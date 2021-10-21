GLACIER BANCORP : ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 - Form 8-K
10/21/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
GLACIER BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES
RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
3rd Quarter 2021 Highlights:
•The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $382 million, or 14 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
•Core deposits increased $742 million, or 18 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
•Net interest income (tax-equivalent), excluding the PPP loans, of $154 million, increased $4.6 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $150 million.
•Received $327 million in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") during the current quarter compared to $350 million in the prior quarter.
•Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. The Company has declared 146 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times.
•Completed the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, with total assets of $3.648 billion on October 1, 2021. Based in American Fork, Utah, Altabank is the largest community bank in Utah and is the Company's 24th acquisition since 2000.
Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights:
•The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, increased $711 million, or 9 percent annualized, in the first nine months of 2021.
•Core deposits increased $2.718 billion, or 25 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2021.
•Net income of $234 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $49.5 million, or 27 percent, over the prior year first nine months net income of $185 million.
•Diluted earnings per share of $2.45, an increase of 26 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.95.
•Net interest income (tax-equivalent), excluding the PPP loans, of $452 million, an increase of $22.5 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $430 million.
•The Company funded 8,525 PPP loans in the amount of $555 million during the first half of 2021.
•The Company received $1.103 billion in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") during the first nine months of 2021.
•Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2021 of $0.95 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share, or 8 percent, over the prior year dividends declared of $0.88 per share.
Financial Summary
At or for the Three Months ended
At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Operating results
Net income
$
75,619
77,627
80,802
77,757
234,048
184,540
Basic earnings per share
$
0.79
0.81
0.85
0.81
2.45
1.95
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.79
0.81
0.85
0.81
2.45
1.95
Dividends declared per share
$
0.32
0.32
0.31
0.30
0.95
0.88
Market value per share
Closing
$
55.35
55.08
57.08
32.05
55.35
32.05
High
$
56.84
63.05
67.35
38.13
67.35
46.54
Low
$
48.62
52.99
44.55
30.05
44.55
26.66
Selected ratios and other data
Number of common stock shares outstanding
95,512,659
95,507,234
95,501,819
95,413,743
95,512,659
95,413,743
Average outstanding shares - basic
95,510,772
95,505,877
95,465,801
95,411,656
95,494,211
94,704,198
Average outstanding shares - diluted
95,586,202
95,580,904
95,546,922
95,442,576
95,573,519
94,747,894
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.43
%
1.55
%
1.73
%
1.80
%
1.57
%
1.56
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
12.49
%
13.25
%
14.12
%
13.73
%
13.27
%
11.40
%
Efficiency ratio
50.17
%
49.92
%
46.75
%
48.05
%
48.94
%
49.83
%
Dividend payout ratio
40.51
%
39.51
%
36.47
%
37.04
%
38.78
%
45.13
%
Loan to deposit ratio
65.06
%
67.64
%
70.72
%
82.29
%
65.06
%
82.29
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
2,978
2,987
2,994
2,946
2,978
2,946
Number of locations
194
194
193
193
194
193
Number of ATMs
250
250
250
250
250
250
KALISPELL, Mont., Oct 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $75.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 3 percent, from the $77.8 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.79 per share, a decrease of 2 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.81. The decrease in third quarter earnings over the prior year was driven by a $21.6 million reduction in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans due to record gains in the prior year. "The Glacier team produced very strong core loan and net interest income growth in the quarter," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to welcome the outstanding team at Altabank to the Glacier family and are well positioned to capitalize on our strengthening markets across the West."
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $234 million, an increase of $49.5 million, or 27 percent, from the $185 million net income from the first nine months in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of the current year was $2.45 per share, an increase of 26 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.95 for the same period last year.
On October 1, 2021, the Company announced the completion of the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, based in American Fork, Utah (collectively, "Alta") and the largest community bank in Utah. Alta provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Utah with twenty-five banking offices from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. As of September 30, 2021, Alta had total assets of $3.648 billion, total loans of $1.901 billion and total deposits of $3.279 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Alta became the Company's seventeenth Bank division.
Asset Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
348,888
921,207
633,142
769,879
(572,319)
(284,254)
(420,991)
Debt securities, available-for-sale
7,390,580
6,147,143
5,337,814
4,125,548
1,243,437
2,052,766
3,265,032
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
1,128,299
1,024,730
189,836
193,509
103,569
938,463
934,790
Total debt securities
8,518,879
7,171,873
5,527,650
4,319,057
1,347,006
2,991,229
4,199,822
Loans receivable
Residential real estate
781,538
734,838
802,508
862,614
46,700
(20,970)
(81,076)
Commercial real estate
6,912,569
6,584,322
6,315,895
6,201,817
328,247
596,674
710,752
Other commercial
2,598,616
2,932,419
3,054,817
3,593,322
(333,803)
(456,201)
(994,706)
Home equity
660,920
648,800
636,405
646,850
12,120
24,515
14,070
Other consumer
340,248
337,669
313,071
314,128
2,579
27,177
26,120
Loans receivable
11,293,891
11,238,048
11,122,696
11,618,731
55,843
171,195
(324,840)
Allowance for credit losses
(153,609)
(151,448)
(158,243)
(164,552)
(2,161)
4,634
10,943
Loans receivable, net
11,140,282
11,086,600
10,964,453
11,454,179
53,682
175,829
(313,897)
Other assets
1,305,970
1,308,353
1,378,961
1,382,952
(2,383)
(72,991)
(76,982)
Total assets
$
21,314,019
20,488,033
18,504,206
17,926,067
825,986
2,809,813
3,387,952
Total debt securities of $8.519 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.347 billion, or 19 percent, during the current quarter and increased $4.200 billion, or 97 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The Company continues to selectively purchase debt securities with excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans. Debt securities represented 40 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021
compared to 30 percent of total assets at December 30, 2020 and 24 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.
