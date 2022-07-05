Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GL events
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLO   FR0000066672

GL EVENTS

(GLO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:49 05/07/2022 BST
14.54 EUR   -3.07%
10:43aGL EVENTS : new manager of the Metropolitan Santiago
PU
07/04GL EVENTS : Venues and AIPC
PU
06/08GL EVENTS : Eurobois 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GL events : new manager of the Metropolitan Santiago

07/05/2022 | 10:43am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GL events consolidates its presence in Chile

The city of Vitacura in Chile has entrusted GL events Chile with the management of the Metropolitan Santiago Convention & Event Center, formerly known as Casa Piedra. GL events' Chilean subsidiary took over the management and operation of this event venue on 26 June 2022.

Situated in the middle of a 51,000m² park overlooking the Andes Mountains, the Metropolitan Santiago provides an ideal setting for events. The venue's geographical location means it is very easy to get to, with the nearest airport just 15 minutes away. The Metropolitan's 12 modular rooms can cater for any type of event, and the venue hosts more than 700 events a year.

A Venue focussed on sustainable development

The Group aims to develop the venue's activity based on a policy of sustainable development. It will therefore invest in the use of renewable energies at the venue, which will result in energy savings. It will also implement a responsible water-consumption policy. Metropolitan Santiago will also organise a number of free events for the local communities.

Contact : Service Marketing Metropolitan Santiago
Share this article

Disclaimer

GL Events SA published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GL EVENTS
10:43aGL EVENTS : new manager of the Metropolitan Santiago
PU
07/04GL EVENTS : Venues and AIPC
PU
06/08GL EVENTS : Eurobois 2022
PU
06/07GL EVENTS : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant ..
PU
06/03GL EVENTS : Sirha Green 2022
PU
06/01GL EVENTS : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant ..
PU
05/03GL EVENTS : HyVolution 2022
PU
04/25GL EVENTS : Sirha omnivore nord 2022
PU
04/212022 FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE : 220.3M, more than doubling YOY. Confirmation of 2022 targets..
PU
04/14GL EVENTS : Printemps des Sports Équestres 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 009 M 1 052 M 868 M
Net income 2022 34,1 M 35,6 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2022 526 M 549 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 433 M 451 M 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 858
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart GL EVENTS
Duration : Period :
GL events Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GL EVENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,00 €
Average target price 19,70 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Ginon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sylvain Bechet Chief Financial Officer
Denis Tomasicchio Group Chief Information Officer
Philippe Jean-Marie Marcel Independent Director
Nicolas Abel Bellet de Tavernost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GL EVENTS-13.79%451
FISERV, INC.-10.80%59 843
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.00%38 547
BLOCK, INC.-60.44%37 175
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.94%31 231
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-41.57%18 544