    GLO   FR0000066672

GL EVENTS

(GLO)
11:25 2022-10-27 am EDT
15.60 EUR   -0.76%
02:13aGl Events : Equestrian Sport to provide services for Paris 2024 equestrian and para-equestrian events
PU
10/20Gl Events : 49.9M recovery bond issue - Success of the 1st sustainability-linked financing
PU
10/19Gl Events Reports Nine-month Revenue : 804.8M, +84% - Full-year guidance upgraded
PU
GL events : Equestrian Sport to provide services for Paris 2024 equestrian and para-equestrian events

10/28/2022 | 02:13am EDT
PRESS RELEASE / LYON, 28 OCTOBER 2022

GL EVENTS EQUESTRIAN SPORT

TO PROVIDE SERVICES FOR PARIS 2024

EQUESTRIAN AND PARA-EQUESTRIAN EVENTS

GL EVENTS (ISIN: FR0000066672 - SYMBOL: GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP WAS AWARDED A

CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

EQUESTRIAN AND PARA-EQUESTRIAN EVENTS

The subsidiary GL events Equestrian Sport, representing the consortium formed with the French Equestrian Federation, announces its selection following the call for tenders organised by Paris 2024 for the planning and delivery of event operations and equestrian and para-equestrian competitions for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These events will be staged in the exceptional setting of the gardens of the Château de Versailles.

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of GL events Group, commented:

"We are very proud that GL events has once again been selected as the preferred supplier for a major event of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The organisation of all equestrian events - show jumping, eventing, dressage and modern pentathlon - within the magnificent gardens of the Château de Versailles is a testimony to our high level of expertise in offering the public a unique experience during world-class events. This new contract provides yet another confirmation of the experience and professionalism of our teams who have once again succeeded in meeting the requirements of a project of this magnitude under optimal and environmentally friendly conditions".

On this basis, GL events Group will be responsible for the design, planning, installation and management of event and sports operations at the site on behalf of Paris 2024. The Group will develop temporary facilities for training and competitions in show jumping, eventing, dressage and modern pentathlon to enable the athletes, riders and horses, to perform under optimal conditions. Spectators will be offered an experience specifically adapted to the unique protected setting of the gardens of the Château de Versailles to follow all the competitions.

Sports competitions, traffic management and site security form an integral part of the mission entrusted to the consortium. In addition to providing conceptual engineering and event organisation services, the Group will install the hospitality structures (10,000 sqm), overlay services (furniture, heating, ventilation, lighting, sound, illumination), the boxes, the areas reserved for competitors and the grandstands (20,000 seats).

Sylvie Robert, Managing Director of GL events Equestrian Sport added: "GL events Equestrian Sport is extremely proud of this prestigious selection to support Paris 2024 in staging the equestrian and para-equestrianevents of Paris 2024. Our teams would like to thank Paris 2024, the French Equestrian Federation and the International Equestrian Federation for their confidence. GL events' know-howand expertise will be fully deployed to ensure an optimal experience for attendees and participants and flawless execution, with at the heart of its concerns, the safety and well-beingof the public, the riders and their horses for the duration of the events."

www.gl-events.comwww.gl-events.tv

About GL events: The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating across

the three main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business divisions. GL events Live provides a complete range of services for corporate, institutional and sports events, and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions manages and

coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 52 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose facilities) in France and international destinations.

Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 4,800 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).

INVESTOR RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

Sylvain Bechet

Emily Olivier

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 31 54 20

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65

infos.finance@gl-events.com

glevents@fticonsulting.com

ISIN FR0000066672 - BLOOMBERG GLO FP - REUTERS GLTN.PA - FTSE 581

LEI 9695002PXZMQNBPY2P44

Disclaimer

GL Events SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
