PRESS RELEASE OF 24 JANUARY 2023
THE GL EVENTS - LOXAM CONSORTIUM,
OFFICIAL SUPPORTER
FOR TEMPORARY ENERGY SOLUTIONS
OF THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES
GL EVENTS (ISIN: FR0000066672 - TICKER: GLO), GL EVENTS, THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP,
AND LOXAM, THE FRENCH AND EUROPEAN EQUIPMENT RENTAL LEADER, RANKING 4TH WORLDWIDE, FOR THE
CONSTRUCTION, INDUSTRY AND EVENTS SECTORS, HAVE ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
AND CONTRACT TO PROVIDE TEMPORARY ENERGY SOLUTIONS
FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES.
GL events and Loxam have formed a consortium to combine their expertise and offer a comprehensive solution meeting the goals of the Paris 2024 Energy Programme. This initiative will optimise the contributions of these two leading companies in their respective markets to a major event.
Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEOof GL events, commented: "The success of this joint initiative illustrates the strength and complementary nature of our companies and teams to provide the very best solutions for this exceptional event."
Gérard Déprez, Chairman of the Loxam Group added: "Our status as an official supporter of Paris 2024 is a testimony to our know-how and Loxam is proud to contribute to the success of this major worldwide event in partnership with GL events and all our subcontractors."
GL events and Loxam will ensure project management and all services relating to the temporary production and distribution of energy, an uninterrupted electrical power supply and temporary temperature control systems at all sites including the temporary International Broadcast Centre (IBC). This 46,000 sqm temporary structure will host the world's media throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
This joint offering reflects the strong commitment of the employees of both companies and their national subcontractors with added value from their shared know-how and existing collaborations. In addition, the combined regional networks of these two companies ensuring proximity to all Olympic and Paralympic sites will guarantee a high level of responsiveness.
GL events and Loxam are thus proud to contribute to the success of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and, in line with the commitments made to the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, will monitor the environmental impact and promote the social legacy of their activities. Temporary power generation facilities will be used to back up the supply of renewable electricity provided by the national power grid. GL events and Loxam will give priority to equipment powered by high-efficiency biofuels or green hydrogen. Other commitments of the consortium include promoting the participation of VSEs, SMEs and the social economy sector as providers of part of the services. Finally, the event legacy will result in the large-scale reuse of products and equipment, and nearly 100% recycling of construction waste.
These commitments will be documented in a sustainability and legacy report certified by an independent third party after the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
ABOUT GL EVENTS
www.gl-events.com
About GL events: The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating
across the three main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business divisions. GL events Live provides a complete range of services for corporate, institutional and sports events, and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions
manages and coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 59 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose facilities) in France and international destinations.
Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 4,900 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).
INVESTOR RELATIONS
MEDIA RELATIONS
GL events
FTI Consulting
Sylvain Bechet
Emily Olivier
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 31 54 20
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65
infos.finance@gl-events.com
glevents@fticonsulting.com
ISIN FR0000066672 - BLOOMBERG GLO FP - REUTERS GLTN.PA - FTSE 581
LEI 9695002PXZMQNBPY2P44
ABOUT LOXAM
www.loxam.com
About Loxam: Loxam is a French-based European leader and number 4 worldwide for the provision of rental equipment and tools for the public works, building, manufacturing, landscaping, events and services sectors. With revenue of €2.2 billion in 2021, 1,060 branches and 11,370 employees, the Loxam Group is present in 30 countries and has the largest rental equipment fleet on the market with more than 650,000 items. Loxam addresses the growing demand of companies seeking to outsource their equipment fleet management and maintenance and provides a wide range of services to customers, particularly in the industrial and event sectors.
MEDIA CONTACTS
MEDIA RELATIONS
Loxam
FTI Consulting
Sylvie Passat
Emily Olivier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 44 01 88
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65
sylvie.passat@loxam.fr
loxam@fticonsulting.com
ABOUT PARIS 2024: https://www.paris2024.org
About PARIS 2024: The mission of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 Organising Committee, in accordance with the host city contract signed between the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Comité National Olympique et Sportif Français (CNOSF - French National Olympic and Sporting Committee) and the Ville de Paris municipal authorities, is to plan, organise, fund and deliver the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris in 2024.
The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the greatest sporting event in the world, with unparalleled media impact. They bring together 10,500 Olympic athletes and 4,350 Paralympic athletes, respectively from 206 and 182 delegations, across five continents. Watched by over 13 million spectators in addition to billions of television viewers across the world, they are without equal in sporting, economic and cultural events throughout the world, and this power helps to further their impact.
Set up in January 2018, Paris 2024 is headed by Tony Estanguet, 3-time Olympic champion and member of the IOC. It is run by a Board of Directors, on which sit all the founding members of the project: the CNOSF, Ville de Paris, the French Government, the Île-de-France regional authority, the CPSF, the Métropole du Grand Paris, the Conseil départemental de Seine Saint-Denis, representatives of the local authorities involved in the Games, civil society and corporate partners.
