify for the finals of these prestigious competitions, which will be held in Lyon from 19 to 23 January 2023, the various teams must first take part in national and then continental qualifying sessions.



For the very first time, the qualifying competitions for the Americas - for both the World Pastry Cup and the Bocuse d'Or - will not be held in Mexico. This year, they will take place on 13 and 14 July in Chile, at the Metropolitan Santiago, an event venue managed by GL events. This year will also see new additions to the competition, with the United States and Canada entering the fold!

© Caspar Miskin

The final of the World Pastry Cup will take place on 20 and 21 January 2023. Only three of the teams that qualified from the Americas will be go through to compete in the finals against their international rivals.



The team from Italy, having won the last Cup, is not allowed to participate this year and must make way for new teams. Each team has three specialist chefs - for chocolate, sugar and ice cream - and a team president.



© Caspar Miskin

Created by Paul Bocuse in 1987, the Bocuse d'Or aims to acknowledge the world's most talented chefs. A total of 24 chefs from all over the world compete in this competition that celebrates gastronomy. This iconic competition is one of the most prestigious culinary events in the world.



During the event, the candidates compete in two rounds. The first is the "plate" presentation. This year, the candidates will have to concoct a dish based on a 100% vegetarian recipe, while showcasing a Chilean product. The second is the "tray/platter" presentation. This year, salmon is the compulsory ingredient, which must be accompanied by 3 garnishes. At the end of these two rounds, the top 5 teams go through to the grand final.



© David Gyorkos

