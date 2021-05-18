Glacier Bancorp : Altabancorp Acquisition

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this presentation: 1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between the Company and ALTA; 2) the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; 3) the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; 4) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and ALTA do business; 5) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction that could make it difficult to retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; 6) the Company's and ALTA's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved; 7) the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time- consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; 8) the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of the Company or ALTA that may exist; 9) the Company's success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and 10) the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing. The foregoing are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which the Company, ALTA or their respective subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, changes in regulations as a result of the change in administration at the federal level, and other factors. The Company provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its latest Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs, including in the respective Risk Factors sections of such reports, as well as in subsequent SEC filings. Please take into account that forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Given the described uncertainties and risks, the Company cannot guarantee its future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct, revise, or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement, except as required under federal securities laws.

