    GLA   AU000000GLA7

GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(GLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/27 11:53:59 pm
0.026 AUD   +4.00%
05:31pGLADIATOR RESOURCES : December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
01/27GLADIATOR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GLA
PU
01/23GLADIATOR RESOURCES : Appendix 3G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladiator Resources : December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

01/30/2022 | 05:31pm EST
ASX Announcement

31 January 2022

December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

only

HIGHLIGHTS

Bendoc Gold Project (EL006187) - Victoria

Completed validation drilling with 13 RC drill holes for a total of 1146 metres

Significant results [Au (g/t)] include:

o 3m @ 3.08 g/t from 73m (BCVSRC094), including 1m @ 6.33 g/t from 74m

use

o 10m @ 5.2 g/t from 85m (BCVSRC094), including

2m @ 18.9 g/t from 88m and 1m @ 29.3 g/t from 88m

o 21m @ 0.9g/t from 18m (BCVSRC102), including

6m @ 2.29 g/t from 30m and 1m @ 5.83 g/t from 31m

o 5m @ 4.15 g/t from 91m (BCVSRC105), including

3m @ 5.98g/t from 92m and 1m @ 8.54 g/t from 92m

o 14m @ 1.1g/t from 28m (BCVSRC098), including

personal

3m @ 1.96 g/t from 28m and 6m @ 1.39 g/t from 36m

results

Rutherglen Gold Project (EL006631) - Victoria

Aeromagnetic data enhances possible deep lead extensions

Ground magnetic survey trial completed

Low Impact Exploration plan to undertake drilling traverses planned for Q1 2022

Minjingu Uranium and Phosphate Project - Tanzania

Maiden site visit completed and confirmed High Grade surface radioactivity

Successful mobilisation of drill rig and equipment to site

1,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program underway

Priority holes drilled and radiometrics substantially completed

Community consultations finalised, paving the way for future exploration programs

Mkuju Uranium Project - Tanzania

Review of data acquired as part of Gladiator's acquisition of Zeus Resources highlighted high grade uranium

Historical high grade U3O8 intercepts include;

For

  1. 10.5m @ 1124ppm, including 2m @ 2135ppm
  1. 10m @ 1779ppm, including 5m @ 3193ppm and 2m @ 5124ppm o 4m @ 1075ppm, including 1m @ 2575ppm
    o 2m @ 1244ppm, including 0.5m @ 2348ppm
    o 13m@ 614ppm, including 4.5m @ 1154 and 0.5m @ 3580ppm

Corporate

  • Completes $1.2m share placement (before costs) @ $0.03 (3.00 cents) per share with 1 for 4 attaching option ex 2 years @ $0.06
  • Funds to be used to progress the Tanzanian Uranium projects and support the Company's Victorian gold projects

_____________________________________________________---

www.gladiatorresources.net

ASX Announcement

31 January 2022

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Bendoc Gold Project (EL006187)

onlyExploration Licence (EL006187) is in the north Gippsland region of Victoria with the Victoria Star Prospect located some 4.5km south of the township of Bendoc. EL006187 covers an area of 220km2 over the historic Bendoc, Bonang and C arkeville goldfields (Figure 1). The goldfields have been mined for typical narrow high-grade fault related lode style gold, showing internal high-grade shoots and lower grade intervening zones. Several companies have explored the region conducting geochemical surveys and mapping, with the only systematic drilling carried out by Zephyr Minerals NL between 1993 and 1996. Zephyr Minerals NL drilled 93 percussion drill holes for a total of 6,662 metres along mineralisation over a strike length of 600 metres. A later drill program by Dynasty Metals Australia Ltd also completed 4 diamond drill holes at the Victoria Star prospect area.

For usepersonal

Figure 1: EL006187 showing the location of historic gold mines, goldfields

and the Victoria Star Prospect drill site at Bendoc

The Bonang / Bendoc / Clarkeville goldfields lie within the Kuark Zone east of the McLauchlan Creek Fault Zone and west of the Combienbar - Pheasant Creek Fault Zone. The goldfields have been mined for typical narrow high-grade fault related lode style gold, showing internal high-grade shoots and lower grade intervening zones.

_____________________________________________________---

www.gladiatorresources.net

ASX Announcement

31 January 2022

The development of a preliminary geological model highlighted 3 key mineralisation styles which are likely to be typical within the goldfields:

only

Narrow silica - sulphide shears in a number of orientations - further controlled by internal high-grade gold

shoots within the lode structure.

Stockwork / shear zone halos to the main shear orientations: surrounding or along strike to main shear high

grade lode structures

Stockwork style quartz / silica-sulphide zones developed between the main shear orientations where

structures interact in close proximity - likely further controlled by local lithology type.

