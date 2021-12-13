Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Gladiator Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLA   AU000000GLA7

GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(GLA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladiator Resources : Maiden Drilling at Minjingu Uranium Project Commenced

12/13/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement 14 December 2021

For personal use only

MAIDEN DRILLING PROGRAM HAS COMMENCED AT THE MINJINGU

URANIUM AND PHOSPHATE PROJECT TANZANIA

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Successful mobilisation of drill rig and equipment to site
  • 1,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program underway
  • Testing high priority historical targets at Minjingu Uranium Project
  • 800-linekm (Phase 1) ground radiometric traverses are progressing over the Minjingu Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden drilling program, including the on-going ground radiometric traverses at the Minjingu Uranium Project located in Northern Tanzania by its wholly owned subsidiary (subject to final regulatory approvals) Zeus Resources (T) Limited (Zeus).

Gladiator Resources Chairman Ian Hastings commented:

"We are pleased to commence the high impact drilling program at Minjingu which kicked off over the weekend targeting the highly radioactive anomaly south of the Minjingu Phosphate mine (ML). The RC program, which is being undertaken by Zeus, is targeting Uranium mineralisation in an area where historical exploration identified shallow and anomalous mineralisation over 400m in strike without any follow-up drilling. These proximal indicators coupled with our radiometric surveys have defined high potential targets for this program which is expected to take about two weeks to complete. The team in the field will also be routinely checking samples with a portable spectrometer to assist in identifying mineralisation and prioritising samples for laboratory analysis."

Minjingu - (Uranium, Phosphate) 100% Gladiator

Minjingu covers a total area of 296.9km2 and is located in northern Tanzania, 106km southwest of Arusha the main administrative city in the area and 520km northwest of Dar es salaam. The Minjingu Project area possesses solid infrastructure such as quality tarmac roads, power lines, airport services via both Arusha and Kilimanjaro International airports and ample water resources.

Maiden RC Drilling Program

The planned 1000m maiden RC drilling program at Minjingu has been designed to evaluate historical intercepts reported by (Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd: ((TSX.V: MON)) in 2007). The previous Montero drilling program was drilled randomly, with wide spaced intervals. Given there was no further follow-up drilling conducted on the previous significant intercepts, the planned drilling (fence 1) will systematically target both MW14 and MW15 and the 400m infill potential between (MW14 and MW15), at 100m spacings and to a depth of 100m. A second fence of drilling is planned 50m south and based on results of the first fence. Kimani Drilling Services has been engaged to complete the phase 1 drilling program with a UDR650 multipurpose rig, mobilising from Mwanza at the end of last week.

Gladiator Resources Ltd. | www.gladiatorresources.net | ASX: GLA

4/91 William Street | Melbourne VIC | T: +61 3 8611 5333

ASX Announcement 14 December 2021

For personal use only

Figure 1: Gladiator Project locations in Tanzania

Previous Exploration

From May to June 2007, Montero Mining and Exploration, drilled 25 hand auger holes (MH01 to MH25) to an average depth of just under 5 m, the deepest being 8 m and then, in late June to early July 2007, drilled 18 short percussion holes (MW01 to MW18), the deepest being to 79 m. The total meterage drilled was 119.5 m for the auger holes and 1,232 m for the percussion holes. Encouraging Uranium mineralisation was reported.

www.gladiatorresources.net

ASX Announcement

14 December 2021

use only

personal

Figure 2: Gladiator Resources Maiden Drilling program collar locations targeting Montero

DH mineralisation 2007.

Table 1. Gladiator Resources Maiden drilling program summary

Hole ID

Hole Type

Max Depth

Phase

Grid ID

m_East

m_North

RL

Azimuth

Dip

21MJ001P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823392

9589326

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ002P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

822998

9589328

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ003P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823097

9589327

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ004P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823196

9589327

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ005P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823296

9589326

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ006P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

822998

9589278

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ007P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823097

9589277

1002

0.0

-90

For

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823196

9589277

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ008P

21MJ009P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823295

9589276

1002

0.0

-90

21MJ010P

RC

100.0000

Phase1

ARC60_36S

823392

9589276

1002

0.0

-90

*Note. Planned hole locations (subject to change).

Ground Radiometric Survey Program

In conjunction with the commencement of the maiden phase 1 drilling program, Gladiator's is pleased to report a total of 174 line Km have been completed of the planned 800km line ground radiometric survey. The planned phase 1 survey has been designed at 100m north-south over the main Minjingu Uranium/Phosphate project area, with closer spaced infill traverses over further defined radiometric anomalies.

www.gladiatorresources.net

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

14 December 2021

Figure 3: Gladiator Resources Planned Ground Radiometric survey to be carried out in tandem with phase

drilling program.

Figure 4: Ground Radiometric completed traverses to date.

www.gladiatorresources.net

ASX Announcement 14 December 2021

For personal use only

Figure 5: Gladiator resource exploration team conducting ground radiometric traverses

south of Minjingu Hill

Related ASX Announcements

20211207 EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES UNDERWAY AT MINJINGU URANIUM AND PHOSPHATE PROJECT TANZANIA

20210811 ACQUISITION OF PROSPECTIVE TANZANIAN EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO

20210913 ACQUISITION OF TANZANIAN EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO

20210924 TANZANIAN EXPLORATION LICENSES GRANTED

20211018 HIGH GRADE RADIOACTIVITY CONFIRMED FOR MINJINGU PROJECT - TANZANIA

20211125 DRILLING TO COMMENCE - MINJINGU URANIUM AND PHOSPHATE PROJECT - TANZANIA

-ENDS-

Released with the authority of the Board.

www.gladiatorresources.net

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gladiator Resources Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED
05:48pGLADIATOR RESOURCES : Maiden Drilling at Minjingu Uranium Project Commenced
PU
12/06Gladiator Resources Starts Exploration at Tanzania Uranium Project; Shares Rise 4%
MT
12/06Gladiator Resources Commences Exploration at Minjingu Uranium Phosphate Project
CI
11/24Gladiator Resources Starts Drilling Program at Minjingu Uranium Project in Tanzania; Sh..
MT
11/24GLADIATOR RESOURCES : Drilling to Commence - Minjingu Uranium & Phosphate Project
PU
11/24Gladiator Resources Limited Announces Drilling to Commence - Minjingu Uranium & Phospha..
CI
11/10Bendoc Validation Drilling Results
PU
11/10Gladiator Resources Limited Provides Update on Its Drilling Program At the Victoria Sta..
CI
11/08Gladiator Resources Confirms Uranium Mineralization from Data Review of Tanzanian Proje..
MT
11/07Gladiator Resources Limited Announces High Grade Uranium Results from Mkuju Project
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,11  0,08  0,08 
Net income 2021 -0,31 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2021 0,94 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 42 040 406x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gladiator Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Hastings Executive Chairman
Ian Frederick Richer Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Draffin Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Mark Flynn Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED130.00%11
BHP GROUP-3.28%144 024
RIO TINTO PLC-13.09%103 955
GLENCORE PLC57.90%63 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.27%47 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 280