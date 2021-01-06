Log in
GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

(GBCI)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/06/2021 | 04:30pm EST
KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: GBCI) will report fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on January 28, 2021. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 6941139. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ghaqi5ja.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 6941139 by February 12, 2021.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


© GlobeNewswire 2021
