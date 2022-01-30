Gladiator Resources : December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

ASX Announcement 31 January 2022 December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report only HIGHLIGHTS Bendoc Gold Project (EL006187) - Victoria • Completed validation drilling with 13 RC drill holes for a total of 1146 metres • Significant results [Au (g/t)] include: o 3m @ 3.08 g/t from 73m (BCVSRC094), including 1m @ 6.33 g/t from 74m use o 10m @ 5.2 g/t from 85m (BCVSRC094), including 2m @ 18.9 g/t from 88m and 1m @ 29.3 g/t from 88m o 21m @ 0.9g/t from 18m (BCVSRC102), including 6m @ 2.29 g/t from 30m and 1m @ 5.83 g/t from 31m o 5m @ 4.15 g/t from 91m (BCVSRC105), including 3m @ 5.98g/t from 92m and 1m @ 8.54 g/t from 92m o 14m @ 1.1g/t from 28m (BCVSRC098), including personal 3m @ 1.96 g/t from 28m and 6m @ 1.39 g/t from 36m results Rutherglen Gold Project (EL006631) - Victoria • Aeromagnetic data enhances possible deep lead extensions • Ground magnetic survey trial completed • Low Impact Exploration plan to undertake drilling traverses planned for Q1 2022 Minjingu Uranium and Phosphate Project - Tanzania • Maiden site visit completed and confirmed High Grade surface radioactivity • Successful mobilisation of drill rig and equipment to site • 1,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program underway • Priority holes drilled and radiometrics substantially completed • Community consultations finalised, paving the way for future exploration programs Mkuju Uranium Project - Tanzania • Review of data acquired as part of Gladiator's acquisition of Zeus Resources highlighted high grade uranium • Historical high grade U3O8 intercepts include; For 10.5m @ 1124ppm, including 2m @ 2135ppm 10m @ 1779ppm, including 5m @ 3193ppm and 2m @ 5124ppm o 4m @ 1075ppm, including 1m @ 2575ppm

o 2m @ 1244ppm, including 0.5m @ 2348ppm

o 13m@ 614ppm, including 4.5m @ 1154 and 0.5m @ 3580ppm Corporate Completes $1.2m share placement (before costs) @ $0.03 (3.00 cents) per share with 1 for 4 attaching option ex 2 years @ $0.06

Funds to be used to progress the Tanzanian Uranium projects and support the Company's Victorian gold projects

ASX Announcement 31 January 2022 Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021. Bendoc Gold Project (EL006187) Exploration Licence (EL006187) is in the north Gippsland region of Victoria with the Victoria Star Prospect located some 4.5km south of the township of Bendoc. EL006187 covers an area of 220km2 over the historic Bendoc, Bonang and C arkeville goldfields (Figure 1). The goldfields have been mined for typical narrow high-grade fault related lode style gold, showing internal high-grade shoots and lower grade intervening zones. Several companies have explored the region conducting geochemical surveys and mapping, with the only systematic drilling carried out by Zephyr Minerals NL between 1993 and 1996. Zephyr Minerals NL drilled 93 percussion drill holes for a total of 6,662 metres along mineralisation over a strike length of 600 metres. A later drill program by Dynasty Metals Australia Ltd also completed 4 diamond drill holes at the Victoria Star prospect area. Figure 1: EL006187 showing the location of historic gold mines, goldfields and the Victoria Star Prospect drill site at Bendoc The Bonang / Bendoc / Clarkeville goldfields lie within the Kuark Zone east of the McLauchlan Creek Fault Zone and west of the Combienbar - Pheasant Creek Fault Zone. The goldfields have been mined for typical narrow high-grade fault related lode style gold, showing internal high-grade shoots and lower grade intervening zones.