The loan portfolio of $11.294 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $55.8 million, or 50 basis points, in the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $382 million, or 14 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate which increased $328 million.
The loan portfolio decreased $325 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $755 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $711 million, or 11 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
At or for the Nine Months ended
At or for the Six Months ended
At or for the Year ended
At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Allowance for credit losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
158,243
158,243
124,490
124,490
Impact of adopting CECL
-
-
3,720
3,720
Acquisitions
-
-
49
49
Provision for credit losses
(2,921)
(5,234)
37,637
39,165
Charge-offs
(8,566)
(5,946)
(13,808)
(7,865)
Recoveries
6,853
4,385
6,155
4,993
Balance at end of period
$
153,609
151,448
158,243
164,552
Provision for credit losses
Loan portfolio
$
(2,921)
(5,234)
37,637
39,165
Unfunded loan commitments
(1,959)
(371)
2,128
2,135
Total provision for credit losses
$
(4,880)
(5,605)
39,765
41,300
Other real estate owned
$
88
705
1,182
4,742
Other foreclosed assets
18
66
562
619
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
5,172
4,220
1,725
2,952
Non-accrual loans
45,901
48,050
31,964
36,350
Total non-performing assets
$
51,179
53,041
35,433
44,663
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.19
%
0.25
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
301
%
290
%
470
%
419
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.36
%
1.35
%
1.42
%
1.42
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
0.03
%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
26,002
12,076
22,721
17,631
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$
36,666
37,667
42,003
39,999
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
$
2,820
3,179
3,507
7,579
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
$
4,116
4,186
3,011
4,411
Non-performing assets of $51.2 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $1.9 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-performing assets increased $6.5 million, or 15 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2021 was 0.24 percent compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter and 0.25 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $26.0 million at September 30, 2021 increased $13.9 million from the prior quarter with a large portion of the increase primarily isolated to one credit relationship. Early stage delinquencies increased $8.4 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2021 was 0.23 percent, which was an increase of 12 basis points from prior quarter and an 8 basis points increase from prior year third quarter.
The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 was 1.36 percent which was a 1 basis point increase compared to the prior quarter and a 6 basis point decrease from the prior year third quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.40 percent compared to 1.43 percent in the prior quarter and 1.62 percent in the prior year third quarter. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans during the current year was driven by the improvement in the economic forecasts.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
Provision for Credit Losses Loans
Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)
ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Third quarter 2021
$
2,313
$
152
1.36
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
Second quarter 2021
(5,723)
(725)
1.35
%
0.11
%
0.26
%
First quarter 2021
489
2,286
1.39
%
0.40
%
0.19
%
Fourth quarter 2020
(1,528)
4,781
1.42
%
0.20
%
0.19
%
Third quarter 2020
2,869
826
1.42
%
0.15
%
0.25
%
Second quarter 2020
13,552
1,233
1.42
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
First quarter 2020
22,744
813
1.49
%
0.41
%
0.26
%
Fourth quarter 2019
-
1,045
1.31
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $2.3 million which was an increase of $8.0 million from the prior quarter provision for credit loss benefit of $5.7 million and a $556 thousand decrease from the prior year third quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.9 million. The increase in provision for credit losses for loans in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by organic loan growth in the current quarter.
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $152 thousand compared to net recoveries of $725 thousand for the prior quarter and net charge-offs $826 thousand from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
PPP Loans
Three Months ended
Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
PPP interest income
$
12,894
10,328
13,523
36,745
16,646
Deferred compensation on originating PPP loans
-
1,522
5,213
6,735
8,850
Total PPP income impact
$
12,894
11,850
18,736
43,480
25,496
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
PPP Round 1 loans
$
56,048
176,498
909,173
1,448,417
PPP Round 2 loans
312,865
518,107
-
-
Total PPP loans
368,913
694,605
909,173
1,448,417
Net remaining fees - Round 1
485
1,313
17,605
36,099
Net remaining fees - Round 2
12,501
22,694
-
-
Total net remaining fees
$
12,986
24,007
17,605
36,099
The SBA Round 2 PPP program ended in early May of 2021 after the available funds were fully drawn upon. During the first half of 2021, the Company originated $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $33.2 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $6.7 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $26.5 million.
