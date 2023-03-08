GL events : delivers a record performance in 2022, beating expectations and targets
PRESS RELEASE
LYON, 8 MARCH 2023
GL EVENTS DELIVERS A RECORD
PERFORMANCE IN 2022,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS AND TARGETS
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS AND NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOVE 2019 LEVELS
GL EVENTS (FR0000066672, GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP, ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS.
2022 revenue: +77% to €1.315bn
EBITDA: +40%1, with a margin of 12.8%
2022 EPS: multiplied by 3 in relation to 2021
2023 targets: revenue growth of 5 %
GL events' Board of Directors, meeting on 8 March 2023, approved the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022. Audit procedures have been completed and the statutory auditors' report is in the process of being issued.
€m
Full IFRS
pre-IFRS 16 & IAS 29
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
Revenue
479.4
741.2
1,310.2
479.4
741.2
1,315.3
EBITDA (1)
27.6
170.2
222
-21
120.3
168.6
EBITDA margin
5.80 %
23.00 %
16.90 %
-4.40 %
16.20 %
12.80 %
Current operating income
-63.3
72.6
112
-71.4
64.2
102.9
Current operating margin
-13.20 %
9.80 %
8.50 %
-14.90 %
8.70 %
7.80 %
Net profit / (loss)
-78.7
24
59.2
-74.9
27.6
64.4
Net profit / (loss) attributable
-77.4
15.2
52.7
-74.3
18
57.1
to Group shareholders
-16.10 %
2.00 %
4.00 %
-15.50 %
2.40 %
4.30 %
Net margin
EPS
(1)
-2.58
0.5
1.76
-2.48
0.6
1.91
(1): Definitions are provided at the end of the press release.
Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of GL events Group, commented:
"GL events further reinforced its position in the world of events by achieving a record performance in 2022. Bolstered by its unique strategic positioning in this period of business recovery, revenue and net profit attributable to the Group reached all-time highs, even though China remained largely locked down in throughout the past year.
This annual performance (financial and ESG) was made possible by the unwavering commitment, professionalism and entrepreneurial spirit of our teams, to whom I express my special thanks. This confirms the relevance of our strategic choices, our business model and the strong commitments made to support our employees over time.
Having demonstrated its resilience, GL events also strengthened its balance sheet in 2022. Our adaptation plan, skills in operational execution and sound financial management contributed to better-than-expected cash flow and a significant reduction in our net debt. As a result, with GL events now stronger and fully focused on the future, I am confident in its ability to achieve all targets in 2023 and the years ahead."
In the year ended 31 December 2022, GL events' annual revenue increased by 77% over the previous year and 73% like-for-like to €1.315bn.1. This new record performance was made possible by twofold and threefold increases in revenue in Europe and the Americas respectively, more than offsetting the decline in Asia still adversely impacted in 2022 by lockdown measures remaining in force.
2022 experienced a strong rebound in the Group's activities and a realignment of its geographical and business mixes. The Group continued to keep fixed costs under control, with a limited increase of 2% compared to 2019. As a result, the Group's EBITDA margin rose to 12.8% in 2022 primarily in response to:
strong growth in EBITDA compared to the previous year, to €168.6m in 2022 compared to €120.3m in 2021;
activity in China not yet recovering in 2022 at the same pace as elsewhere, particularly in Europe;
stronger growth by the Live division driven by mega events such as the COP 27 in Sharm el- Sheikh, Egypt and the FIFA 2022 World Cup;
an unfavourable biennial effect in an even numbered year.
After other operating income and expenses representing an expense of €4.9m, net financial expense of €16.0m (-€31.7m under Full IFRS) and a tax charge of €17.1m, net profit attributable to Group shareholders amounted to €57.1m (€52.7m under Full IFRS), compared with €18.0m in 2021 (€15.2m under Full IFRS), representing a net margin of 4.3%, a 1.9 % increase on the previous year.
Earnings per share was multiplied by more than 3 in 2022 to €1.91 from 2021, and up 3.8% compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
The Group's ESG performance also improved significantly with a 2022 carbon assessment highlighting a 22% decrease in CO2 emissions compared to the data published in 2019.
REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY BY DIVISION
Live (€m) pre-IFRS 16 & IAS 29
2020
2021
2022
Revenue
309.2
430.4
851.7
EBITDA
10.6
60.0
93.1
EBITDA margin
3.4 %
13.9 %
10.9 %
Current operating income
-19.2
21.4
49.5
Current operating margin (%)
-6.2 %
5.0 %
5.8 %
Change vs.
