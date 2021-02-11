Gladstone Capital : Investor Presentation – December 31, 2020

FINANCING FOR LOWER MIDDLE-MARKET COMPANIES

Gladstone Capital Overview

Background:

− Founded in 2001, Gladstone Capital was one of the first business development companies (BDC) focused on making loans to lower middle market U.S. businesses ($3-15MM of EBITDA) with a dedicated investment team, which continues to be focused on the BDC's activities and performance while remaining aligned with the BDC's investors

− Funding sources include publicly traded common stock (Nasdaq: GLAD), which is leveraged via various senior note issues (including Nasdaq: GLADL), and a bank revolving credit facility

Managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an SEC registered investment adviser that manages $3.0 billion in assets across four publicly traded funds with significant insider equity holdings and history of shareholder friendly actions to support fund distributions

Investment Strategy: − Target investments in growth-oriented industries with proven cashflows, where capital flexibility is highly valued to support attractive investment yields

− Growth equity valuations can support proportionately greater equity contributions, further insulating investment risk profile, while revenue growth provides path to organic deleveraging and alternative repayment options

Majority of investments are backed by private equity sponsors, which bring institutional governance, experience managing leveraged capital structure and significant equity at risk

− Leverage seasoned origination team to source, structure and pro-actively manage investments to mitigate losses Investment Profile (as of December 31, 2020):

− $452 million portfolio at fair value diversified across 47 companies and 18 different industries

− Conservative asset mix with 91.5% of investments in secured loans, 48.6% in lower risk 1st lien loans and weighted average EBITDA leverage across core proprietary loan portfolio of 3.86x

− Attractive weighted average portfolio yield of 10.8%, which is modestly leveraged (0.86:1 debt/equity) to generate a distribution yield on net asset value of 10.2%

Why Invest in a BDC?

BDCs are regulated by the SEC, which mandates asset diversity, transparency via annual and quarterly SEC filings and fair value adjustments and limits financial leverage to a maximum of 2:1 debt leverage.

BDCs typically operate as regulated investment companies for tax purposes and pay no corporate income taxes, provided they distribute at least 90% of taxable income and all earnings and gains are passed through to investors.

Investment Profile

 Competitive returns - Current yields typically exceed other yield-oriented investment alternatives

 Limited interest rate risk - Distributions backed by floating rate loans supporting increased distributions as interest rates rise

 Credit protection - Distributions generated by a diversified portfolio of secured loans

 Investment liquidity - Established public equity market for common stock

 Experienced credit managers - Experience and capital base structured to manage loan portfolio through various business cycles to minimize credit losses

Alternative Investment Yields

9.6% 10.3% 8.8% 10.8% 4.3% 3.5%

BKLN - ETF Loan Fund S&P MLP Index - High Yield - BAML US BDC Median GLAD Distribution GLAD Portfolio (1) Distribution Yield (2) HY MII Index (3) Distribution Yield (4) Yield (5) Effective Yield (6)

(1) PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Senior Loan Portfolio (BKLN) - Yield 12/31/2020 (4) Raymond James 1/28/2021 BDC Industry Investment Banking Weekly Newsletter

(2) S&P MLP Index Dividend Yield - 12/31/2020 (5) GLAD's stock price as of 12/31/2020

(3) BAML US High Yield Master II Index - Effective Yield 12/31/2020