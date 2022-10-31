Advanced search
    GBCI   US37637Q1058

GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

(GBCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
57.28 USD   +1.29%
Glacier Bancorp : Investor Presentation - September 2022

10/31/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Investor Slides

September 30, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management's objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or the negative words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results:

  1. The risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of loans in the Company's portfolio;
  2. Changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, profitability, and stockholders' equity;
  3. Legislative or regulatory changes, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation, that may adversely affect the Company's business;
  4. Ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
  5. Costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  6. The goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  7. Reduced demand for banking products and services;
  8. The reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  9. Competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  10. The risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  11. The projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  12. Consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company's markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  13. Dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
  14. Material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  15. Natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  16. The Company's success in managing risks involved in the foregoing;
  17. The effects from military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and economic conditions; and
  18. The effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

9/30/2022 Snapshot

Ticker

GBCI

Total Assets

$26.73 billion

Gross Loans

$14.85 billion

Deposits

$21.88 billion

TCBV Per Share

$15.73

Dividends

$0.33

Stock Price

$49.13

Market Cap

$5.44 billion

Differentiated Bank Model

  • Genuine community banking model
  • Backed by resources and support of Glacier Bancorp
  • Strategy of growth through acquisitions and organically

Glacier is a "Company of Banks"

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