In mid-November, the Company announced that it had completed its maiden drilling program at Bendoc Gold following delays due to COVID restrictions and poor weather. The results largely confirm the historical results and place the company on track to report its maiden JORC resource. (ASX Announcement 11 November 2021).All drill holes were surveyed downhole whilst the drill rig was in place, however the rig did not have a stainless-steel tube. As

such surveys of azimuth were undertaken 'open hole', with dips taken both 'open hole' and 'in the rods'.

Due to the difficulty confirming relative levels (RL), the Victorian Government supplied topographic contour data was sed to create a gridded surface which more accurately reflected the relative levels of each of the drill holes.

Thirteen (13) RC drill holes were completed on 14th September 2021, for a total of 1146m.

Figure 2: Bendoc Drillholes 2021 and Historic Drillholes

_____________________________________________________---

www.gladiatorresources.net

ASX Announcement

31 January 2022

Table 1: Significant Results: Au g/t (in order of drilling, south to north)

BCVSRC102:

2m

@ 1.45g/t from 11m

only

BCVSRC102:

21m @ 0.9g/t from 18m, inc. 6m @ 2.29 g/t from 30m inc. 1m @ 5.83 g/t from 31m

BCVSRC103:

4m @ 1.9 g/t from 25m and 1m @ 1 g/t from 56m

BCVSRC101:

No Significant Results

BCVSRC099:

5m

@ 1.4 g/t from 7m, inc. 3m @ 2.14 g/t from 9m

BCVSRC100:

2m

@ 1 g/t from 55m and 1m @ 2.11 g/t from 86m

use

BCVSRC105:

11m @ 1.3g/t from 67m, inc. 2m @ 4.97 g/t from 72m and 1m @ 7.75 g/t from 72m

BCVSRC105:

5m

@ 4.15 g/t from 91m, inc. 3m @ 5.98g/t from 92m and 1m @ 8.54 g/t from 92m

BCVSRC098:

14m @ 1.1g/t from 28m, inc. 3m @ 1.96 g/t from 28m and 6m @ 1.39 g/t from 36m

BCVSRC098:

2m

@ 1.35 g/t from 73m

BCVSRC096:

BCVSRC096:

3m

@ 1.65 g/t from 29m, inc. 1m @ 3.07 g/t from 30m

BCVSRC096:

3m

@ 2.5 g/t from 50m, inc. 1m @ 5.29 g/t from 52m

BCVSRC096:

3m

@ 1.42 g/t from 61m

BCVSRC096:

4m

@ 2.9 g/t from 82m, inc. 1m @ 8.47 g/t from 82m

BCVSRC097:

5m

@ 1.18 g/t from 4m

BCVSRC097:

8m

@ 1.54 g/t from 26m

BCVSRC097:

2m @ 2.6 g/t from 55m, inc. 1m @ 4.68 g/t from 56m

BCVSRC104:

2m

@ 1.4 g/t from 2m

BCVSRC104:

3m

@ 2.18 g/t from 40m, inc. 1m @ 3.28 g/t from 41m

BCVSRC094:

3m

@ 3.08 g/t from 73m and 1m @ 6.33 g/t from 74m

For

BCVSRC094:

10m @ 5.2 g/t from 85m, inc. 2m @ 18.9 g/t from 88m and 1m @ 29.3 g/t from 88m

BCVSRC095:

No Significant Results

BCVSRC106:

5m

@ 0.5 g/t from 27m, inc. 1.37 g/t from 29m

The Company is progressing with the preparation and submission of a Low Impact Exploration (LIE) work plan application to secure a Section 44 Ministerial approval to undertake exploration work to uncover as many historical drill collars as practicable at the Victoria Star prospect, using a small machine, such as a skid steer Bobcat. The historical drillhole collars will be accurately surveyed at surface by engaging a licensed surveyor to accurately record the exact location and relative level (MSL) of each collar, as shown in Figure 3. Having accurately located each historical drill collar, downhole surveying (using a Gyro or Reflex multishot camera equipment) will be undertaken to gather accurate downhole surveying of each of the drill holes direction (azimuths) and dips. Following the accurate surveying of the drill collars, the Company will engage an independent resource consultant to work toward upgrading the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) into one that is JORC compliant, whilst also working toward an accurate Geological Model.

_____________________________________________________---

www.gladiatorresources.net

ASX Announcement

31 January 2022

A thorough review of lithologies, assay results and mineralisation at Bendoc will be undertaken to better understand the nature of the mineralisation and the nature of the resource. The Company is arranging to have 4 historical core drill holes (BB1 - BB4) that were drilled by Dynasty Metals Australia Ltd, to be relogged and re-assayed, as only very specific portions of core have been sampled to date (locations shown on Figure 3).

For personal use only

Figure 3: EL006187 showing the locations of the historic drill sites that will be re-surveyed, both at surface and down hole for accurate Relative Levels (MSL) and azimuth/dips to attain a JORC compliant MRE. Core drill holes BB1-BB4, as drilled by Dynasty Metals Australia Ltd will be re- logged, sampled and assayed.

_____________________________________________________---

www.gladiatorresources.net

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gladiator Resources Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
