    GLA   AU000000GLA7

GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(GLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/11 11:24:29 pm
0.034 AUD   -8.11%
05:25pGLADIATOR RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - GLA
PU
2021GLADIATOR RESOURCES : Victorian Gold Projects Update
PU
2021Gladiator Resources Begins Maiden Drilling at Minjingu Project in Tanzania
MT
Gladiator Resources : Proposed issue of securities - GLA

01/16/2022 | 05:25pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options - Expiry 24 January 2024, Exercise Price

10,000,000

confirmed

$0.06.

GLA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

40,000,000

Proposed +issue date

24/1/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

GLADIATOR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

58101026859

1.3

ASX issuer code

GLA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

GLA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

40,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options - Expiry 24 January 2024, Exercise Price

$0.06.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

10,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Offered on a 1 for 4 basis for each share taken up in the placement

For

0.001000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0600

24/1/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

only

GLA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

10,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

use

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

24/1/2022

10,000,000 Unlisted Options

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

40,000,000 Fully paid Ordinary Shares;

For

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gladiator Resources Limited published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 22:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
