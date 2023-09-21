GL events at the Paris 2024 Recruitment Forum

In less than a year from the biggest event ever organised in France, GL events is looking for new people to join its Paris 2024 project team. In particular, the Group is looking for technical and operational profiles such as electrical engineers, technical project managers and site managers.

To present all the job offers, the Group will be present at the Recruitment Forum organised by Paris 2024, on 26 September 2023 from 10am to 6pm at the Cité du Cinéma, in Saint-Denis.

GL events will be present at the Transport / Logistics and Energy village. We are waiting for you !