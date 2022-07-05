GL events : new manager of the Metropolitan Santiago

The city of Vitacura in Chile has entrusted GL events Chile with the management of the Metropolitan Santiago Convention & Event Center, formerly known as Casa Piedra. GL events' Chilean subsidiary took over the management and operation of this event venue on 26 June 2022.

Situated in the middle of a 51,000m² park overlooking the Andes Mountains, the Metropolitan Santiago provides an ideal setting for events. The venue's geographical location means it is very easy to get to, with the nearest airport just 15 minutes away. The Metropolitan's 12 modular rooms can cater for any type of event, and the venue hosts more than 700 events a year.

The Group aims to develop the venue's activity based on a policy of sustainable development. It will therefore invest in the use of renewable energies at the venue, which will result in energy savings. It will also implement a responsible water-consumption policy. Metropolitan Santiago will also organise a number of free events for the local communities.

Contact : Service Marketing Metropolitan Santiago