During the current year, the SBA processing fees received on Round 2 averaged 5.99 percent which compared to the average of 3.75 percent received on Round 1 in the prior year. The increase in the fee percentage received on Round 2 was the result of an increase in the number of smaller loans which receive a higher percentage fee.
The Company received $327 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the current quarter and received $1.103 billion in the first nine months of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $56 million, or 4 percent of the $1.472 billion of Round 1 PPP loans originated in the prior year and had $313 million, or 56 percent of the $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans originated in the current year.
The Company recognized $12.9 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans in the current quarter. The income recognized in the current quarter included $10.5 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at September 30, 2021 were $13.0 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,632,402
6,307,794
5,454,539
5,479,311
324,608
1,177,863
1,153,091
NOW and DDA accounts
4,299,244
4,151,264
3,698,559
3,300,152
147,980
600,685
999,092
Savings accounts
2,502,268
2,346,129
2,000,174
1,864,143
156,139
502,094
638,125
Money market deposit accounts
3,123,425
2,990,021
2,627,336
2,557,294
133,404
496,089
566,131
Certificate accounts
919,852
939,563
978,779
979,857
(19,711)
(58,927)
(60,005)
Core deposits, total
17,477,191
16,734,771
14,759,387
14,180,757
742,420
2,717,804
3,296,434
Wholesale deposits
26,123
26,121
38,142
119,131
2
(12,019)
(93,008)
Deposits, total
17,503,314
16,760,892
14,797,529
14,299,888
742,422
2,705,785
3,203,426
Repurchase agreements
1,040,939
995,201
1,004,583
965,668
45,738
36,356
75,271
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
7,318
-
-
(7,318)
Other borrowed funds
33,671
33,556
33,068
32,967
115
603
704
Subordinated debentures
132,580
132,540
139,959
139,918
40
(7,379)
(7,338)
Other liabilities
215,899
211,889
222,026
225,219
4,010
(6,127)
(9,320)
Total liabilities
$
18,926,403
18,134,078
16,197,165
15,670,978
792,325
2,729,238
3,255,425
Core deposits of $17.477 billion as of September 30, 2021 increased $742 million, or 18 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $3.296 billion, or 23 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.632 billion as of September 30, 2021 increased $325 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.153 billion, or 21 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The unprecedented increase in deposits over the prior eighteen months resulted from a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, federal stimulus deposits and the increase in customer savings. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2020 and 39 percent at September 30, 2020.
The low levels of borrowings, including wholesale deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, reflected the significant increase in core deposits which funded the asset growth.
Stockholders' Equity Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Common equity
$
2,309,957
2,263,513
2,163,951
2,123,991
46,444
146,006
185,966
Accumulated other comprehensive income
77,659
90,442
143,090
131,098
(12,783)
(65,431)
(53,439)
Total stockholders' equity
2,387,616
2,353,955
2,307,041
2,255,089
33,661
80,575
132,527
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
(562,058)
(564,546)
(569,522)
(572,134)
2,488
7,464
10,076
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
1,825,558
1,789,409
1,737,519
1,682,955
36,149
88,039
142,603
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.20
%
11.49
%
12.47
%
12.58
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets
8.80
%
8.98
%
9.69
%
9.70
%
Book value per common share
$
25.00
24.65
24.18
23.63
0.35
0.82
1.37
Tangible book value per common share
$
19.11
18.74
18.21
17.64
0.37
0.90
1.47
Tangible stockholders' equity of $1.826 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $36.1 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $143 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was due to earnings retention that more than offset the decrease in other comprehensive income. The current year decrease in both the stockholders' equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets was the result of the $2.991 billion increase in debt securities driven primarily by the significant influx of deposits during the current year. Tangible book value per common share of $19.11 at the current quarter end increased $0.37 per share, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.47 per share, or 8 percent, from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On September 30, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend was payable October 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 12, 2021. The dividend was the 146th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Compared to June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and September 30, 2020
Income Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Net interest income
Interest income
$
166,741
159,956
161,552
157,487
6,785
5,189
9,254
Interest expense
4,128
4,487
4,740
6,084
(359)
(612)
(1,956)
Total net interest income
162,613
155,469
156,812
151,403
7,144
5,801
11,210
Non-interest income
Service charges and other fees
15,154
13,795
12,792
13,404
1,359
2,362
1,750
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
2,592
2,923
2,778
2,084
(331)
(186)
508
Gain on sale of loans
13,902
16,106
21,624
35,516
(2,204)
(7,722)
(21,614)
(Loss) gain on sale of investments
(168)
(61)
284
24
(107)
(452)
(192)
Other income
3,335
2,759
2,643
2,639
576
692
696
Total non-interest income
34,815
35,522
40,121
53,667
(707)
(5,306)
(18,852)
Total income
197,428
190,991
196,933
205,070
6,437
495
(7,642)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.39
%
3.44
%
3.74
%
3.92
%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $163 million increased $7.1 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $11.2 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter interest income of $167 million increased $6.8 million, or 4 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $9.3 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year third quarter due to an increase in interest income from the PPP loans and debt securities. The interest income (which included deferred fees and deferred costs) from the PPP loans was $12.9 million in the current quarter and $10.3 million in the prior quarter and $9.3 million in the prior year third quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, net interest income was $150 million in the current quarter compared to $145 million in the prior quarter and $142 million in the prior year third quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $4.1 million decreased $359 thousand, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $2.0 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit rates. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 9 basis points declined 1 basis points from the prior quarter and declined 7 basis points from the prior year third quarter with both decreases driven by a decrease in rates in deposits and borrowings.
