Gladiator Resources : Maiden Drilling at Minjingu Uranium Project Commenced

MAIDEN DRILLING PROGRAM HAS COMMENCED AT THE MINJINGU

URANIUM AND PHOSPHATE PROJECT TANZANIA

HIGHLIGHTS

Successful mobilisation of drill rig and equipment to site

1,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program underway

Testing high priority historical targets at Minjingu Uranium Project

800-line km (Phase 1) ground radiometric traverses are progressing over the Minjingu Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden drilling program, including the on-going ground radiometric traverses at the Minjingu Uranium Project located in Northern Tanzania by its wholly owned subsidiary (subject to final regulatory approvals) Zeus Resources (T) Limited (Zeus).

Gladiator Resources Chairman Ian Hastings commented:

"We are pleased to commence the high impact drilling program at Minjingu which kicked off over the weekend targeting the highly radioactive anomaly south of the Minjingu Phosphate mine (ML). The RC program, which is being undertaken by Zeus, is targeting Uranium mineralisation in an area where historical exploration identified shallow and anomalous mineralisation over 400m in strike without any follow-up drilling. These proximal indicators coupled with our radiometric surveys have defined high potential targets for this program which is expected to take about two weeks to complete. The team in the field will also be routinely checking samples with a portable spectrometer to assist in identifying mineralisation and prioritising samples for laboratory analysis."

Minjingu - (Uranium, Phosphate) 100% Gladiator

Minjingu covers a total area of 296.9km2 and is located in northern Tanzania, 106km southwest of Arusha the main administrative city in the area and 520km northwest of Dar es salaam. The Minjingu Project area possesses solid infrastructure such as quality tarmac roads, power lines, airport services via both Arusha and Kilimanjaro International airports and ample water resources.

Maiden RC Drilling Program

The planned 1000m maiden RC drilling program at Minjingu has been designed to evaluate historical intercepts reported by (Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd: ((TSX.V: MON)) in 2007). The previous Montero drilling program was drilled randomly, with wide spaced intervals. Given there was no further follow-up drilling conducted on the previous significant intercepts, the planned drilling (fence 1) will systematically target both MW14 and MW15 and the 400m infill potential between (MW14 and MW15), at 100m spacings and to a depth of 100m. A second fence of drilling is planned 50m south and based on results of the first fence. Kimani Drilling Services has been engaged to complete the phase 1 drilling program with a UDR650 multipurpose rig, mobilising from Mwanza at the end of last week.