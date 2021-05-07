Glacier Bancorp : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

Code of Business Conduct & Ethics

P a g e | 2 Table of Contents OVERVIEW 03 CODE PRINCIPLES 04 WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY 10 STATEMENT OF WORKPLACE RIGHTS 11 STATEMENT OF HUMAN RIGHTS 13 SAFETY & WELLNESS PROGRAM 15 EMPLOYEE TRAINING 17 CODE OF VENDOR CONDUCT 20

P a g e | 3 Overview Our standard for honesty and integrity must be recognized by our customers as a valuable reason for doing business with us. "Doing the right thing" is at the heart of our mission, vision, and values. This Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ("Code") serves as the guide by which we operate and conduct daily business. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. ("GBCI") employees consist of employees of the company as well as employees in the various Divisions: Glacier Bank, First Security Bank of Missoula, Valley Bank of Helena, First Security Bank, Western Security Bank, First Bank of Montana, Mountain West Bank, Citizens Community Bank, Bank of the San Juans, First Bank of Wyoming, First State Bank, North Cascades Bank, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Foothills Bank, First Community Bank Utah, Heritage Bank of Nevada, as well as any future affiliates of GBCI. This Code pertains to all employees of GBCI. It is the responsibility of all employees to agree to this Code to always respond honestly and candidly while interacting with the organization's auditors, regulators, legal counsel, management, and associates. Our vendors and other business partners serve as an extension of our organization and are expected to adhere to the spirit of any applicable provisions. This Code is intended to be used in conjunction with the GBCI Employee Manual and applicable company policies as well as applicable state and federal laws. If you have any questions about this policy or its application in any specific circumstance, please speak with your direct Supervisor or Division Human Resources Representative. Any violation of this Code will be handled as a disciplinary action up to and including termination. Raising Concerns & Reporting Suspected Violations Employees are obligated to report suspected violations of this Code. Confidentiality will be maintained to the fullest extent possible without putting GBCI at risk. To raise concerns, employees may do one or more of the following: Speak with their direct Supervisor

Speak with their Division Human Resources Representative

Follow the steps of the Problem Resolution Procedure of the Open Door Policy

Follow the steps of the Complaint Procedure of the Whistleblower Policy (for Accounting and Audit matters only) GBCI will not tolerate retaliation of any kind against an employee who, in good faith, makes a complaint or participates in an investigation, even if no violation is ultimately found. Retaliation or attempted retaliation in violation of this policy is strictly prohibited

P a g e | 4 and will result in appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination. Code Principles Civility & Respect in the Workplace Our employees are one of our most valuable assets and we are committed to treating every employee with dignity and respect and protecting their human rights. We promote and support a courteous work environment free from any form of harassment, discrimination, bullying, or retaliation. We are committed to the principles of equal employment opportunity and take affirmative steps to hire and advance qualified minorities, women, individuals with disabilities, and protected veterans. We strive to increase diversity in our organization and include and utilize employees to the maximum extent possible in balance with financially safe and sound business practices. Injury and Illness Prevention GBCI is committed to working with our employees to maintain a safe and healthful work environment. Through our Injury and Illness Prevention Program, we have established protocols for minimizing work place injuries and incidents. Safety is more than a value. It is a standard of practice facilitated by the Safety Committee at each Division and Safety & Wellness Ambassador at each location. Confidentiality GBCI employees are exposed to confidential information about our company, our clients and our employees on a daily basis. Disclosure of such information to any outside parties, either in a business or social context, can seriously affect the public's perception of us. Such disclosure may also jeopardize a relationship of trust that we enjoy with our customers. Any breach of confidentiality cannot be tolerated. Employees should consult with their direct Supervisor if there are any questions as to whether information should be disclosed. Customer Privacy GBCI has a duty to maintain the privacy of our customer's records. Not only is privacy guaranteed by law, it is critical to our reputation and success. Therefore, the following guidelines must be strictly observed and enforced: Employees should discuss customer information with the customer only;

P a g e | 5 Employees will shield customer information from the possibility of identity theft; and

No disclosure of a customer's financial condition or a customer's transaction is permitted except in strict accordance with provisions in loan and deposit procedures, manuals, and written request of management. These records include all customer transactions, balances, names and addresses and other information obtained in market surveys. Employees often acquire general and confidential customer/supplier information informally. This information may not be shared with persons outside the company, including immediate families and associates or even with other company employees who do not need to know. It is important to remember that someone else may attach exaggerated importance to your informal personal comments about potentially confidential information. Training & Education We recognize that initial training and ongoing education play a vital role in fulfilling the standards outlined in this Code. To that end, GBCI established a Training Committee charged with creating global training expectations for employees that encourage adherence to internal policies/procedures and external laws/regulations. Additionally, we stay aware of state and federal law changes and update our respective policies and procedures to ensure our training materials include the most current information. We strive to offer multidisciplinary education opportunities for employees to improve their knowledge and skills utilized in their current position as well as opportunities to progress and advance to other areas within the organization. We also support employees in achieving degrees and certifications through our Tuition Reimbursement program and we promote education in our communities by offering scholarships to area students. Competition GBCI believes in fair and open competition in the markets we serve. This belief dictates the following guidelines: Employees shall not hold discussions or enter into arrangements with competitors concerning prices, services, or other competitive policies or practices. In authorized dealings with competitors, discussions shall be limited to the specific transaction involved. Participation in trade associations and other banking and financial groups must not be an occasion for discussion of competitive policies. Our policy is to stress the merits of our service and products and to refrain from criticizing those of competitors. No employee shall make false or misleading remarks about suppliers,

