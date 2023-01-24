GL events : Loxam consortium, official supporter for temporary energy solutions of the Paris 2024 olympic and paralympic games

THE GL EVENTS - LOXAM CONSORTIUM,

GL events and Loxam have formed a consortium to combine their expertise and offer a comprehensive solution meeting the goals of the Paris 2024 Energy Programme. This initiative will optimise the contributions of these two leading companies in their respective markets to a major event.

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEOof GL events, commented: "The success of this joint initiative illustrates the strength and complementary nature of our companies and teams to provide the very best solutions for this exceptional event."

Gérard Déprez, Chairman of the Loxam Group added: "Our status as an official supporter of Paris 2024 is a testimony to our know-how and Loxam is proud to contribute to the success of this major worldwide event in partnership with GL events and all our subcontractors."

GL events and Loxam will ensure project management and all services relating to the temporary production and distribution of energy, an uninterrupted electrical power supply and temporary temperature control systems at all sites including the temporary International Broadcast Centre (IBC). This 46,000 sqm temporary structure will host the world's media throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This joint offering reflects the strong commitment of the employees of both companies and their national subcontractors with added value from their shared know-how and existing collaborations. In addition, the combined regional networks of these two companies ensuring proximity to all Olympic and Paralympic sites will guarantee a high level of responsiveness.

GL events and Loxam are thus proud to contribute to the success of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and, in line with the commitments made to the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, will monitor the environmental impact and promote the social legacy of their activities. Temporary power generation facilities will be used to back up the supply of renewable electricity provided by the national power grid. GL events and Loxam will give priority to equipment powered by high-efficiency biofuels or green hydrogen. Other commitments of the consortium include promoting the participation of VSEs, SMEs and the social economy sector as providers of part of the services. Finally, the event legacy will result in the large-scale reuse of products and equipment, and nearly 100% recycling of construction waste.

These commitments will be documented in a sustainability and legacy report certified by an independent third party after the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

