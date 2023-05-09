Glacier Bancorp : Investor Presentation - March 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements:

Risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;

Changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;

Legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business;

Risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the war in Ukraine;

Risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;

Costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

Impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

Reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

Deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

Changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

Risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

Risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;

Material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

Risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

Success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and