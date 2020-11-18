Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Glacier Bancorp, Inc.    GBCI

GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

(GBCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/18 04:00:00 pm
42.85 USD   -3.86%
04:31pGLACIER BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
04:30pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/12GLACIER BANCORP : Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:30pm EST

KALISPELL, Mont., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on November 18, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The Company has declared 143 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 46 times. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2020, to owners of record on December 8, 2020.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier’s website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
04:31pGLACIER BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
04:30pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/12GLACIER BANCORP : Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
11/12GLACIER BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/30GLACIER BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
10/22GLACIER BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22GLACIER BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/22GLACIER BANCORP : Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 3..
AQ
10/22Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended Sept..
GL
10/09Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 773 M - -
Net income 2020 257 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 4 253 M 4 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,50x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 946
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,20 $
Last Close Price 44,57 $
Spread / Highest target -3,52%
Spread / Average Target -9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall M. Chesler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig A. Langel Chairman
Ronald J. Copher Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James M. English Independent Director
John W. Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLACIER BANCORP, INC.-3.09%4 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.09%353 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%258 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.09%238 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%195 559
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.66%167 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