The Company's net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.39 percent compared to 3.44 percent in the prior quarter and 3.92 in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 2 basis points of discount accretion, 2 basis point from non-accrual interest and 18 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.17 percent compared to 3.33 in the prior quarter and 4.02 percent in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 16 basis points in the current quarter and decreased 85 basis points from the prior third quarter due to a decrease in earning asset yields. Earning asset yields have decreased due to the combined impact of the significant increase in the debt securities and the lower yields on both core loans and debt securities. Debt securities comprised 42.5 percent of the earning assets during the current quarter compared to 39.4 percent in the prior quarter and 26.5 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $34.8 million which was a decrease of $707 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $18.9 million, or 35 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees increased $1.4 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million from the prior year third quarter as a result of increased customer accounts and transaction activity.
Gain on the sale of loans of $13.9 million for the current quarter decreased $2.2 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $21.6 million, or 61 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods, but still remained at historically strong levels.
Non-interest Expense Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Compensation and employee benefits
$
66,364
64,109
62,468
64,866
2,255
3,896
1,498
Occupancy and equipment
9,412
9,208
9,515
9,369
204
(103)
43
Advertising and promotions
3,236
2,906
2,371
2,779
330
865
457
Data processing
5,135
5,661
5,206
5,597
(526)
(71)
(462)
Other real estate owned and foreclosed
assets
142
48
12
186
94
130
(44)
Regulatory assessments and insurance
2,011
1,702
1,879
1,495
309
132
516
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,488
2,488
2,488
2,612
-
-
(124)
Other expenses
15,320
13,960
12,646
16,469
1,360
2,674
(1,149)
Total non-interest expense
$
104,108
100,082
96,585
103,373
4,026
7,523
735
Total non-interest expense of $104 million for the current quarter increased $4.0 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $735 thousand, or 71 basis points, over the prior year third quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $2.3 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.5 million from the prior year third quarter.
Other expenses of $15.3 million, increased $1.4 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.1 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Current quarter other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $472 thousand compared to $1.1 million in the prior quarter and $793 thousand in the prior year third quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the third quarter of 2021 was $17.0 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.3 compared to 19.6 in the prior quarter and 19.4 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 50.17 percent in the current quarter and 49.92 percent in the prior quarter and 48.05 in the prior year third quarter. "The Bank divisions are making do with less as increased hiring has taken longer as the markets get back to normal," said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. "Controlling non-interest expense growth has helped the Company maintain an efficiency ratio below 50 percent for the nine months of the current and prior year." Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 53.59 percent in the current quarter compared to 53.53 percent in the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio was an increase of 308 basis points from the prior year third quarter efficiency ratio of 50.51 percent which was primarily driven by the decrease in the gain on sale of loans in the current quarter.
Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Compared to September 30, 2020
Income Summary
Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
$ Change
% Change
Net interest income
Interest income
$
488,249
$
455,756
$
32,493
7
%
Interest expense
13,355
21,765
(8,410)
(39)
%
Total net interest income
474,894
433,991
40,903
9
%
Non-interest income
Service charges and other fees
41,741
38,790
2,951
8
%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
8,293
5,051
3,242
64
%
Gain on sale of loans
51,632
73,236
(21,604)
(29)
%
Gain on sale of investments
55
1,015
(960)
(95)
%
Other income
8,737
10,071
(1,334)
(13)
%
Total non-interest income
110,458
128,163
(17,705)
(14)
%
Total Income
$
585,352
$
562,154
$
23,198
4
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.52
%
4.12
