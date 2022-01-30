Gladiator Resources : December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.
Bendoc Gold Project (EL006187)
onlyExploration Licence (EL006187) is in the north Gippsland region of Victoria with the Victoria Star Prospect located some 4.5km south of the township of Bendoc. EL006187 covers an area of 220km2 over the historic Bendoc, Bonang and C arkeville goldfields (Figure 1). The goldfields have been mined for typical narrow high-grade fault related lode style gold, showing internal high-grade shoots and lower grade intervening zones. Several companies have explored the region conducting geochemical surveys and mapping, with the only systematic drilling carried out by Zephyr Minerals NL between 1993 and 1996. Zephyr Minerals NL drilled 93 percussion drill holes for a total of 6,662 metres along mineralisation over a strike length of 600 metres. A later drill program by Dynasty Metals Australia Ltd also completed 4 diamond drill holes at the Victoria Star prospect area.
Figure 1: EL006187 showing the location of historic gold mines, goldfields
and the Victoria Star Prospect drill site at Bendoc
The Bonang / Bendoc / Clarkeville goldfields lie within the Kuark Zone east of the McLauchlan Creek Fault Zone and west of the Combienbar - Pheasant Creek Fault Zone. The goldfields have been mined for typical narrow high-grade fault related lode style gold, showing internal high-grade shoots and lower grade intervening zones.
The development of a preliminary geological model highlighted 3 key mineralisation styles which are likely to be typical within the goldfields:
• Narrow silica - sulphide shears in a number of orientations - further controlled by internal high-grade gold
shoots within the lode structure.
• Stockwork / shear zone halos to the main shear orientations: surrounding or along strike to main shear high
grade lode structures
• Stockwork style quartz / silica-sulphide zones developed between the main shear orientations where
structures interact in close proximity - likely further controlled by local lithology type.
In mid-November, the Company announced that it had completed its maiden drilling program at Bendoc Gold following delays due to COVID restrictions and poor weather. The results largely confirm the historical results and place the company on track to report its maiden JORC resource. (ASX Announcement 11 November 2021). All drill holes were surveyed downhole whilst the drill rig was in place, however the rig did not have a stainless-steel tube. As
such surveys of azimuth were undertaken 'open hole', with dips taken both 'open hole' and 'in the rods'.
Due to the difficulty confirming relative levels (RL), the Victorian Government supplied topographic contour data was sed to create a gridded surface which more accurately reflected the relative levels of each of the drill holes.
Thirteen (13) RC drill holes were completed on 14th September 2021, for a total of 1146m.
Figure 2: Bendoc Drillholes 2021 and Historic Drillholes
Table 1: Significant Results: Au g/t (in order of drilling, south to north)
BCVSRC102:
2m
@ 1.45g/t from 11m
BCVSRC102:
21m @ 0.9g/t from 18m, inc. 6m @ 2.29 g/t from 30m inc. 1m @ 5.83 g/t from 31m
BCVSRC103:
4m @ 1.9 g/t from 25m and 1m @ 1 g/t from 56m
BCVSRC101:
No Significant Results
BCVSRC099:
5m
@ 1.4 g/t from 7m, inc. 3m @ 2.14 g/t from 9m
BCVSRC100:
2m
@ 1 g/t from 55m and 1m @ 2.11 g/t from 86m
BCVSRC105:
11m @ 1.3g/t from 67m, inc. 2m @ 4.97 g/t from 72m and 1m @ 7.75 g/t from 72m
BCVSRC105:
5m
@ 4.15 g/t from 91m, inc. 3m @ 5.98g/t from 92m and 1m @ 8.54 g/t from 92m
BCVSRC098:
14m @ 1.1g/t from 28m, inc. 3m @ 1.96 g/t from 28m and 6m @ 1.39 g/t from 36m
BCVSRC098:
2m
@ 1.35 g/t from 73m
BCVSRC096:
3m
@ 1.65 g/t from 29m, inc. 1m @ 3.07 g/t from 30m
BCVSRC096:
3m
@ 2.5 g/t from 50m, inc. 1m @ 5.29 g/t from 52m
BCVSRC096:
3m
@ 1.42 g/t from 61m
BCVSRC096:
4m
@ 2.9 g/t from 82m, inc. 1m @ 8.47 g/t from 82m
BCVSRC097:
5m
@ 1.18 g/t from 4m
BCVSRC097:
8m
@ 1.54 g/t from 26m
BCVSRC097:
2m @ 2.6 g/t from 55m, inc. 1m @ 4.68 g/t from 56m
BCVSRC104:
2m
@ 1.4 g/t from 2m
BCVSRC104:
3m
@ 2.18 g/t from 40m, inc. 1m @ 3.28 g/t from 41m
BCVSRC094:
3m
@ 3.08 g/t from 73m and 1m @ 6.33 g/t from 74m
BCVSRC094:
10m @ 5.2 g/t from 85m, inc. 2m @ 18.9 g/t from 88m and 1m @ 29.3 g/t from 88m
BCVSRC095:
No Significant Results
BCVSRC106:
5m
@ 0.5 g/t from 27m, inc. 1.37 g/t from 29m
The Company is progressing with the preparation and submission of a Low Impact Exploration (LIE) work plan application to secure a Section 44 Ministerial approval to undertake exploration work to uncover as many historical drill collars as practicable at the Victoria Star prospect, using a small machine, such as a skid steer Bobcat. The historical drillhole collars will be accurately surveyed at surface by engaging a licensed surveyor to accurately record the exact location and relative level (MSL) of each collar, as shown in Figure 3. Having accurately located each historical drill collar, downhole surveying (using a Gyro or Reflex multishot camera equipment) will be undertaken to gather accurate downhole surveying of each of the drill holes direction (azimuths) and dips. Following the accurate surveying of the drill collars, the Company will engage an independent resource consultant to work toward upgrading the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) into one that is JORC compliant, whilst also working toward an accurate Geological Model.
A thorough review of lithologies, assay results and mineralisation at Bendoc will be undertaken to better understand the nature of the mineralisation and the nature of the resource. The Company is arranging to have 4 historical core drill holes (BB1 - BB4) that were drilled by Dynasty Metals Australia Ltd, to be relogged and re-assayed, as only very specific portions of core have been sampled to date (locations shown on Figure 3).
Figure 3: EL006187 showing the locations of the historic drill sites that will be re-surveyed, both at surface and down hole for accurate Relative Levels (MSL) and azimuth/dips to attain a JORC compliant MRE. Core drill holes BB1-BB4, as drilled by Dynasty Metals Australia Ltd will be re- logged, sampled and assayed.
Gladiator Resources Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:30:07 UTC.