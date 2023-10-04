SYLVAIN BECHET - OCTOBER 3, 2023Share this article
Financial and Investments General Manager of GL events Group
Watch the video interview of Sylvain Bechet,Financial and Investments General Manager of GL events Group, who talks about the Group's results for the first half of 2023, its full-year growth target and current events.
Interview conducted by Jean-Pierre Vacher for Bourse & Valeurs as part of the Forum Lyon Pôle Bourse.