%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $475 million for the first nine months of 2021 increased $40.9 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in 2020. Interest income of $488 million for the first nine months of the current year increased $32.5 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to a $25.4 million increase in income from commercial loans, including $20.1 million from the PPP loans. Additionally, interest income on debt securities increased $14.2 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year which resulted from the increased volume of debt securities. Interest expense of $13.4 million for the first nine months of 2021 decreased $8.4 million, or 39 percent over the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in the cost of deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2021 was 10 basis points, which decreased 12 basis points compared to 22 basis points in first nine months of 2020.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2021 was 3.52 percent, a 60 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.12 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest and 13 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.35 which was an 85 basis point decrease from the core margin of 4.20 percent in the prior year. Although the Company was successful in
reducing the total cost of funding, it was not enough to outpace the lower yields on core loans and debt securities driven by the current interest rate environment and the shift in the earning asset mix to lower yielding debt securities.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $110 million for the first nine months of 2021 decreased $17.7 million, or 14 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $41.7 million for the first nine months of 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 8 percent, from prior year as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts and transaction activity. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges of $8.3 million increased $3.2 million, or 64 percent, driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity. Gain on the sale of loans of $51.6 million for the first nine months of 2021 decreased $21.6 million, or 29 percent, compared to the same period last year which was the result of the anticipated slowing of purchase and refinance activity after the historically high levels in the prior year. Other income of $8.7 million decreased $1.3 million from the prior year and was primarily the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-interest Expense Summary
Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
$ Change
% Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
192,941
$
182,507
$
10,434
6
%
Occupancy and equipment
28,135
27,945
190
1
%
Advertising and promotions
8,513
7,404
1,109
15
%
Data processing
16,002
15,921
81
1
%
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
202
373
(171)
(46)
%
Regulatory assessments and insurance
5,592
3,622
1,970
54
%
Core deposit intangibles amortization
7,464
7,758
(294)
(4)
%
Other expenses
41,926
48,094
(6,168)
(13)
%
Total non-interest expense
$
300,775
$
293,624
$
7,151
2
%
Total non-interest expense of $301 million for the first nine months of 2021 increased $7.2 million, or 2 percent, over the prior year same period. Compensation and employee benefits for the first nine months of 2021 increased $10.4 million, or 6 percent, from last year due to the increased number of employees from organic growth, increased performance-related compensation and annual salary increases. Advertising and promotions for the first nine months of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year. Regulatory assessment and insurance for the first nine months of 2021 increased $2.0 million from the prior year same period primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $41.9 million, decreased $6.2 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year, primarily from a decrease in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.7 million in the current year compared to $7.3 million in the prior year.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss benefit was $4.9 million for the first nine months of 2021, including provision for credit loss benefit of $2.9 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss benefit of $2.0 million on unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit loss benefit of $2.9 million on the loan portfolio in the current year decreased $42.1 million over the provision for credit loss expense of $39.2 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the current year were $1.7 million compared to $2.9 million during the prior year.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $55.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 increased $12.7 million, or 30 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 19.1 percent compared to 18.8 percent in the prior year same period.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 48.94 percent for the first nine months of 2021 compared to 49.83 percent for the same period last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio was 53.34 in 2021 compared to 53.30 in 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
•the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company's portfolio;
•changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and profitability;
•changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
•legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company's business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
•ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
•costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
•the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
•reduced demand for banking products and services;
•the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
•competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
