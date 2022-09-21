Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLAD   US3765351008

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(GLAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55 2022-09-21 am EDT
9.600 USD   +0.60%
11:40aGLADSTONE CAPITAL : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
11:35aGLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Capital : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement - Form 8-K

09/21/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event Reported): September 20, 2022

Gladstone Capital Corporation

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Maryland 814-00237 54-2040781

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

1521 Westbranch Drive, Suite 100

McLean, Virginia

22102
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(703)287-5800

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

symbol

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share GLAD The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On September 20, 2022, Gladstone Capital Corporation (the "Company") through its wholly-owned subsidiary Gladstone Business Loan, LLC, entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the sixth amended and restated credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with KeyBank National Association ("KeyBank"), as administrative agent, lead arranger and lender. As permitted under the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Amendment increases the size of the credit facility by $50.0 million from $175.0 million to $225.0 million. KeyBank and Webster Bank N.A. increased their commitments and First Foundation Bank joined the credit facility as a new lender.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Amendment and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the Amendment, which will be filed with the Company's next periodic report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)

Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Gladstone Capital Corporation
Date: September 21, 2022 By:

/s/ Nicole Schaltenbrand

Nicole Schaltenbrand
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Disclaimer

Gladstone Capital Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 15:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
11:40aGLADSTONE CAPITAL : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
11:35aGLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/22GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/29Oppenheimer Cuts Gladstone Capital's Price Target to $10 From $11, Keeps Perform Rating
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Gladstone Capital Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Reports Financial Results for its Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 - ..
PU
07/27GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Reports Financial Results for its Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,3 M - -
Net income 2022 21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 8,32%
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,61 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Marcotte President
Nicole Dubas Schaltenbrand Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Terry Lee Brubaker President, COO, Secretary & Director
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.08%330
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-12.13%9 411
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-4.97%5 652
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED8.93%4 145
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.11%4 096
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-12.10%3 591