LYON, 02 JUNE 2023

GL EVENTS BECOMES AN OFFICIAL PARTNER AND

OVERLAY PROVIDER FOR THE PARIS 2024

OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

GL EVENTS (FR0000066672, GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP, ANNOUNCES ITS DESIGNATION AS AN OFFICIAL PARTNER AND OVERLAY SUPPLIER FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES.

GL events becomes an Official Partner and provider of overlay (installation of temporary infrastructure). In this capacity, the Group's scope of intervention will include the Olympic and Paralympic venues in central Paris, from the Champ de Mars to the Place de la Concorde, as well as stadiums throughout France in Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne. As a leading provider of services for major sporting events, GL events' extensive range of expertise will be deployed for infrastructures throughout France.

Olivier GINON, Chairman-CEOof GL events: "The award of this contract for overlay services confirms the trust that has been established between the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and our Group. By leveraging GL events' historical expertise and know-how, we were able to propose the best solutions to meet the organisers' expectations. We are also very proud to confirm our commitment to the success of the world's most important sporting event by becoming an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

This contract covers the provision of products and services relating to the planning, design, supply, installation and on-site integration of multi-purpose structures, interior fixtures and fittings, grandstand seating, broadcast lighting, rigging and scaffolding...

Tony ESTANGUET, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games: "As a leading event industry player in France and internationally, recognized for its expertise in major events, GL events group is making an even greater commitment to the Games by becoming an Official Partner of Paris 2024, and we are delighted! In Paris 2024, because 95% of the infrastructure used will be existing or temporary, the partnership with GL events will be crucial to achieving our goal of reducing carbon emissions by half. Together, we will do everything possible to ensure that the Games are more responsible and to offer a new legacy model for major events."

This latest success follows the contract awarded to provide overlay services for equestrian events in the gardens of the Château de Versailles, and a contract for the provision of temporary power solutions through a consortium with Loxam.