•the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
•the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
•consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company's markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
•dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
•material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
•natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
•the Company's success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
•the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$
250,579
272,363
227,108
249,245
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
590
Interest bearing cash deposits
98,309
648,844
406,034
520,044
Cash and cash equivalents
348,888
921,207
633,142
769,879
Debt securities, available-for-sale
7,390,580
6,147,143
5,337,814
4,125,548
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
1,128,299
1,024,730
189,836
193,509
Total debt securities
8,518,879
7,171,873
5,527,650
4,319,057
Loans held for sale, at fair value
94,138
98,410
166,572
147,937
Loans receivable
11,293,891
11,238,048
11,122,696
11,618,731
Allowance for credit losses
(153,609)
(151,448)
(158,243)
(164,552)
Loans receivable, net
11,140,282
11,086,600
10,964,453
11,454,179
Premises and equipment, net
316,191
315,573
325,335
326,925
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
106
771
1,744
5,361
Accrued interest receivable
79,699
70,452
75,497
91,393
Core deposit intangible, net
48,045
50,533
55,509
58,121
Goodwill
514,013
514,013
514,013
514,013
Non-marketable equity securities
10,021
10,019
10,023
10,366
Bank-owned life insurance
123,729
123,035
123,763
123,095
Other assets
120,028
125,547
106,505
105,741
Total assets
$
21,314,019
20,488,033
18,504,206
17,926,067
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,632,402
6,307,794
5,454,539
5,479,311
Interest bearing deposits
10,870,912
10,453,098
9,342,990
8,820,577
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,040,939
995,201
1,004,583
965,668
FHLB advances
-
-
-
7,318
Other borrowed funds
33,671
33,556
33,068
32,967
Subordinated debentures
132,580
132,540
139,959
139,918
Accrued interest payable
2,437
2,433
3,305
3,951
Deferred tax liability
1,815
6,463
23,860
17,227
Other liabilities
211,647
202,993
194,861
204,041
Total liabilities
18,926,403
18,134,078
16,197,165
15,670,978
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
955
955
954
954
Paid-in capital
1,497,939
1,496,488
1,495,053
1,493,928
Retained earnings - substantially restricted
811,063
766,070
667,944
629,109
Accumulated other comprehensive income
77,659
90,442
143,090
131,098
Total stockholders' equity
2,387,616
2,353,955
2,307,041
2,255,089
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
21,314,019
20,488,033
18,504,206
17,926,067
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months ended
Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Interest Income
Debt securities
$
30,352
28,730
27,306
25,381
86,388
72,228
Residential real estate loans
9,885
9,541
10,146
11,592
29,572
35,216
Commercial loans
115,533
110,829
113,541
109,514
339,903
314,541
Consumer and other loans
10,971
10,856
10,559
11,000
32,386
33,771
Total interest income
166,741
159,956
161,552
157,487
488,249
455,756
Interest Expense
Deposits
2,609
2,804
3,014
3,952
8,427
14,120
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
496
651
689
886
1,836
2,783
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
70
-
684
Other borrowed funds
178
177
174
173
529
473
Subordinated debentures
845
855
863
1,003
2,563
3,705
Total interest expense
4,128
4,487
4,740
6,084
13,355
21,765
Net Interest Income
162,613
155,469
156,812
151,403
474,894
433,991
Provision for credit losses
725
(5,653)
48
5,186
(4,880)
41,300
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
161,888
161,122
156,764
146,217
479,774
392,691
Non-Interest Income
Service charges and other fees
15,154
13,795
12,792
13,404
41,741
38,790
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
2,592
2,923
2,778
2,084
8,293
5,051
Gain on sale of loans
13,902
16,106
21,624
35,516
51,632
73,236
(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities
(168)
(61)
284
24
55
1,015
Other income
3,335
2,759
2,643
2,639
8,737
10,071
Total non-interest income
34,815
35,522
40,121
53,667
110,458
128,163
Non-Interest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
66,364
64,109
62,468
64,866
192,941
182,507
Occupancy and equipment
9,412
9,208
9,515
9,369
28,135
27,945
Advertising and promotions
3,236
2,906
2,371
2,779
8,513
7,404
Data processing
5,135
5,661
5,206
5,597
16,002
15,921
Other real estate owned and foreclosed
assets
142
48
12
186
202
373
Regulatory assessments and insurance
2,011
1,702
1,879
1,495
5,592
3,622
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,488
2,488
2,488
2,612
7,464
7,758
Other expenses
15,320
13,960
12,646
16,469
41,926
48,094
Total non-interest expense
104,108
100,082
96,585
103,373
300,775
293,624
Income Before Income Taxes
92,595
96,562
100,300
96,511
289,457
227,230
Federal and state income tax expense
16,976
18,935
19,498
18,754
55,409
42,690
Net Income
$
75,619
77,627
80,802
77,757
234,048
184,540
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
Three Months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
817,150
$
9,885
4.84
%
$
825,467
$
9,541
4.62
%
Commercial loans 1
9,468,440
116,963
4.90
%
9,520,603
112,226
4.73
%
Consumer and other loans
