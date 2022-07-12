PRESS RELEASE / LYON, 12 JULY 2022

GL EVENTS IS AWARDED A 9-YEAR CONCESSION TO

OPERATE SIX ORLEANS VENUES

GL EVENTS (ISIN: FR0000066672 - TICKER: GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP, IS SELECTED TO

OPERATE THE SIX EVENT VENUES OF THE CITY OF ORLEANS.

On Tuesday 12 July, the Orléans Metropolitan Council approved GL events Group's selection as the public service concession holder to manage the City of Orlean's six event venues. As from 1 January 2023, GL events will on that basis become the first manager and operator of CO'Met (a 15,800 sqm Exhibition Centre, a 1,000-person capacity Convention Centre and a large 10,000-person capacity event hall) following a €150 million investment by the Orleans Metropolitan Council. GL events will also operate three additional venues located in the city centre: the Zenith concert hall (capacity for 6,900 persons), the Chapit'O event venue (37,000 sqm) and the Conference Centre (capacity for 500).

This concession was granted pursuant to the tender bid submitted in partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in venue development, consulting and the management of facilities for the sports and entertainment industry. OVG will work with GL events in operating the Grande Salle Événementielle, marketing, developing partnerships and naming rights for the Zenith concert hall, as well as managing the relationship with the local club, Orléans Loiret Basket.

The operating company for the six venues, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GL events, will be responsible for hosting and organising sports, economic and cultural events as well as for developing a new offering of exhibitions and events. GL events will deploy its CSR policy in managing these six venues and apply its extensive expertise to promote business tourism in Orleans in coordination with all destination stakeholders.

During the growth phase, these new venues are expected to generate approximately €9 million in annual revenue for GL events.

