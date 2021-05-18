Log in
Glacier Bancorp : Altabancorp Acquisition

05/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Acquisition of

May 18, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this presentation: 1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between the Company and ALTA; 2) the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; 3) the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; 4) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and ALTA do business; 5) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction that could make it difficult to retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; 6) the Company's and ALTA's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved; 7) the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time- consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; 8) the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of the Company or ALTA that may exist; 9) the Company's success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and 10) the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing. The foregoing are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which the Company, ALTA or their respective subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, changes in regulations as a result of the change in administration at the federal level, and other factors. The Company provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its latest Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs, including in the respective Risk Factors sections of such reports, as well as in subsequent SEC filings. Please take into account that forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Given the described uncertainties and risks, the Company cannot guarantee its future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct, revise, or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement, except as required under federal securities laws.

1

Transaction Highlights

  • Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBCI) will acquire Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA), the bank holding company for Altabank, a community bank headquartered in American Fork, Utah
    • Altabank is the largest community bank headquartered in Utah, with $3.5 billion in total assets
  • Transaction is consistent with Glacier's targeted financial metrics and focused M&A strategy
    • High quality community banks in the Western U.S. with assets between $300 million and $3+ billion

Transaction

Stable, sticky and seasoned low-cost deposit franchise

Overview

    • Pristine loan portfolio which improves Glacier's composition mix and loan yields
    • Reduced integration risk with both companies utilizing Jack Henry as core processor
  • Utah is one of the strongest and fastest growing states in the country - ranked #1 best economy in 2020(1)
  • Glacier has obtained voting agreements from ALTA's Directors, Executive Officers and Principal Shareholders, including members of the Gunther family
  • Pricing metrics, deal structure, and conservative assumptions reflective of Glacier's disciplined approach to acquisitions
    • Immediately accretive to EPS - accretion of 5.2% in 2022, or 5.8% with fully realized cost savings
    • Immediately accretive to tangible book value per share

Financially

Internal rate of return (IRR) above 15%

Attractive

Conservative cost savings, estimated at 17.5% of ALTA's noninterest expense

Less than 15% premium to ALTA's current stock price

Pay to trade ratio of 80.1%(2)

Achievable revenue synergies identified, but not factored into the model

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: Based on GBCI closing price of $61.51 and ALTA closing stock price of $43.44 as of May 17, 2021

(1)

Ranking by U.S. News and World Report

2

(2)

Ratio of the tangible book value multiple paid (based on required tangible common equity of $342.9 million) to GBCI's tangible book

value multiple as of May 17, 2021

Strategic Rationale

  • Solidifies and ensures Glacier's continued leadership position in the Rocky Mountain West, one of the strongest regions in the country, by establishing leadership in Utah and acquiring one of the largest banks in the region
    • Unique opportunity to become the leading community bank in Utah - one of the fastest growing states in the country
    • Tremendous scarcity value in Utah, a state with limited acquisition opportunities and infrequent merger activity
    • ALTA is the only community bank headquartered in a five-state region (UT, ID, WY, AZ, and NV) with total assets between $3 billion and $10 billion
    • GBCI will become the 6th largest bank in Utah and have a strong footing in every major market in the state(1)
      • Top 5 position in Provo MSA - #1 Best-performing large city nationwide(2)
      • Top 5 position in Logan MSA - #2 Best-performing small city nationwide(2)
    • Utah will become GBCI's 2nd largest market with over $3 billion in deposits and $2 billion in loans
    • Acquisition further diversifies GBCI's loan and deposit portfolio
    • ALTA brings additional technology and systems that can be leveraged across the entire Glacier footprint, accelerating Glacier's technology evolution

Sources: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of March 31, 2021, FDIC deposit data as of June 30, 2020

Note: Information is pro forma for the pending ALTA acquisition

  1. Excludes industrial loan companies (ILCs)
  2. Milken Institute's 2021 Ranking of Best-Performing Cities

17

$23

218

BILLION

BANK DIVISIONS

TOTAL ASSETS

LOCATIONS

WA

MT

ID

WY

NV

UT CO

AZ

3

Utah's Attractive Profile

Utah is Experiencing Exceptional Growth

Utah is Business Friendly

  • Utah is the fastest growing market in GBCI's eight- state footprint
  • Favorable business and tax climate continues to attract firms and top talent to the state
  • 2nd fastest growing state in the U.S. from 2010-2021 with a total population of 3.3 million
  • 4th highest projected household income growth between 2021- 2026
  • #1 Best State for Entrepreneurs in 2020 by Forbes
  • #3 Best State for Business in 2019 by Forbes
  • Average corporate tax rate of 5.0%
    • Most rapid housing unit growth rate in the U.S. for the 3rd consecutive year
      • 30,745 residential dwelling unit permits issued in 2020, the highest volume since 2005
      • Permit-authorizedconstruction peaked in 2020, totaling $10.3 billion for residential and nonresidential projects
    • 5th lowest unemployment rate in the nation
      • 3.3% compared to the national average of 6.5% in 2020
  • Utah has Nation-Leading Metropolitan Areas
  • 33 company relocations or expansions in Utah in 2019 - total of $1.2 billion in capital investments
  • $4.1 billion redevelopment of the Salt Lake City International Airport - 1st new U.S. hub airport built in the 21st century
    • Capacity to handle 34 million passengers per year

Major Employers

  • St. George and Provo are #2 and #3 ranked MSAs for projected population growth in Western U.S.
  • 5 of the top 10 Best-Performing Cities in America in 2021 by the Milken Institute

Sources: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Economic Development Corporation of Utah, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Utah Economic Council, The

Salt Lake Tribune, SLC International Airport, The Tax Foundation4 Note: Western U.S. states include AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, UT, WA, WY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glacier Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