974,582
10,971
4.47
%
964,415
10,856
4.51
%
Total loans 2
11,260,172
137,819
4.86
%
11,310,485
132,623
4.70
%
Tax-exempt debt securities 2
1,548,447
14,711
3.80
%
1,548,323
14,740
3.81
%
Taxable debt securities 4
6,767,418
18,896
1.12
%
5,810,800
17,251
1.19
%
Total earning assets
19,576,037
171,426
3.47
%
18,669,608
164,614
3.54
%
Goodwill and intangibles
563,257
565,749
Non-earning assets
803,226
804,897
Total assets
$
20,942,520
$
20,040,254
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,505,530
$
-
-
%
$
6,100,872
$
-
-
%
NOW and DDA accounts
4,261,648
597
0.06
%
4,073,819
600
0.06
%
Savings accounts
2,440,332
146
0.02
%
2,295,334
141
0.02
%
Money market deposit accounts
3,041,634
814
0.11
%
2,921,642
861
0.12
%
Certificate accounts
928,165
1,036
0.44
%
955,694
1,181
0.50
%
Total core deposits
17,177,309
2,593
0.06
%
16,347,361
2,783
0.07
%
Wholesale deposits 5
26,117
16
0.24
%
34,301
21
0.24
%
Repurchase agreements
988,283
495
0.20
%
974,744
651
0.27
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
166,151
1,024
2.44
%
166,002
1,032
2.49
%
Total funding liabilities
18,357,860
4,128
0.09
%
17,522,408
4,487
0.10
%
Other liabilities
182,573
168,613
Total liabilities
18,540,433
17,691,021
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
955
955
Paid-in capital
1,497,107
1,495,886
Retained earnings
805,253
756,561
Accumulated other comprehensive income
98,772
95,831
Total stockholders' equity
2,402,087
2,349,233
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
20,942,520
$
20,040,254
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
167,298
$
160,127
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
3.38
%
3.44
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.39
%
3.44
%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
Three Months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
817,150
$
9,885
4.84
%
$
1,010,503
$
11,592
4.59
%
Commercial loans 1
9,468,440
116,963
4.90
%
9,636,631
110,847
4.58
%
Consumer and other loans
974,582
10,971
4.47
%
957,284
11,000
4.57
%
Total loans 2
11,260,172
137,819
4.86
%
11,604,418
133,439
4.57
%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3
1,548,447
14,711
3.80
%
1,379,577
13,885
4.03
%
Taxable debt securities 4
6,767,418
18,896
1.12
%
2,809,545
14,568
2.07
%
Total earning assets
19,576,037
171,426
3.47
%
15,793,540
161,892
4.08
%
Goodwill and intangibles
563,257
572,759
Non-earning assets
803,226
794,165
Total assets
$
20,942,520
$
17,160,464
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,505,530
$
-
-
%
$
5,171,984
$
-
-
%
NOW and DDA accounts
4,261,648
597
0.06
%
3,218,536
642
0.08
%
Savings accounts
2,440,332
146
0.02
%
1,804,438
166
0.04
%
Money market deposit accounts
3,041,634
814
0.11
%
2,453,659
1,161
0.19
%
Certificate accounts
928,165
1,036
0.44
%
981,385
1,936
0.78
%
Total core deposits
17,177,309
2,593
0.06
%
13,630,002
3,905
0.11
%
Wholesale deposits 5
26,117
16
0.24
%
86,852
47
0.22
%
Repurchase agreements
988,283
495
0.20
%
1,049,002
2,062
0.78
%
FHLB advances
-
-
-
%
21,273
70
1.30
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
166,151
1,024
2.44
%
-
-
-
%
Total funding liabilities
18,357,860
4,128
0.09
%
14,787,129
6,084
0.16
%
Other liabilities
182,573
120,294
Total liabilities
18,540,433
14,907,423
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
955
954
Paid-in capital
1,497,107
1,493,353
Retained earnings
805,253
622,099
Accumulated other comprehensive income
98,772
136,635
Total stockholders' equity
2,402,087
2,253,041
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
20,942,520
$
17,160,464
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
167,298
$
155,808
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
3.38
%
3.92
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.39
%
3.92
%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $2.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
Nine Months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
844,945
$
29,572
4.67
%
$
1,013,072
$
35,216
4.63
%
Commercial loans 1
9,467,329
344,117
4.86
%
8,896,708
318,435
4.78
%
Consumer and other loans
963,002
32,386
4.50
%
947,372
33,771
4.76
%
Total loans 2
11,275,276
406,075
4.82
%
10,857,152
387,422
4.77
%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3
1,547,429
44,162
3.81
%
1,237,779
37,542
4.04
%
Taxable debt securities 4
5,771,573
51,998
1.20
%
2,380,184
43,070
2.41
%
Total earning assets
18,594,278
502,235
3.61
%
14,475,115
468,034
4.32
%
Goodwill and intangibles
565,724
562,533
Non-earning assets
816,982
760,758
Total assets
$
19,976,984
$
15,798,406
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,069,326
$
-
-
%
$
4,528,500
$
-
-
%
NOW and DDA accounts
4,057,019
1,768
0.06
%
2,971,702
2,244
0.10
%
Savings accounts
2,277,335
425
0.02
%
1,670,722
580
0.05
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,895,362
2,540
0.12
%
2,262,781
4,025
0.24
%
Certificate accounts
951,655
3,640
0.51
%
986,807
6,940
0.94
%
Total core deposits
16,250,697
8,373
0.07
%
12,420,512
13,789
0.15
%
Wholesale deposits 5
32,787
55
0.22
%
70,880
332
0.63
%
Repurchase agreements
988,092
1,835
0.25
%
892,418
6,960
1.04
%
FHLB advances
-
-
-
%
103,700
684
0.87
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
165,996
3,092
2.49
%
-
-
-
%
Total funding liabilities
17,437,572
13,355
0.10
%
13,487,510
21,765
0.22
%
Other liabilities
181,640
149,423
Total liabilities
17,619,212
13,636,933
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
955
947
Paid-in capital
1,496,051
1,467,623
Retained earnings
757,666
586,963
Accumulated other comprehensive income
103,100
105,940
Total stockholders' equity
2,357,772
2,161,473
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
19,976,984
$
15,798,406
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
488,880
$
446,269
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
3.51
%
4.10
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.52
%
4.12
%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $4.2 million and $3.9 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $9.0 million and $7.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $766 thousand and $798 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
% Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
170,489
$
158,405
$
157,529
$
166,195
8
%
8
%
3
%
Pre-sold and spec construction
188,668
163,740
148,845
157,242
15
%
27
%
20
%
Total residential construction
359,157
322,145
306,374
323,437
11
%
17
%
11
%
Land development
151,640
111,736
102,930
96,814
36
%
47
%
57
%
Consumer land or lots
143,977
138,292
123,747
122,019
4
%
16
%
18
%
Unimproved land
68,805
63,469
59,500
64,770
8
%
16
%
6
%
Developed lots for operative builders
33,487
27,143
30,449
30,871
23
%
10
%
8
%
Commercial lots
76,382
64,664
60,499
62,445
18
%
26
%
22
%
Other construction
562,223
554,548
555,375
537,105
1
%
1
%
5
%
Total land, lot, and other construction
1,036,514
959,852
932,500
914,024
8
%
11
%
13
%
Owner occupied
2,069,551
2,019,860
1,945,686
1,889,512
2
%
6
%
10
%
Non-owner occupied
2,561,777
2,436,672
2,290,512
2,259,062
5
%
12
%
13
%
Total commercial real estate
4,631,328
4,456,532
4,236,198
4,148,574
4
%
9
%
12
%
Commercial and industrial
1,407,353
1,654,237
1,850,197
2,308,710
(15)
%
(24)
%
(39)
%
Agriculture
748,548
746,678
721,490
747,145
-
%
4
%
-
%
1st lien
1,159,265
1,105,579
1,228,867
1,256,111
5
%
(6)
%
(8)
%
Junior lien
36,942
38,029
41,641
43,355
(3)
%
(11)
%
(15)
%
Total 1-4 family
1,196,207
1,143,608
1,270,508
1,299,466
5
%
(6)
%
(8)
%
Multifamily residential
373,022
398,499
391,895
359,030
(6)
%
(5)
%
4
%
Home equity lines of credit
709,828
693,135
657,626
651,546
2
%
8
%
9
%
Other consumer
198,763
201,336
190,186
191,761
(1)
%
5
%
4
%
Total consumer
908,591
894,471
847,812
843,307
2
%
7
%
8
%
States and political subdivisions
612,882
631,199
575,647
617,624
(3)
%
6
%
(1)
%
Other
114,427
129,237
156,647
205,351
(11)
%
(27)
%
(44)
%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
11,388,029
11,336,458
11,289,268
11,766,668
-
%
1
%
(3)
%
Less loans held for sale 1
(94,138)
(98,410)
(166,572)
(147,937)
(4)
%
(43)
%
(36)
%
Total loans receivable
$
11,293,891
$
11,238,048
$
11,122,696
$
11,618,731
-
%
2
%
(3)
%
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
20
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
Non-
Accrual
Loans
Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
240
243
247
249
240
-
-
Land development
31
279
342
450
31
-
-
Consumer land or lots
186
190
201
223
186
-
-
Unimproved land
166
178
294
417
166
-
-
Commercial lots
-
368
368
682
-
-
-
Other construction
276
-
-
-
276
-
-
Total land, lot and other construction
659
1,015
1,205
1,772
659
-
-
Owner occupied
3,323
3,747
6,725
9,077
3,323
-
-
Non-owner occupied
2,089
1,892
4,796
4,879
1,716
373
-
Total commercial real estate
5,412
5,639
11,521
13,956
5,039
373
-
Commercial and Industrial
5,621
6,046
6,689
8,571
5,444
177
-
Agriculture
32,712
31,742
6,313
8,972
28,412
4,300
-
1st lien
3,178
4,186
5,353
6,559
3,091
87
-
Junior lien
166
272
301
986
166
-
-
Total 1-4 family
3,344
4,458
5,654
7,545
3,257
87
-
Multifamily residential
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
2,393
2,653
2,939
2,903
2,224
81
88
Other consumer
539
542
572
407
392
129
18
Total consumer
2,932
3,195
3,511
3,310
2,616
210
106
Other
259
703
293
288
234
25
-
Total
$
51,179
53,041
35,433
44,663
45,901
5,172
106
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
% Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
892
$
-
$
788
$
448
n/m
13
%
99
%
Pre-sold and spec construction
325
70
-
-
364
%
n/m
n/m
Total residential construction
1,217
70
788
448
1,639
%
54
%
172
%
Land development
276
-
202
-
n/m
37
%
n/m
Consumer land or lots
325
-
71
220
n/m
358
%
48
%
Unimproved land
181
307
357
381
(41)
%
(49)
%
(52)
%
Developed lots for operative builders
59
-
306
-
n/m
(81)
%
n/m
Other construction
12,884
-
-
-
n/m
n/m
n/m
Total land, lot and other construction
13,725
307
936
601
4,371
%
1,366
%
2,184
%
Owner occupied
1,933
2,243
3,432
3,163
(14)
%
(44)
%
(39)
%
Non-owner occupied
443
574
149
1,157
(23)
%
197
%
(62)
%
Total commercial real estate
2,376
2,817
3,581
4,320
(16)
%
(34)
%
(45)
%
Commercial and industrial
1,581
2,947
1,814
2,354
(46)
%
(13)
%
(33)
%
Agriculture
1,032
837
1,553
2,795
23
%
(34)
%
(63)
%
1st lien
350
736
6,677
2,589
(52)
%
(95)
%
(86)
%
Junior lien
167
106
55
738
58
%
204
%
(77)
%
Total 1-4 family
517
842
6,732
3,327
(39)
%
(92)
%
(84)
%
Home equity lines of credit
3,023
1,942
2,840
2,200
56
%
6
%
37
%
Other consumer
1,361
919
1,054
789
48
%
29
%
72
%
Total consumer
4,384
2,861
3,894
2,989
53
%
13
%
47
%
States and political subdivisions
-
-
2,358
-
n/m
(100)
%
n/m
Other
1,170
1,395
1,065
797
(16)
%
10
%
47
%
Total
$
26,002
$
12,076
$
22,721
$
17,631
115
%
14
%
47
%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
