Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBCI   US37637Q1058

GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

(GBCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
28.21 USD   -1.16%
05:56pGlacier Bancorp : Investor Presentation - March 2023
PU
04:51pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02GLACIER BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glacier Bancorp : Investor Presentation - March 2023

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

March 31, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements:

  1. Risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;
  2. Changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;
  3. Legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business;
  4. Risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the war in Ukraine;
  5. Risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;
  6. Costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  7. Impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  8. Reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  9. Deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  10. Changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  11. Risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  12. Risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;
  13. Material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  14. Risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  15. Success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  16. Effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

2

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

3/31/2023 Snapshot

Ticker

GBCI

Total Assets

$27.80 billion

Gross Loans

$15.52 billion

Deposits

$20.15 billion

TCBV Per Share

$17.16

Dividends

$0.33

Stock Price

$42.01

Market Cap

$4.66 billion

3

Differentiated Bank Model

  • Genuine community banking model
  • Backed by resources and support of Glacier Bancorp
  • Strategy of growth through acquisitions and organically

4

Glacier is a "Company of Banks"

5

Disclaimer

Glacier Bancorp Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
05:56pGlacier Bancorp : Investor Presentation - March 2023
PU
04:51pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/02GLACIER BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/01Glacier Bancorp, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28Glacier Bancorp : Annual Meeting 2023 Presentation
PU
04/25Stephens Adjusts Glacier Bancorp Price Target to $38 From $43, Maintains Equal Weight R..
MT
04/24Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Glacier Bancorp to $40 From $49, Maintains Bu..
MT
04/24DA Davidson Cuts Price Target on Glacier Bancorp to $47 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/24Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Glacier Bancorp to $41 From $47, Maintains Outper..
MT
04/21Glacier Bancorp Q1 Net Income, Revenue Fall; Shares Decline Midday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 874 M - -
Net income 2023 236 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 4,70%
Capitalization 3 164 M 3 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 390
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,21 $
Average target price 39,29 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall M. Chesler Director
Ronald J. Copher Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Craig A. Langel Chairman
Donald J. Chery Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Douglas J. McBride Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLACIER BANCORP, INC.-41.06%3 164
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer