Gladstone Capital : Quarterly Report - Form 10-Q 07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark one): ý QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 OR o TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE TRANSITION PERIOD FROM ______ TO _______ COMMISSION FILE NUMBER: 814-00237 GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) MARYLAND 54-2040781 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 1521 WESTBRANCH DRIVE, SUITE 100 22102 MCLEAN, VIRGINIA (Zip Code) (Address of principal executive office) (703) 287-5800 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share GLAD The Nasdaq Global Stock Market LLC Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes o No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer o Accelerated filer o Non-accelerated filer ý Smaller reporting company o Emerging growth company o If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes o No ý The number of shares of the issuer's common stock, $0.001 par value per share, outstanding as of July 26, 2022 was 34,304,371.

Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 2 Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 3 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets for the nine months endedJune 30, 2022 and 2021 4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 5 Consolidated Schedules of Investments as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 6 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 17 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 41 Overview 41 Results of Operations 46 Liquidity and Capital Resources 54 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 60 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 61 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 62 Item 1A. Risk Factors 62 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 62 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 62 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 62 Item 5. Other Information 62 Item 6. Exhibits 62 SIGNATURES 64 1 Table of Contents Part I. Financial information Item I Financial Statements (Unaudited) GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED) June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 ASSETS Investments, at fair value: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (Cost of $506,987 and $447,566, respectively) $ 511,995 $ 454,601 Affiliate investments (Cost of $49,274 and $70,682, respectively) 41,779 82,281 Control investments (Cost of $34,360 and $28,264, respectively) 32,688 20,730 Cash and cash equivalents 856 671 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 87 175 Interest receivable, net 3,429 2,361 Due from administrative agent 3,323 2,951 Deferred financing costs, net 705 1,033 Other assets, net 2,382 1,697 TOTAL ASSETS $ 597,244 $ 566,500 LIABILITIES Line of credit at fair value (Cost of $80,000 and $50,500, respectively) $ 80,000 $ 50,500 Notes payable, net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $2,544 and $2,202, respectively 197,456 186,611 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 360 490 Interest payable 3,744 1,797 Fees due to Adviser(A) 1,295 2,255 Fee due to Administrator(A) 676 382 Other liabilities 792 6,026 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 284,323 $ 248,061 Commitments and contingencies(B) NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 44,560,000 and 44,560,000 shares authorized, respectively, and 34,304,371 and 34,304,371 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 34 $ 34 Capital in excess of par value 390,719 392,494 Cumulative net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (4,159) 11,100 Under (over) distributed net investment income (497) 149 Accumulated net realized losses (73,176) (85,338) Total distributable loss (77,832) (74,089) TOTAL NET ASSETS $ 312,921 $ 318,439 NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $ 9.12 $ 9.28 (A)Refer to Note 4-Related Party Transactions in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. (B)Refer to Note 9-Commitments and Contingencies in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 2 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments $ 10,550 $ 10,435 $ 31,318 $ 30,624 Affiliate investments 806 1,311 2,612 3,285 Control investments 591 402 1,794 1,227 Cash and cash equivalents 1 - 1 - Total interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 11,948 12,148 35,725 35,136 PIK interest income Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 568 598 2,619 1,578 Affiliate investments 77 - 77 - Total PIK interest income 645 598 2,696 1,578 Total interest income 12,593 12,746 38,421 36,714 Success fee income Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments - 202 3,231 202 Affiliate Investments - - 1,563 - Total success fee income - 202 4,794 202 Dividend income Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 493 617 2,002 1,192 Control investments 656 38 1,245 290 Total dividend income 1,149 655 3,247 1,482 Prepayment fee income Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments - 50 605 950 Affiliate Investments - - 44 - Total prepayment fee income - 50 649 950 Other income 42 13 100 85 Total investment income 13,784 13,666 47,211 39,433 EXPENSES Base management fee(A) 2,501 2,216 7,500 6,313 Loan servicing fee(A) 1,614 1,374 4,596 4,118 Incentive fee(A) 1,579 1,471 5,641 4,219 Administration fee(A) 407 369 1,187 1,056 Interest expense on borrowings and notes payable 3,150 3,057 9,177 8,447 Amortization of deferred financing costs 286 300 849 1,056 Professional fees 139 302 610 680 Other general and administrative expenses 346 256 1,045 818 Expenses, before credits from Adviser 10,022 9,345 30,605 26,707 Credit to base management fee - loan servicing fee(A) (1,614) (1,374) (4,596) (4,118) Credits to fees from Adviser - other(A) (1,571) (909) (3,600) (2,439) Total expenses, net of credits 6,837 7,062 22,409 20,150 NET INVESTMENT INCOME 6,947 6,604 24,802 19,283 NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) Net realized gain (loss): Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments - 6,452 472 4,372 Affiliate investments - - 13,408 - Control investments (8,496) - (8,496) (1) Other 347 79 (120) (1,081) Total net realized gain (loss) (8,149) 6,531 5,264 3,290 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (5,596) 1,815 (2,027) 23,665 Affiliate investments (1,272) 1,744 (19,094) 2,373 Control investments 2,471 1,270 5,862 3,295 Other - (10) - (350) Total net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (4,397) 4,819 (15,259) 28,983 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (12,546) 11,350 (9,995) 32,273 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (5,599) $ 17,954 $ 14,807 $ 51,556 BASIC AND DILUTED PER COMMON SHARE: Net investment income $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.72 $ 0.59 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (0.16) $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 1.56 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING: Basic and Diluted 34,304,371 33,765,624 34,304,371 32,873,934 (A)Refer to Note 4-Related Party Transactions in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 3 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) 2022 2021 NET ASSETS, SEPTEMBER 30 $ 318,439 $ 233,743 OPERATIONS Net investment income 9,160 6,280 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 13,880 (2,144) Net realized gain (loss) on other (700) (8) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (10,237) 8,495 Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of other - (320) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 12,103 12,303 DISTRIBUTIONS Distributions to common stockholders from net investment income ($0.20 per share and $0.19 per share, respectively)(A) (6,689) (6,100) Distributions to common stockholders from return of capital ($0.00 per share and $0.01 per share, respectively)(A) - (180) Net decrease in net assets from distributions (6,689) (6,280) CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS Issuance of common stock - 7,491 Discounts, commissions and offering costs for issuance of common stock - (140) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from capital transactions - 7,351 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS 5,414 13,374 NET ASSETS, DECEMBER 31 $ 323,853 $ 247,117 OPERATIONS Net investment income 8,695 6,399 Net realized gain (loss) on investments - 63 Net realized gain (loss) on other 233 (1,152) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (625) 16,009 Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of other - (20) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 8,303 21,299 DISTRIBUTIONS Distributions to common stockholders from net investment income ($0.20 per share and $0.18 per share, respectively)(A) (6,689) (5,714) Distributions to common stockholders from return of capital ($0.00 per share and $0.02 per share, respectively)(A) - (685) Net decrease in net assets from distributions (6,689) (6,399) CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS Issuance of common stock - 9,037 Discounts, commissions and offering costs for issuance of common stock - (166) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from capital transactions - 8,871 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS 1,614 23,771 NET ASSETS, MARCH 31 $ 325,467 $ 270,888 OPERATIONS Net investment income 6,947 6,604 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (8,496) 6,452 Net realized gain (loss) on other 347 79 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (4,397) 4,829 Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of other - (10) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (5,599) 17,954 DISTRIBUTIONS Distributions to common stockholders from net investment income ($0.15 per share and $0.20 per share, respectively)(A) (5,173) (6,579) Distributions to common stockholders from return of capital ($0.05 per share and $0.00 per share, respectively)(A) (1,774) (25) Net decrease in net assets from distributions (6,947) (6,604) CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS Issuance of common stock - 10,322 Discounts, commissions and offering costs for issuance of common stock - (175) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from capital transactions - 10,147 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS (12,546) 21,497 NET ASSETS, JUNE 30 $ 312,921 $ 292,385 (A)Refer to Note 8 - Distributions to Common Stockholders in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 4 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 14,807 $ 51,556 Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Purchase of investments (188,851) (154,290) Principal repayments on investments 138,231 123,833 Net proceeds from sale of investments 15,929 12,821 Increase in investments due to PIK interest or other (3,218) (5,152) Net change in premiums, discounts and amortization (605) 692 Net realized loss (gain) on investments (5,384) (4,371) Net realized loss (gain) on other 120 1,081 Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of investments 15,259 (29,333) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of other - 350 Changes in assets and liabilities: Amortization of deferred financing costs 849 1,056 Decrease (increase) in interest receivable, net (1,068) 912 Decrease (increase) in funds due from administrative agent (372) (25) Decrease (increase) in other assets, net (685) (676) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (130) 33 Increase (decrease) in interest payable 1,947 2,860 Increase (decrease) in fees due to Adviser(A) (960) 19 Increase (decrease) in fee due to Administrator(A) 294 280 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (4,766) 5,721 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,603) 7,367 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 235,500 199,400 Repayments on line of credit (206,000) (304,400) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 50,000 150,000 Redemption of long term debt (38,813) (57,500) Financing costs (1,662) (3,036) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 26,850 Discounts, commissions and offering costs for issuance of common stock - (402) Distributions paid to common stockholders (20,325) (19,283) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,700 (8,371) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS 97 (1,004) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 846 2,469 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 943 $ 1,465 CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 7,230 $ 5,587 NON-CASH ACTIVITIES(B) $ 7,489 $ 3,495 (A)Refer to Note 4-Related Party Transactions in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. (B)Non-cash activities relate to estimated tax liabilities and escrows associated with portfolio company exits and the following transaction: In June 2022, our investment in LWO Acquisitions Company LLC was restructured, resulting in non-cash activity of $6.8 million and new investments in Lonestar EMS, LLC, which are listed on the accompanying Consolidated Schedule of Investments as of June 30, 2022.

THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 5 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS JUNE 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value NON-CONTROL/NON-AFFILIATE INVESTMENTS(M) - 163.6% Secured First Lien Debt - 121.6% Aerospace and Defense - 20.4% Antenna Research Associates, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 10.0%, 12.0% Cash, 4.0% PIK, Due 11/2023)(E) $ 11,792 $ 11,792 $ 11,792 Ohio Armor Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.0%, 9.8% Cash, Due 2/2026)(C) 19,206 19,206 19,014 SpaceCo Holdings, LLC - Line of Credit, $800 available (L + 7.0%, 9.3% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C)(U) 1,200 1,200 1,194 SpaceCo Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 9.3% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C)(U) 31,925 31,505 31,765 63,703 63,765 Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 13.5% Café Zupas - Line of Credit, $4,000 available (L + 7.4%, 9.2% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) - - - Café Zupas - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $0 available (L + 7.4%, 9.2% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) 1,970 1,970 1,960 Café Zupas - Term Debt (L + 7.4%, 9.2% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) 23,640 23,640 23,522 Eegee's LLC - Line of Credit, $1,000 available (L + 7.3%, 9.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) - - - Eegee's LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $7,500 available (L + 7.3%, 9.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) - - - Eegee's LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.3%, 9.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) 17,000 17,000 16,830 42,610 42,312 Buildings and Real Estate - 0.6% GFRC 360, LLC - Line of Credit, $500 available (L + 8.0%, 9.8% Cash, Due 9/2022)(C) 700 700 686 GFRC 360, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.0%, 9.8% Cash, Due 9/2022)(C) 1,000 1,000 980 1,700 1,666 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 15.0% Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 8.3%, 10.0% Cash, Due 10/2026)(C) - - - Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.3%, 10.0% Cash, Due 10/2026)(C) 22,500 22,500 22,219 Salvo Technologies, Inc.- Term Debt (SOFR + 9.5%, 11.2% Cash, Due 4/2027)(C)(AA) 11,887 11,887 11,887 Unirac, Inc. - Line of Credit, $0 available (L + 7.0%, 9.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C)(U) 1,254 1,254 1,251 Unirac, Inc. - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $1,254 available (L + 7.0%, 9.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C)(U) - - - Unirac, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 9.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C)(U) 11,675 11,443 11,645 47,084 47,002 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 31.9% Axios Industrial Group, LLC - Term Debt (SOFR + 9.5%, 11.3% Cash, Due 10/2027)(C)(AA) 9,000 9,000 9,000 Axios Industrial Group, LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $5,000 available (SOFR + 9.5%, 11.3% Cash, Due 10/2027)(C)(AA) 3,000 3,000 3,000 DKI Ventures, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.3%, 10.0% Cash, 4.0% PIK, Due 12/2023)(C) 5,855 5,855 4,677 ENET Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.8%, 10.5% Cash, Due 4/2025)(C) 28,917 28,917 26,748 Fix-It Group, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) - - - Fix-It Group, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) 10,000 10,000 9,900 Fix-It Group, LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $10,000 available (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) - - - MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 7.5%, 9.3% Cash, Due 3/2026)(C) - - - MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.5%, 9.3% Cash, 3.5% PIK, Due 3/2026)(C) 20,635 20,635 19,732 R2i Holdings, LLC - Line of Credit, $1,171 available (8.0% Cash, Due 12/2023)(C)(F) 829 829 721 R2i Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (8.0% Cash, Due 12/2023)(C)(F) 18,250 18,250 15,878 WorkforceQA, LLC - Line of Credit, $2,000 available (L + 6.5%, 8.3% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) - - - WorkforceQA, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.8%, 10.6% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C)(H) 10,000 10,000 9,950 106,486 99,606 THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 6 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS JUNE 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Diversified Natural Resources, Precious Metals, and Minerals - 7.1% Viva Railings, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,500 available (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 5/2027)(C) 500 500 500 Viva Railings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 5/2027)(C) 21,800 21,800 21,800 22,300 22,300 Healthcare, Education, and Childcare - 29.1% ALS Education, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 5/2025)(C) - - - ALS Education, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 5/2025)(C) 20,020 20,020 19,845 HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc. - Line of Credit, $1,500 available (L + 6.8%, 8.5% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) 1,500 1,500 1,485 HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 6.8%, 8.5% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) 16,000 16,000 15,840 HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc. - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $0 available (L + 6.8%, 8.5% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) 10,000 10,000 9,900 Pansophic Learning Ltd. - Term Debt (L + 7.3%, 9.0% Cash, Due 3/2027)(C)(Y) 28,000 27,959 27,720 Pansophic Learning Ltd. - Term Debt (L + 7.3%, 9.0% Cash, Due 3/2027)(C)(Y) 5,000 4,993 4,950 Turn Key Health Clinics, LLC - Line of Credit, $1,500 available (L + 7.3%, 9.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) 500 500 498 Turn Key Health Clinics, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.3%, 9.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) 11,000 11,000 10,945 91,972 91,183 Machinery - 1.8% Arc Drilling Holdings LLC - Line of Credit, $875 available (L + 8.0%, 9.8% Cash, Due 11/2022)(C) 125 125 120 Arc Drilling Holdings LLC - Term Debt (L + 9.5%, 11.3% Cash, 3.0% PIK, Due 11/2022)(C) 5,806 5,806 5,460 5,931 5,580 Printing and Publishing - 0.0% Chinese Yellow Pages Company - Line of Credit, $0 available (PRIME + 4.0%, 8.8% Cash, Due 2/2015)(E)(V)(Q) $ 107 107 - Telecommunications - 2.2% B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Line of Credit, $0 available (L + 11.0%, 13.0% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) 1,200 1,200 1,158 B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Term Debt (L + 11.0%, 13.0% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) 6,000 6,000 5,790 7,200 6,948 Total Secured First Lien Debt $ 389,093 $ 380,362 Secured Second Lien Debt - 24.3% Automobile - 3.3% Sea Link International IRB, Inc. - Term Debt (11.3% Cash, 2.0% PIK, Due 3/2023)(C)(F) $ 11,060 $ 11,060 $ 10,230 Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 1.0% 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 7.8%, 9.5% Cash, Due 10/2026)(D) 3,682 3,699 3,020 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 11.0% Springfield, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.0%, 10.8% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C) 30,000 30,000 29,850 Tailwind Smith Cooper Intermediate Corporation - Term Debt (L + 9.0%, 10.8% Cash, Due 5/2027)(D) 5,000 4,822 4,518 34,822 34,368 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 1.5% CHA Holdings, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 8.8%, 11.0% Cash, Due 4/2026)(D)(U) 3,000 2,965 2,700 Gray Matter Systems, LLC - Term Debt (11.3% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C)(F) 2,100 2,068 2,090 5,033 4,790 Machinery - 0.2% CPM Holdings, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 8.3%, 10.0% Cash, Due 11/2026)(D) 798 798 762 Oil and Gas - 7.3% Imperative Holdings Corporation - Term Debt (L + 10.3%, 12.3% Cash, 1.8% PIK, Due 9/2024)(C) 24,658 24,604 22,931 Total Secured Second Lien Debt $ 80,016 $ 76,101 Unsecured Debt - 0.0% Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 0.0% Frontier Financial Group Inc. - Convertible Debt (6.0%, Due 6/2022)(E)(F) $ 198 $ 198 $ 59 THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 7 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS JUNE 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Preferred Equity - 6.1% Automobile - 0.0% Sea Link International IRB, Inc. - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 98,039 98 - Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 0.0% Triple H Food Processors, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 75 75 115 Buildings and Real Estate - 0.3% GFRC 360, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 1,000 1,025 1,103 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 2.7% Frontier Financial Group Inc. - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 766 500 - Frontier Financial Group Inc. - Preferred Stock Warrant(E)(G) 168 - - MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - Preferred Stock(E) 7,000,000 7,000 8,330 7,500 8,330 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.8% Salvo Technologies, Inc. - Preferred Units(E)(G) 2,500 2,500 2,500 Healthcare, Education, and Childcare - 0.3% HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc. - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 750,000 750 834 Oil and Gas - 0.6% FES Resources Holdings LLC - Preferred Equity Units(E)(G) 6,350 6,350 - Imperative Holdings Corporation - Preferred Equity Units(E)(G) 13,740 632 1,955 6,982 1,955 Telecommunications - 1.4% B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 6,130 2,024 3,897 NetFortris Holdings LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G)(Z) 7,890,860 789 500 2,813 4,397 Total Preferred Equity $ 21,743 $ 19,234 Common Equity - 11.6% Aerospace and Defense - 4.4% Antenna Research Associates, Inc. - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 4,283 $ 4,283 $ 12,120 Ohio Armor Holdings, LLC - Common Equity(E)(G) 1,000 1,000 1,497 5,283 13,617 Automobile - 0.0% Sea Link International IRB, Inc.- Common Equity Units(E)(G) 823,333 823 - Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 0.3% Triple H Food Processors, LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 250,000 250 820 Buildings and Real Estate - 0.0% GFRC 360, LLC - Common Stock Warrants(E)(G) 45.0 % - - Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.7% Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 6,000 3,000 2,335 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 0.2% WorkforceQA, LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 500 500 559 Healthcare, Education, and Childcare - 2.2% GSM MidCo LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 767 767 1,259 Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. - Limited Partnership Interest ($843 uncalled capital commitment)(G)(L)(R) 3.5 % 1,223 5,474 1,990 6,733 Machinery - 0.0% Arc Drilling Holdings LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 15,000 1,500 138 Oil and Gas - 0.0% FES Resources Holdings LLC - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 6,233 - - Total Safety Holdings, LLC - Common Equity(E)(G) 435 499 40 499 40 Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 0.0% Funko Acquisition Holdings, LLC(S) - Common Units(G)(T) 5,817 30 88 Telecommunications - 0.0% B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Common Stock Warrant(E)(G) 1.5 % - 146 THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 8 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS JUNE 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Textiles and Leather - 3.8% Targus Cayman HoldCo, Ltd. - Common Stock(E)(G) 3,076,414 2,062 11,763 Total Common Equity $ 15,937 $ 36,239 Total Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments $ 506,987 $ 511,995 AFFILIATE INVESTMENTS(N) - 13.4% Secured First Lien Debt - 12.2% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 1.9% Edge Adhesives Holdings, Inc. (S) - Term Debt (L + 5.5%, 7.5% Cash, Due 8/2024)(C) $ 6,140 $ 6,140 $ 5,979 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 10.3% Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 8.3%, 10.0% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) - - - Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, 1.5% PIK, Due 12/2025)(C) 23,521 23,521 22,991 Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, 2.5% PIK, Due 12/2025)(C) 4,503 4,503 4,402 Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $0 available (L + 7.0%, 8.8% Cash, 1.5% PIK, Due 12/2025)(C) 5,004 5,004 4,892 33,028 32,285 Total Secured First Lien Debt $ 39,168 $ 38,264 Preferred Equity - 1.0% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.0% Edge Adhesives Holdings, Inc.(S) - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 5,466 $ 5,466 $ - Diversified/Conglomerate Service- 0.7% Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC- Preferred Stock(E)(G) 3,840,000 3,840 $ 2,086 Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 0.3% Canopy Safety Brands, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 500,000 500 783 Total Preferred Equity $ 9,806 $ 2,869 Common Equity - 0.2% Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 0.2% Canopy Safety Brands, LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 800,000 300 646 Total Common Equity $ 300 $ 646 Total Affiliate Investments $ 49,274 $ 41,779 CONTROL INVESTMENTS(O) - 10.4% Secured First Lien Debt - 4.6% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.9% Lonestar EMS, LLC - Term Debt (8.0% Cash, Due 6/2027)(E)(F) $ 3,250 $ 3,250 $ 2,712 Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 3.4% WB Xcel Holdings, LLC - Line of Credit, $682 available (L + 10.5%, 12.3% Cash, Due 11/2026)(E) 818 818 818 WB Xcel Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 10.5%, 12.3% Cash, Due 11/2026)(E) 9,950 9,950 9,950 10,768 10,768 Printing and Publishing - 0.3% TNCP Intermediate HoldCo, LLC - Line of Credit, $1,000 available (8.0% Cash, Due 10/2024)(E)(F) 1,000 1,000 1,000 Total Secured First Lien Debt $ 15,018 $ 14,480 Secured Second Lien Debt - 2.5% Automobile- 2.5% Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.5%, 11.3% Cash, Due 5/2026)(E) $ 7,745 $ 7,745 $ 7,745 Unsecured Debt - 0.0% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.0% Circuitronics EMS Holdings LLC - Term Debt (Due 6/2023)(E)(P) $ 95 $ 95 $ - THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 9 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS JUNE 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Preferred Equity - 1.0% Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 1.0% WB Xcel Holdings, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 333 2,750 3,212 Total Preferred Equity $ 2,750 $ 3,212 Common Equity - 2.3% Automobile- 0.6% Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - Common Stock(E)(G) 33,231 $ 580 $ 1,846 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.0% Lonestar EMS, LLC - Common Units(E)(G) 100 % 6,750 - Circuitronics EMS Holdings LLC - Common Units(E)(G) 921,000 921 - 7,671 - Machinery - 1.0% PIC 360, LLC - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 750 1 3,340 Printing and Publishing - 0.7% TNCP Intermediate HoldCo, LLC - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 790,000 500 2,065 Total Common Equity $ 8,752 $ 7,251 Total Control Investments $ 34,360 $ 32,688 TOTAL INVESTMENTS - 187.4% $ 590,621 $ 586,462 (A)Certain of the securities listed in this schedule are issued by affiliate(s) of the indicated portfolio company. The majority of the securities listed, totaling $510.3 million at fair value, are pledged as collateral under our revolving line of credit, as described further in Note 5-Borrowings in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), we may not acquire any non-qualifying