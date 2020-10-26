Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GL events    GLO   FR0000066672

GL EVENTS

(GLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GL events : The Group's liquidity and financial flexibility is reinforced after obtaining a bond covenant holiday and a new state-guaranteed loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:05am EDT

PRESS RELEASE / LYON, 26 OCTOBER 2020

THE GROUP'S LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY IS REINFORCED AFTER OBTAINING A BOND COVENANT HOLIDAY AND A NEW STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN

GL EVENTS (ISIN: FR0000066672 - TICKER: GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP, OBTAINS A

COVENANT HOLIDAY FROM ITS BONDHOLDERS AND €164 MILLION FROM ITS FINANCIAL PARTNERS THROUGH A

NEW FRENCH STATE GUARANTEED LOAN PROGRAMME FOR THE TOURISM AND RELATED INDUSTRIES*

GL events has completed discussions with its bondholders to obtain a covenant holiday for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2020 for three series representing €230 million. The original financial terms have been maintained to date without the application of waiver fees. It will be recalled the Group had already been granted a covenant holiday by its banking partners in Q3 2020 according to the same terms.

GL events has also obtained €164 million from its banking partners through a new French State- guaranteed loan programme that has been made available for the tourism and related industries*. After drawing down this new line, the Group will have approximately €400 million in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Group still has an undrawn revolving credit facility in the amount of €100 million.

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of GL events, commented: "I wish to thank the banking partners and bondholders for their renewed support which demonstrates their confidence in our Group. This new credit line strengthens GL events' cash position and financial flexibility and will allow us to come through this crisis and rebound starting in 2021."

*Prêt garanti par l'État (PGE) "saison": a new French government programme introduced to support the tourism, hotel, restaurant, sports and event industry sectors after the application of public health measures.

NEXT PRESS RELEASE:

2020 ANNUAL REVENUE - 21 JANUARY 2021 (AFTER THE CLOSE OF TRADING)

FOLLOW US ONLINE

www.gl-events.comwww.gl-events.tv

About GL events: The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating across the three

main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business divisions. GL events Live provides a complete range of services for corporate, institutional and sports events, and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 50 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose

facilities) in France and international destinations.

Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 5,600 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).

INVESTOR RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

GL EVENTS / COVENANT HOLIDAY & LIQUIDITY REINFORCED / PAGE 1/2

Sylvain Bechet

Stéphanie Stahr

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 31 54 20

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57

infos.finance@gl-events.com

stephanie.stahr@cic.fr

ISIN FR0000066672 - BLOOMBERG GLO FP - REUTERS GLTN.PA - FTSE 581

LEI 9695002PXZMQNBPY2P44

GL EVENTS / COVENANT HOLIDAY & LIQUIDITY REINFORCED / PAGE 2/2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GL Events SA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GL EVENTS
02:05aGL EVENTS : The Group's liquidity and financial flexibility is reinforced after ..
PU
10/15GL EVENTS : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions ..
PU
10/14A DECISIVE THOUGH LIMITED RECOVERY I : Q3 2020 revenue: 100.5 million
PU
10/14GL EVENTS : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
09/21GL EVENTS : 2020 interim report
PU
09/15GL EVENTS : H1 2020 results, impacted by the health crisis, liquidity preserved
PU
09/15GL EVENTS : Half-year results
CO
08/31GL EVENTS : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions ..
PU
08/31GL EVENTS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/27GL EVENTS : Success of the CACLP exhibition in China and acquisition of the acti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 501 M 593 M 593 M
Net income 2020 -65,4 M -77,4 M -77,4 M
Net Debt 2020 607 M 718 M 718 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 210 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart GL EVENTS
Duration : Period :
GL events Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GL EVENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,28 €
Last Close Price 7,16 €
Spread / Highest target 95,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Ginon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sylvain Bechet Chief Financial Officer
Denis Tomasicchio Group Chief Information Officer
Philippe Jean-Marie Marcel Independent Director
Erick Rostagnat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GL EVENTS-70.23%249
SQUARE, INC.182.56%78 403
FISERV, INC.-12.50%67 755
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.05%52 963
CINTAS CORPORATION25.64%35 371
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.110.12%34 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group