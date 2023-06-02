GL events : becomes an Official Partner and overlay provider for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
06/02/2023 | 12:07pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
LYON, 02 JUNE 2023
#GLEVENTS - WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF EVENTS
GL EVENTS BECOMES AN OFFICIAL PARTNER AND
OVERLAY PROVIDER FOR THE PARIS 2024
OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES
GL EVENTS (FR0000066672, GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP, ANNOUNCES ITS DESIGNATION AS AN OFFICIAL PARTNER AND OVERLAY SUPPLIER FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES.
GL events becomes an Official Partner and provider of overlay (installation of temporary infrastructure). In this capacity, the Group's scope of intervention will include the Olympic and Paralympic venues in central Paris, from the Champ de Mars to the Place de la Concorde, as well as stadiums throughout France in Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne. As a leading provider of services for major sporting events, GL events' extensive range of expertise will be deployed for infrastructures throughout France.
Olivier GINON,Chairman-CEOof GL events: "The award of this contract for overlay services confirms the trust that has been established between the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and our Group. By leveraging GL events' historical expertise and know-how, we were able to propose the best solutions to meet the organisers' expectations. We are also very proud to confirm our commitment to the success of the world's most important sporting event by becoming an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."
This contract covers the provision of products and services relating to the planning, design, supply, installation and on-site integration of multi-purpose structures, interior fixtures and fittings, grandstand seating, broadcast lighting, rigging and scaffolding...
Tony ESTANGUET, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games: "As a leading event industry player in France and internationally, recognized for its expertise in major events, GL events group is making an even greater commitment to the Games by becoming an Official Partner of Paris 2024, and we are delighted! In Paris 2024, because 95% of the infrastructure used will be existing or temporary, the partnership with GL events will be crucial to achieving our goal of reducing carbon emissions by half. Together, we will do everything possible to ensure that the Games are more responsible and to offer a new legacy model for major events."
This latest success follows the contract awarded to provide overlay services for equestrian events in the gardens of the Château de Versailles, and a contract for the provision of temporary power solutions through a consortium with Loxam.
GL EVENTS / PARIS 2024
The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating across the three main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business
divisions. GL events Live's expertise covers the complete range of business specialisations and services for corporate, institutional and sports events and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 59 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose facilities) in France and international destinations.
Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 4,900 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).
About Paris 2024:
The mission of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 Organising Committee, in accordance with the host city contract signed between the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Comité National Olympique et Sportif Français (CNOSF - French National Olympic and Sporting Committee) and the Ville de Paris , is to plan, organise, fund and deliver the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris in 2024.
The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the greatest sporting event in the world, with unparalleled media impact. They bring together 10,500 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes, respectively from 206 and 182 delegations, across five continents. Watched by over 13 million spectators and 4 billion television viewers across the world, through more than 100,000 hours of TV broadcast, they are without equal in sporting, economic and cultural events throughout the world, whose power multiplies their impacts.
Set up in January 2018, , the organising committee is headed by Tony Estanguet, a 3-time Olympic champion. It is run by a Board of Directors, on which sit all the founding members of the project: the CNOSF, Ville de Paris, the French Government, the Île-de-France regional authority, the CPSF, the Métropole du Grand Paris, the Conseil départemental de Seine Saint-Denis, representatives of the local authorities involved in the Games, civil society and social partners.