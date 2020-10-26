GL events : The Group's liquidity and financial flexibility is reinforced after obtaining a bond covenant holiday and a new state-guaranteed loan

PRESS RELEASE / LYON, 26 OCTOBER 2020

THE GROUP'S LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY IS REINFORCED AFTER OBTAINING A BOND COVENANT HOLIDAY AND A NEW STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN

GL EVENTS (ISIN: FR0000066672 - TICKER: GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP, OBTAINS A

COVENANT HOLIDAY FROM ITS BONDHOLDERS AND €164 MILLION FROM ITS FINANCIAL PARTNERS THROUGH A

NEW FRENCH STATE GUARANTEED LOAN PROGRAMME FOR THE TOURISM AND RELATED INDUSTRIES*

GL events has completed discussions with its bondholders to obtain a covenant holiday for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2020 for three series representing €230 million. The original financial terms have been maintained to date without the application of waiver fees. It will be recalled the Group had already been granted a covenant holiday by its banking partners in Q3 2020 according to the same terms.

GL events has also obtained €164 million from its banking partners through a new French State- guaranteed loan programme that has been made available for the tourism and related industries*. After drawing down this new line, the Group will have approximately €400 million in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Group still has an undrawn revolving credit facility in the amount of €100 million.

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of GL events, commented: "I wish to thank the banking partners and bondholders for their renewed support which demonstrates their confidence in our Group. This new credit line strengthens GL events' cash position and financial flexibility and will allow us to come through this crisis and rebound starting in 2021."

*Prêt garanti par l'État (PGE) "saison": a new French government programme introduced to support the tourism, hotel, restaurant, sports and event industry sectors after the application of public health measures.

NEXT PRESS RELEASE:

2020 ANNUAL REVENUE - 21 JANUARY 2021 (AFTER THE CLOSE OF TRADING)

FOLLOW US ONLINE

www.gl-events.comwww.gl-events.tv

About GL events: The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating across the three

main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business divisions. GL events Live provides a complete range of services for corporate, institutional and sports events, and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 50 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose

facilities) in France and international destinations.

Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 5,600 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).

INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS

GL EVENTS / COVENANT HOLIDAY & LIQUIDITY REINFORCED / PAGE 1/2