ASX Announcement 31 January 2022 The development of a preliminary geological model highlighted 3 key mineralisation styles which are likely to be typical within the goldfields: • Narrow silica - sulphide shears in a number of orientations - further controlled by internal high-grade gold shoots within the lode structure. • Stockwork / shear zone halos to the main shear orientations: surrounding or along strike to main shear high grade lode structures • Stockwork style quartz / silica-sulphide zones developed between the main shear orientations where structures interact in close proximity - likely further controlled by local lithology type. In mid-November, the Company announced that it had completed its maiden drilling program at Bendoc Gold following delays due to COVID restrictions and poor weather. The results largely confirm the historical results and place the company on track to report its maiden JORC resource. (ASX Announcement 11 November 2021).All drill holes were surveyed downhole whilst the drill rig was in place, however the rig did not have a stainless-steel tube. As such surveys of azimuth were undertaken 'open hole', with dips taken both 'open hole' and 'in the rods'. Due to the difficulty confirming relative levels (RL), the Victorian Government supplied topographic contour data was sed to create a gridded surface which more accurately reflected the relative levels of each of the drill holes. Thirteen (13) RC drill holes were completed on 14th September 2021, for a total of 1146m. Figure 2: Bendoc Drillholes 2021 and Historic Drillholes

ASX Announcement 31 January 2022 Table 1: Significant Results: Au g/t (in order of drilling, south to north) BCVSRC102: 2m @ 1.45g/t from 11m BCVSRC102: 21m @ 0.9g/t from 18m, inc. 6m @ 2.29 g/t from 30m inc. 1m @ 5.83 g/t from 31m BCVSRC103: 4m @ 1.9 g/t from 25m and 1m @ 1 g/t from 56m BCVSRC101: No Significant Results BCVSRC099: 5m @ 1.4 g/t from 7m, inc. 3m @ 2.14 g/t from 9m BCVSRC100: 2m @ 1 g/t from 55m and 1m @ 2.11 g/t from 86m BCVSRC105: 11m @ 1.3g/t from 67m, inc. 2m @ 4.97 g/t from 72m and 1m @ 7.75 g/t from 72m BCVSRC105: 5m @ 4.15 g/t from 91m, inc. 3m @ 5.98g/t from 92m and 1m @ 8.54 g/t from 92m BCVSRC098: 14m @ 1.1g/t from 28m, inc. 3m @ 1.96 g/t from 28m and 6m @ 1.39 g/t from 36m BCVSRC098: 2m @ 1.35 g/t from 73m BCVSRC096: 3m @ 1.65 g/t from 29m, inc. 1m @ 3.07 g/t from 30m BCVSRC096: 3m @ 2.5 g/t from 50m, inc. 1m @ 5.29 g/t from 52m BCVSRC096: 3m @ 1.42 g/t from 61m BCVSRC096: 4m @ 2.9 g/t from 82m, inc. 1m @ 8.47 g/t from 82m BCVSRC097: 5m @ 1.18 g/t from 4m BCVSRC097: 8m @ 1.54 g/t from 26m BCVSRC097: 2m @ 2.6 g/t from 55m, inc. 1m @ 4.68 g/t from 56m BCVSRC104: 2m @ 1.4 g/t from 2m BCVSRC104: 3m @ 2.18 g/t from 40m, inc. 1m @ 3.28 g/t from 41m BCVSRC094: 3m @ 3.08 g/t from 73m and 1m @ 6.33 g/t from 74m BCVSRC094: 10m @ 5.2 g/t from 85m, inc. 2m @ 18.9 g/t from 88m and 1m @ 29.3 g/t from 88m BCVSRC095: No Significant Results BCVSRC106: 5m @ 0.5 g/t from 27m, inc. 1.37 g/t from 29m The Company is progressing with the preparation and submission of a Low Impact Exploration (LIE) work plan application to secure a Section 44 Ministerial approval to undertake exploration work to uncover as many historical drill collars as practicable at the Victoria Star prospect, using a small machine, such as a skid steer Bobcat. The historical drillhole collars will be accurately surveyed at surface by engaging a licensed surveyor to accurately record the exact location and relative level (MSL) of each collar, as shown in Figure 3. Having accurately located each historical drill collar, downhole surveying (using a Gyro or Reflex multishot camera equipment) will be undertaken to gather accurate downhole surveying of each of the drill holes direction (azimuths) and dips. Following the accurate surveying of the drill collars, the Company will engage an independent resource consultant to work toward upgrading the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) into one that is JORC compliant, whilst also working toward an accurate Geological Model.