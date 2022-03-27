Gladiator Resources : Tanzania Uranium Exploration Continues

ASX Announcement

28 March 2022

TANZANIAN URANIUM EXPLORATION CONTINUES

HIGHLIGHTS

• Work underway on the Likuyu Deposit at the Mkuju Uranium project in Southern Tanzania aiming to update the historic Mineral Resource Estimate

• Site visits completed by representatives of MSA

• Pitting program at Minjingu Uranium project based on Ground radiometric survey to assist drill targeting well advanced with 45 exploration pits completed to date

• Exploration expanded to the North of the Minjingu Phosphate Mining License with encouraging results

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update for activities undertaken by its wholly owned subsidiary (subject to final regulatory approvals) Zeus Resources (T) Limited (Zeus) at its Minjingu and Mkuju Uranium Projects located in Tanzania.

Gladiator Resources Chairman Ian Hastings commented:

"Zeus is progressing at Minjingu with a targeted pitting program based on the results of the radiometric survey including to the north of the Minjingu Phosphate Mining License. The Company is encouraged by the results to date which will be used to assist further drill targeting. Work is also underway at the Mkuju Uranium Project which is planned to bring the past exploration results into compliance with the 2012 JORC code. These activities will position the Company to commence its full exploration program once the final regulatory approval is obtained and the acquisition of Zeus Resources is completed."

Minjingu - (Uranium, Phosphate) 100% Gladiator

The Minjingu Uranium and Phosphate Project covers a total area of 296.9km2 and is located in Northern Tanzania, 106km southwest of Arusha the main administrative city in the area and 520km northwest of Dar es Salaam. The Minjingu Project area possesses solid infrastructure such as quality tarmac roads, power lines, airport services via both Arusha and Kilimanjaro International airports and ample water resources.

Following completion of the initial priority drill holes and the previously announced 1,971.6 line kilometre ground radiometric survey(ASX:GLA 4 March 2022)which identified discrete anomalous zones within a larger 7.5km by 2.5km area of elevated dose, drilling was suspended whilst the Company undertook an exploration pitting program designed to further identify trending mineralisation and whilst results of the initial drilling were awaited. The pitting program expanded the Company's focus to include the area to the north of the Minjingu phosphate mine. To date the Company has completed 45 pits with 40 located in the South and 5 in the North. Out of the 40 pits completed in the Southern plain a total of 9 pits show elevated counts per second (CPS) values (>900cps) increasing with depth. The northern pitting plan was developed after access to and observations from the Minjingu phosphate mine. A plan of 20 pits has been developed with 100m spacing between pits to track the cps anomalism and identify uranium mineralisation.

The Company has also inspected the Minjingu Phosphate Mines tailing and waste rock dumps with tailing dumps presenting elevated radiometric signal. A surface sampling program is currently underway to assess the Uranium content of these rocks. The dumps may represent an opportunity for the future.

ASX Announcement

28 March 2022

The Company continues to await results from priority holes drilled (being 21MJRC001 and 21MJRC002) which together with the pitting program will be used to target further drilling at Minjingu.

Mkuju - (Uranium) 100 % Gladiator.

Figure 1 - Gladiator Project locations in Tanzania

Work has commenced aimed to update the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Likuyu deposit and bring historical results into JORC 2012 compliance. Once the Mineral Resource Estimate is updated the full exploration program for the project will be finalised as part of the JORC 2012 report and subject to receipt of final regulatory approvals commenced.

Final regulatory approval extended.

The Company continues to await final approval from theTanzanian Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to complete its acquisition of Zeus Resources. FCC has now advised Zeus that its decision has been deferred until it competes its gathering of information on Uranium exploration in Tanzania and receives a no objection confirmation from the Tanzanian Mining Commission. It is not known how long this process will take but these matters are expected to be resolved favorably. The Company has already appointed three directors to the Zeus Board of five and will continue to fund Zeus by way of secured loan to complete the activities underway at Minjingu and Mkuju in the interim.

ASX Announcement

28 March 2022

-ENDS-

Released with the authority of the Board.

For further information please visit: www.gladiatorresources.net

contact:

Ian Hastings Andrew Draffin Mark Flynn Chairman Company Secretary Investor Relations ian@tomiknominees.com.au adraffin@dwaccounting.com.au mark.flynn@gladiatorresources.net +61 408 581 022 +61 3 8611 5333 +61 416 068 733 Competent Person's Statement

Information in this "ASX Announcement" relating to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results and Mineral Resources has been compiled by Mr Andrew Pedley who is a member in good standing with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP). Mr Pedley is an Associate with the MSA Group of Johannesburg who are providing consulting services to Gladiator Resources Ltd. Mr Pedley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the types of deposits being explored for and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code 2012 Edition). Mr Pedley consents to the inclusion in this document of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Pedley does not currently hold any securities in the company, either directly or indirectly.

ASX Announcement

28 March 2022

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Sampling Techniques and Data (relating to the Minjingu project)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drill sample recovery

• Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Commentary

• The exploration pits were dug by hand to depths of up to 2 metres to attempt to expose the sedimentary rocks of the Manyara Formation.

• No physical samples were collected. The data is geophysical, collected using a handheld device to measure radiation, quantified in counts per second (cps).

• No drilling activities were undertaken

• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

• No drilling activities were undertaken.

• Logging of the pits was carried out, recording lithology, colour and cps of the material as the pits were deepened.

ASX Announcement

28 March 2022

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

• For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of sampling and assaying

• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

• The use of twinned holes.

• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of data points

• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

• Specification of the grid system used.

• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data spacing and distribution

• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

• Whether sample compositing has been applied.

• No chemical assays were undertaken

• CPS readings were taken insitu against the pit walls and also against bags of material at surface. The stated readings are the insitu ones.

• No chemical assay data is provided in this report.

• The cps data was collected using a handheld GF Instruments Gamma Surveyor.

• No relationship between cps and grade has been established. It is uncertain what the uranium content of the rocks with anomalous cps will be. .

• The pit data including the cps data was recorded on well-structured Excel data sheets.

• Location of the pits was surveyed using a Garmin handheld unit with accuracies between 1-3m.

• The grid system used is Universal Transverse Mercator (ARC1960), Zone 36 Southern Hemisphere. .