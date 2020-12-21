GL events : New technologies at the CCIB

The CCIB (Barcelona International Convention Centre), the flagship Spanish venue of the GL events Venues network, has just inaugurated a new 420m² space inside its walls to host virtual and hybrid events.

This new space houses a studio that allows companies and organisations to produce any type of event on site: virtual congresses, film and video productions, recordings, interviews, audiovisual productions, product launches and presentations. From the CCIB in Barcelona, companies can reach their audience anywhere in the world.

The studio comprises a physical TV set and an adjoining chroma (green-screen) set, equipped with all the technical equipment and personnel needed to produce any type of creative project, whether with a certain number of delegates present on site or in 100% digital format. It also has all the technical equipment required to enhance audiovisual content: augmented reality, 3D graphics, game content, holographic solutions, etc.

The CCIB complies with a strict protocol that incorporates all the health and safety measures required by the government authorities, such as the use of masks, hand cleansing, social distancing, the use of large, airy rooms, temperature control, constant disinfection, room ventilation, etc. In accordance with the protocols, and in constant compliance with safe social distancing, the area used for the studio's stage setting and green-screen sets can hold up to 11 people at any one time. There is also a production control area and an area that can seat an audience of 24 people, as well as a 316m² terrace with a capacity of 68 people.

