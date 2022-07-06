Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GL events
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLO   FR0000066672

GL EVENTS

(GLO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:33 2022-07-06 am EDT
14.70 EUR   +1.38%
04:54aGL EVENTS : Americas' qualifying competitions for the World Pastry Cup and the Bocuse d'Or
PU
07/05GL EVENTS : new manager of the Metropolitan Santiago
PU
07/04GL EVENTS : Venues and AIPC
PU
GL events : Americas' qualifying competitions for the World Pastry Cup and the Bocuse d'Or

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
A new venue and new additions for the qualifying competitions

Every two years, the World Pastry Cup finals and the Bocuse d'Or take place at Sirha Lyon, an event organised by GL events. To qualify for the finals of these prestigious competitions, which will be held in Lyon from 19 to 23 January 2023, the various teams must first take part in national and then continental qualifying sessions.

For the very first time, the qualifying competitions for the Americas - for both the World Pastry Cup and the Bocuse d'Or - will not be held in Mexico. This year, they will take place on 13 and 14 July in Chile, at the Metropolitan Santiago, an event venue managed by GL events. This year will also see new additions to the competition, with the United States and Canada entering the fold!

© Caspar Miskin

A tough selection process to reach the prestigious final

The final of the World Pastry Cup will take place on 20 and 21 January 2023. Only three of the teams that qualified from the Americas will be go through to compete in the finals against their international rivals.

The team from Italy, having won the last Cup, is not allowed to participate this year and must make way for new teams. Each team has three specialist chefs - for chocolate, sugar and ice cream - and a team president.

© Caspar Miskin

A timeless competition

Created by Paul Bocuse in 1987, the Bocuse d'Or aims to acknowledge the world's most talented chefs. A total of 24 chefs from all over the world compete in this competition that celebrates gastronomy. This iconic competition is one of the most prestigious culinary events in the world.

During the event, the candidates compete in two rounds. The first is the "plate" presentation. This year, the candidates will have to concoct a dish based on a 100% vegetarian recipe, while showcasing a Chilean product. The second is the "tray/platter" presentation. This year, salmon is the compulsory ingredient, which must be accompanied by 3 garnishes. At the end of these two rounds, the top 5 teams go through to the grand final.

© David Gyorkos

Contact : Service Communication Sirha Food
Disclaimer

GL Events SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 009 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
Net income 2022 34,1 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2022 526 M 539 M 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 419 M 429 M 429 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 858
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart GL EVENTS
Duration : Period :
GL events Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GL EVENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,50 €
Average target price 19,70 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Ginon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sylvain Bechet Chief Financial Officer
Denis Tomasicchio Group Chief Information Officer
Philippe Jean-Marie Marcel Independent Director
Nicolas Abel Bellet de Tavernost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GL EVENTS-16.67%429
FISERV, INC.-10.80%60 832
BLOCK, INC.-58.68%39 062
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.30%38 409
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.27%31 485
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-41.28%18 339