assets unless, at the time such acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of our total assets. As of June 30, 2022, our investments in Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. ("Leeds") and Funko Acquisition Holdings, LLC ("Funko") are considered non-qualifying assets under Section 55 of the 1940 Act. Such non-qualifying assets represent 0.9% of total investments, at fair value, as of June 30, 2022. (B)Unless indicated otherwise, all cash interest rates are indexed to 30-day London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which was 1.79% as of June 30, 2022. If applicable, paid-in-kind ("PIK") interest rates are noted separately from the cash interest rate. Certain securities are subject to an interest rate floor. The cash interest rate is the greater of the floor or LIBOR plus a spread. Due dates represent the contractual maturity date. (C)Fair value was based on an internal yield analysis or on estimates of value submitted by ICE Data Pricing and Reference Data, LLC ("ICE"). (D)Fair value was based on the indicative bid price on or near June 30, 2022, offered by the respective syndication agent's trading desk. (E)Fair value was based on the total enterprise value of the portfolio company, which was then allocated to the portfolio company's securities in order of their relative priority in the capital structure. (F)Debt security has a fixed interest rate. (G)Security is non-income producing. (H)The Company has entered into an agreement that entitles it to the "last out" tranche of the first lien secured loan, whereby the "first out" tranche will receive priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest, and any other amounts due thereunder. Therefore, the Company receives a higher interest rate than the contractual stated interest rate of LIBOR plus 6.50% (Floor 1.0%) per the credit agreement and the Consolidated Schedule of Investments above reflects such higher rate. (I)Represents the principal balance for debt investments and the number of shares/units held for equity investments. Warrants are represented as a percentage of ownership, as applicable. (J)Where applicable, aggregates all shares of a class of stock owned without regard to specific series owned within such class (some series of which may or may not be voting shares) or aggregates all warrants to purchase shares of a class of stock owned without regard to specific series of such class of stock such warrants allow us to purchase. (K)Category percentages represent the fair value of each category and subcategory as a percentage of net assets as of June 30, 2022. (L)There are certain limitations on our ability to withdraw our partnership interest prior to dissolution of the entity, which must occur no later than May 9, 2024 or two years after all outstanding leverage has matured. (M)Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments, as defined by the 1940 Act, are those that are neither Control nor Affiliate investments and in which we own less than 5.0% of the issued and outstanding voting securities. (N)Affiliate investments, as defined by the 1940 Act, are those in which we own, with the power to vote, between and inclusive of 5.0% and 25.0% of the issued and outstanding voting securities. (O)Control investments, as defined by the 1940 Act, are those where we have the power to exercise a controlling influence over the management or policies of the portfolio company, which may include owning, with the power to vote, more than 25.0% of the issued and outstanding voting securities. (P)Debt security does not have a stated interest rate that is payable thereon. (Q)Investment maturity date has passed. Investment continues to make applicable interest payments. (R)Fair value was based on net asset value provided by the fund as a practical expedient. (S)One of our affiliated funds, Gladstone Investment Corporation, co-invested with us in this portfolio company pursuant to an exemptive order granted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 10 Table of Contents (T)Our investment in Funko was valued using Level 2 inputs within the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures" ("ASC 820") fair value hierarchy. Our common units in Funko are convertible to class A common stock in Funko, Inc. upon meeting certain requirements. Fair value was based on the closing market price of shares of Funko, Inc. as of the reporting date, less a discount for lack of marketability. Funko, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "FNKO." Refer to Note 3-Investments in the accompanying Notes toConsolidated Financial Statements for additional information. (U)The cash interest rate on this investment was indexed to 90-day LIBOR, which was 2.29% as of June 30, 2022. (V)The cash interest rate on this investment was indexed to the U.S. Prime Rate ("PRIME"), which was 4.75% as of June 30, 2022. (W)Unless indicated otherwise, all of our investments are valued using Level 3 inputs within the ASC 820 fair value hierarchy. Refer to Note 3-Investments in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. (X)Reserved. (Y)Investment formerly known as EL Academies, Inc. (Z)Investment formerly known as NetFortris Corp. (AA)The cash interest rate on this investment was indexed to the 30-day Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), which was 1.69% as of June 30, 2022.

































































THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 11 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value NON-CONTROL/NON-AFFILIATE INVESTMENTS(M) - 142.8% Secured First Lien Debt - 95.5% Aerospace and Defense - 20.3% Antenna Research Associates, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 10.0%, 12.0% Cash, 4.0% PIK, Due 11/2023)(E) $ 11,763 $ 11,763 $ 11,763 Ohio Armor Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 2/2026)(C) 19,500 19,500 19,549 SpaceCo Holdings, LLC - Line of Credit, $1,300 available (L + 6.8%, 7.8% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) 700 700 700 SpaceCo Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 6.8%, 7.8% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) 32,544 32,044 32,544 64,007 64,556 Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 13.5% Café Zupas - Line of Credit, $4,000 available (L + 7.4%, 8.9% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) - - - Café Zupas - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $3,030 available (L + 7.4%, 8.9% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) 1,970 1,970 1,987 Café Zupas - Term Debt (L + 7.4%, 8.9% Cash, Due 12/2024)(C) 24,000 24,000 24,210 Eegee's LLC - Line of Credit, $1,000 available (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) - - - Eegee's LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $7,500 available (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) - - - Eegee's LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) 17,000 17,000 16,936 42,970 43,133 Buildings and Real Estate - 0.5% GFRC 360, LLC - Line of Credit, $500 available (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 9/2022)(C) 700 700 699 GFRC 360, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 9/2022)(C) 1,000 1,000 999 1,700 1,698 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 3.8% Unirac, Inc. - Line of Credit, $1,003 available (L + 7.0%, 8.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C)(U) 251 251 250 Unirac, Inc. - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $1,254 available (L + 7.0%, 8.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C)(U) - - - Unirac, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 8.0% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C)(U) 11,921 11,652 11,891 11,903 12,141 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 21.3% DKI Ventures, LLC - Line of Credit, $2,500 available (L + 8.3%, 9.3% Cash, 2.0% PIK, Due 12/2021)(C) - - - DKI Ventures, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.3%, 9.3% Cash, 2.0% PIK, Due 12/2023)(C) 5,739 5,724 5,008 ENET Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.8%, 10.2% Cash, Due 12/2022)(C) 1,000 1,000 785 ENET Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.8%, 10.2% Cash, Due 4/2025)(C) 29,000 29,000 22,765 MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 7.5%, 8.5% Cash, Due 3/2026)(C) - - - MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.5%, 8.5% Cash, 1.5% PIK, Due 3/2026)(C) 20,129 20,129 19,927 MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $3,000 available (L + 7.5%, 8.5% Cash, 1.5% PIK, Due 3/2026)(C) - ` - - R2i Holdings, LLC - Line of Credit, $1,171 available (8.0% Cash, Due 12/2021)(C)(F) 829 829 803 R2i Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (8.0% Cash, Due 12/2021)(C)(F) 19,000 19,000 18,406 75,682 67,694 Healthcare, Education, and Childcare - 24.9% ALS Education, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 7.0%, 8.5% Cash, Due 5/2025)(C) - - - ALS Education, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.0%, 8.5% Cash, Due 5/2025)(C) 20,680 20,680 20,809 Effective School Solutions LLC - Line of Credit, $2,000 available (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) - - - Effective School Solutions LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) 19,000 19,000 19,095 Effective School Solutions LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $3,200 available (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) - - - EL Academies, Inc. - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $0 available (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 8/2022)(C) 16,000 16,000 16,000 EL Academies, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 8/2022)(C) 12,000 12,000 12,000 Turn Key Health Clinics, LLC - Line of Credit, $1,500 available (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) 500 500 499 Turn Key Health Clinics, LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 6/2026)(C) 11,000 11,000 10,986 79,180 79,389 THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 12 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Machinery - 1.8% Arc Drilling Holdings LLC - Line of Credit, $875 available (L + 8.0%, 9.3% Cash, Due 11/2022)(C) 125 125 122 Arc Drilling Holdings LLC - Term Debt (L + 9.5%, 10.8% Cash, 3.0% PIK, Due 11/2022)(C) 5,824 5,824 5,577 5,949 5,699 Printing and Publishing - 0.0% Chinese Yellow Pages Company - Line of Credit, $0 available (PRIME + 4.0%, 7.3% Cash, Due 2/2015)(E)(V)(Q) $ 107 107 - Telecommunications - 9.4% B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Line of Credit, $0 available (L + 11.0%, 13.0% Cash, Due 12/2021)(C) 1,200 1,200 1,158 B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Term Debt (L + 11.0%, 13.0% Cash, Due 12/2021)(C) 6,000 6,000 5,790 NetFortris Corp. - Term Debt (L + 11.0%, 4.0% Cash, 7.5% PIK, Due 5/2021)(C)(Q)

