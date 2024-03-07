GL events: down after its annual results
The Group's growth strategy, centered on its three core businesses - live, exhibitions and venues - continues to create value and has once again outperformed our annual targets," comments Olivier Ginon, CEO of the events group.
The Board of Directors will propose a doubled dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2023, at the AGM scheduled for April 25. Despite uncertain market conditions, GL events anticipates sales growth of 7% for 2024.
