Gladstone Capital : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event Reported): September 20, 2022
Gladstone Capital Corporation
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On September 20, 2022, Gladstone Capital Corporation (the "Company") through its wholly-owned subsidiary Gladstone Business Loan, LLC, entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the sixth amended and restated credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with KeyBank National Association ("KeyBank"), as administrative agent, lead arranger and lender. As permitted under the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Amendment increases the size of the credit facility by $50.0 million from $175.0 million to $225.0 million. KeyBank and Webster Bank N.A. increased their commitments and First Foundation Bank joined the credit facility as a new lender.
The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Amendment and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the Amendment, which will be filed with the Company's next periodic report.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