2021
%
%
-3.0
%
GL EVENTS LIVE set a new record in 2022 with continuing growth driven by diversified mega events, both in terms of type and size: Moto GP and Formula E in Indonesia, the Saudi Cup, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the World Athletics Championships, the FIFA 2022™ World Cup or the COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. In 2022, GL events Live's revenue rose 98% to €851.7m, an increase of 88% like-for-like.
This division, the most resilient during the COVID-19 crisis period, recorded a 55% increase in EBITDA compared to 2021 and a 28% increase compared to 2019 to € 93.1m. The business of the sale and rental of structures also continued to display positive momentum with growth of 15% in 2022 (46% like-for-like) and was strengthened by the addition of Field & Lawn Ltd, acquired by the Group in May 2022 GL events Live's current operating margin was 5.8%.
Exhibitions (€m) pre-IFRS 16 & IAS 29
2020
2021
2022
Revenue
68.0
144.5
138.5
EBITDA
-15.1
34.2
20.1
EBITDA margin
-22.2 %
23.7 %
14.5 %
Current operating income
-15.8
32.4
18.1
Current operating margin (%)
-23.2 %
22.4 %
13.1 %
Change vs.
2021
-4 %
-41 %
-9.2
-44.1 %
-9.4
GL EVENTS EXHIBITIONS registered a marginal decline in revenue in 2022 with a current operating margin limited to 13.1%. This division was characterized by mixed performances in the period which included a gradual recovery in Europe and South America, an unfavourable biennial effect and reduced activity in China. In particular, because of COVID 19 restrictions, only two exhibitions were held in China during the year. Major exhibitions (Global Industrie, Piscine Global Europe, CFIA, Sepem, Hyvolution, Eurobois, Première Vision, etc.) continued to recover, with performances - in terms of both the number of attendees and exhibitors - up compared to 2021 or to the last editions held. Annual revenue for 2022 ended the year at €138.5m compared to € 144.5m in 2021.
With €20. 1m in EBITDA compared to €34. 2m in 2021, the division's EBITDA margin will reach 14.5% for the full year 2022. The current operating margin of 13.1% was notably impacted by reduced activity in China and an unfavourable biennial effect.
Venues (€m) pre-IFRS 16 & IAS 29
2020
2021
2022
Revenue
102.2
166.3
325.0
EBITDA
-16.4
26.1
55.4
EBITDA margin
-16.0 %
15.7 %
17.0 %
Current operating income
-36.4
10.4
35.3
Current operating margin (%)
-35.6 %
6.3 %
10.9 %
Change vs.
2021
95 %
112 %
1.4
239 %
4.6
GL events Live had annual revenue of €325m, with growth of 95% in 2022 and 109% like-for-like. Business activity has gradually recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is now nearly on par with 2019. During the year, the division benefited from a strong recovery by major French (Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and Strasbourg), European (Budapest and Brussels) and international (Brazil and Chile) destinations.
GL events Venues' profitability is continuing to make excellent progress, with a current operating margin of 10.9%, up 4.6 points compared to 2021.
FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
In 2022, GL events generated operating cash flow of €135m, a significant improvement compared to €68m in 2021. Cash flow amounted to €139m while the net source of funds increased by €54m. After taking into account capital expenditures (€58m) and M&A (€33m), GL events' net debt decreased by €74m over the year to €492m. At 31 December 2022, GL events benefited from a stable cash position of €626m.
At the end of 2022, the Group's financial leverage ratios were 2.9 and 2.6 based on the calculation methods defined in the financing agreements. As a reminder, the contractual limit is 3.5.
2023 TARGETS
GL events was successful in reaping the full benefits of the post-pandemic business recovery in 2022. Based on this positive momentum, the Group intends to resume its long-term growth trajectory in 2023, benefiting in particular from the continuing rebound of exhibitions in Europe and the gradual recovery of its activities in China, which will more than offset the lower volume expected for mega events in 2023 compared with 2022.
Additionally, the Group plans to invest significantly in its future with a larger capital spending programme (in the range of €80m to €85m) with €35m to allocated for the refurbishment of the Anhembi site in São Paulo, Brazil
Despite a number of uncertain market conditions, the Group is expecting for 2023:
growth in revenue of 5%;
an improvement in the Group's margin rate;
In addition, the Group intends to continue to implement its ESG policy in 2023 in the manner announced in January 2023.
PROPOSED DIVIDEND AND AGM DATE
The Board of Directors proposes the payment of an annual dividend of € 0.35 per share. The dividend will be submitted to the shareholders for approval at the General Meeting to be held on 27 April 2023 in Lyon.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Q1 2023 revenue - 20 April 2023 (after the close of trading)
About GL events: The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating
across the three main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business divisions. GL events Live provides a complete range of services for corporate,
institutional and sports events, and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 59 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose facilities) in France and international destinations.
Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 5,119 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).