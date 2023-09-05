PRESS RELEASE OF 5 SEPTEMBER 2023

GL EVENTS REPURCHASES A BLOCK OF

67,380 OWN SHARES FROM GROUP MANAGERS

GL EVENTS (ISIN: FR0000066672 - TICKER: GLO), THE INTEGRATED EVENT INDUSTRY GROUP,

ANNOUNCES A BLOCK PURCHASE FROM GROUP MANAGERS FOR ITS OWN ACCOUNT

OF 67,380 GL EVENTS SHARES ON FRIDAY 1 SEPTEMBER 2023

GL events announces the block purchase for its own account of 67,380 GL events shares at a 90-day volume weighted average price of €20 from a group of selected Group managers as follows

• Olivier Ferraton: 18,000 • Sylvain Bechet: 16,380 • Philippe Pasquet: 10,000 • Damien Timperio: 3,000

Christophe Cizeron: 20,000

This share buyback was decided and implemented on an off-market basis on Friday, 1st September 2023 and finalised on Monday, 4th September 2023

ABOUT GL EVENTS

www.gl-events.com

About GL events: The Group is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating

across the three main market segments: conventions, conferences, congresses; cultural, sports and political events; trade shows / B2B and B2C exhibitions and consumer fairs. GL events' activities are organised into three major business divisions. GL events Live provides a complete range of services for corporate, institutional and sports events, and offers turnkey solutions from consulting and design to staging the event itself. GL events Exhibitions

manages and coordinates the Group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors: food industry, culture, textiles/fashion, manufacturing… GL events Venues manages a network of 59 venues (convention and exhibition centres, concert halls and multi-purpose facilities) in France and international destinations.

Present on five continents with operations in more than 20 countries, GL events has 5,119 employees. GL events is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (mid-caps).

INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS GL events FTI Consulting Sylvain Bechet Emily Olivier Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 31 54 20 Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65 infos.finance@gl-events.com glevents@fticonsulting.com

ISIN FR0000066672 - BLOOMBERG GLO FP - REUTERS GLTN.PA - FTSE 581

LEI 9695002PXZMQNBPY2P44

