GL events : delivers a record performance in 2022, beating expectations and targets

1 Definitions are provided at the end of the press release.

"GL events further reinforced its position in the world of events by achieving a record performance in 2022. Bolstered by its unique strategic positioning in this period of business recovery, revenue and net profit attributable to the Group reached all-time highs, even though China remained largely locked down in throughout the past year.

(1): Definitions are provided at the end of the press release.

GL events' Board of Directors, meeting on 8 March 2023, approved the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022. Audit procedures have been completed and the statutory auditors' report is in the process of being issued.

#GLEVENTS - WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF EVENTS

This annual performance (financial and ESG) was made possible by the unwavering commitment, professionalism and entrepreneurial spirit of our teams, to whom I express my special thanks. This confirms the relevance of our strategic choices, our business model and the strong commitments made to support our employees over time.

Having demonstrated its resilience, GL events also strengthened its balance sheet in 2022. Our adaptation plan, skills in operational execution and sound financial management contributed to better-than-expected cash flow and a significant reduction in our net debt. As a result, with GL events now stronger and fully focused on the future, I am confident in its ability to achieve all targets in 2023 and the years ahead."

In the year ended 31 December 2022, GL events' annual revenue increased by 77% over the previous year and 73% like-for-like to €1.315bn.1. This new record performance was made possible by twofold and threefold increases in revenue in Europe and the Americas respectively, more than offsetting the decline in Asia still adversely impacted in 2022 by lockdown measures remaining in force.

2022 experienced a strong rebound in the Group's activities and a realignment of its geographical and business mixes. The Group continued to keep fixed costs under control, with a limited increase of 2% compared to 2019. As a result, the Group's EBITDA margin rose to 12.8% in 2022 primarily in response to:

strong growth in EBITDA compared to the previous year, to €168.6m in 2022 compared to €120.3m in 2021;

activity in China not yet recovering in 2022 at the same pace as elsewhere, particularly in Europe;

stronger growth by the Live division driven by mega events such as the COP 27 in Sharm el- Sheikh, Egypt and the FIFA 2022 World Cup;

an unfavourable biennial effect in an even numbered year.

After other operating income and expenses representing an expense of €4.9m, net financial expense of €16.0m (-€31.7m under Full IFRS) and a tax charge of €17.1m, net profit attributable to Group shareholders amounted to €57.1m (€52.7m under Full IFRS), compared with €18.0m in 2021 (€15.2m under Full IFRS), representing a net margin of 4.3%, a 1.9 % increase on the previous year.

Earnings per share was multiplied by more than 3 in 2022 to €1.91 from 2021, and up 3.8% compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

The Group's ESG performance also improved significantly with a 2022 carbon assessment highlighting a 22% decrease in CO2 emissions compared to the data published in 2019.

1 Definition provided at the end of the press release.