27,350 26,946 22,837 34,146 29,785 Total Secured First Lien Debt $ 315,644 $ 304,095 Secured Second Lien Debt - 30.6% Automobile - 3.3% Sea Link International IRB, Inc. - Term Debt (11.3% Cash, 2.0% PIK, Due 3/2023)(C)(F) $ 10,893 $ 10,893 $ 10,376 Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 1.1% 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 7.8%, 7.8% Cash, Due 10/2026)(D) 3,682 3,702 3,646 Chemicals, Plastics, and Rubber - 3.2% Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC - Term Debt (L + 9.3%, 10.3% Cash, Due 5/2024)(C) 10,012 9,986 10,062 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 1.5% Tailwind Smith Cooper Intermediate Corporation - Term Debt (L + 9.0%, 9.1% Cash, Due 5/2027)(D) 5,000 4,801 4,701 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 8.7% CHA Holdings, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 8.8%, 9.8% Cash, Due 4/2026)(D)(U) 3,000 2,960 2,700 Gray Matter Systems, LLC - Term Debt (12.0% Cash, Due 12/2026)(C)(F) 8,100 8,064 8,130 Keystone Acquisition Corp. - Term Debt (L + 9.3%, 10.3% Cash, Due 5/2025)(D)(U) 4,000 3,954 3,790 Prophet Brand Strategy - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $5,000 available (L + 8.5%, 10.5% Cash, Due 2/2025)(Y)(Z) - - - Prophet Brand Strategy - Term Debt (L + 8.5%, 10.5% Cash, Due 2/2025)(Y)(Z) 13,000 13,000 13,130 27,978 27,750 Healthcare, Education, and Childcare - 1.8% Medical Solutions Holdings, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 8.4%, 9.4% Cash, Due 6/2025)(C) 3,000 2,974 2,940 Medical Solutions Holdings, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 8.8%, 9.8% Cash, Due 6/2025)(C) 3,000 2,957 2,940 5,931 5,880 Home and Office Furnishings, Housewares and Durable Consumer Products - 3.2% Belnick, Inc. - Term Debt (11.0% Cash, Due 8/2023)(C)(F) 10,000 10,000 10,025 Machinery - 0.2% CPM Holdings, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 8.3%, 8.3% Cash, Due 11/2026)(D) 798 798 790 Oil and Gas - 7.6% Imperative Holdings Corporation - Term Debt (L + 10.3%, 12.3% Cash, 1.8% PIK, Due 9/2022)(C) 26,569 26,569 24,178 Total Secured Second Lien Debt $ 100,658 $ 97,408 Unsecured Debt - 0.0% Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 0.0% Frontier Financial Group Inc. - Convertible Debt (6.0%, Due 6/2022)(E)(F) $ 198 $ 198 $ 10 Preferred Equity - 5.7% Automobile - 0.0% Sea Link International IRB, Inc. - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 98,039 98 127 Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 0.0% Triple H Food Processors, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 75 75 102 Buildings and Real Estate - 0.3% GFRC 360, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 1,000 1,025 864 THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 13 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 2.8% Frontier Financial Group Inc. - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 766 500 - Frontier Financial Group Inc. - Preferred Stock Warrant(E)(G) 168 - - MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - Preferred Stock(E) 7,000,000 7,000 8,861 7,500 8,861 Oil and Gas - 0.5% FES Resources Holdings LLC - Preferred Equity Units(E)(G) 6,350 6,350 - Imperative Holdings Corporation - Preferred Equity Units(E)(G) 13,740 632 1,551 6,982 1,551 Telecommunications - 2.1% B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 6,130 2,024 5,691 NetFortris Corp. - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 7,890,860 789 914 2,813 6,605 Total Preferred Equity $ 18,493 $ 18,110 Common Equity - 11.0% Aerospace and Defense - 4.8% Antenna Research Associates, Inc. - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 4,283 $ 4,283 $ 13,444 Ohio Armor Holdings, LLC - Common Equity(E)(G) 1,000 1,000 1,749 5,283 15,193 Automobile- 0.1% Sea Link International IRB, Inc.- Common Equity Units(E)(G) 823,333 823 300 Beverage, Food, and Tobacco - 0.5% Triple H Food Processors, LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 250,000 250 1,504 Buildings and Real Estate - 0.0% GFRC 360, LLC - Common Stock Warrants(E)(G) 45.0 % - - Healthcare, Education, and Childcare - 2.3% GSM MidCo LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 767 767 924 Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. - Limited Partnership Interest ($843 uncalled capital commitment)(G)(L)(R) 3.5 % 1,358 6,487 2,125 7,411 Machinery - 0.0% Arc Drilling Holdings LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 15,000 1,500 - Oil and Gas - 0.0% FES Resources Holdings LLC - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 6,233 - - Total Safety Holdings, LLC - Common Equity(E)(G) 435 499 132 499 132 Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 0.0% Funko Acquisition Holdings, LLC(S) - Common Units(G)(T) 6,290 30 78 Telecommunications - 0.1% B+T Group Acquisition, Inc.(S) - Common Stock Warrant(E)(G) 1.5 % - 330 NetFortris Corp. - Common Stock Warrant(E)(G) 1 1 - 1 330 Textiles and Leather - 3.2% Targus Cayman HoldCo, Ltd. - Common Stock(E)(G) 3,076,414 2,062 10,030 Total Common Equity $ 12,573 $ 34,978 Total Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments $ 447,566 $ 454,601 AFFILIATE INVESTMENTS(N) - 25.8% Secured First Lien Debt - 9.1% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 1.7% Edge Adhesives Holdings, Inc. (S) - Term Debt (L + 10.5%, 12.5% Cash, Due 2/2022)(C) $ 5,540 $ 5,540 $ 5,540 Diversified/Conglomerate Service - 7.4% Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Line of Credit, $3,000 available (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) - - - Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Term Debt (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) 23,500 23,500 23,618 THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 14 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Delayed Draw Term Debt, $5,000 available (L + 8.0%, 9.0% Cash, Due 12/2025)(C) - - - 23,500 23,618 Total Secured First Lien Debt $ 29,040 $ 29,158 Secured Second Lien Debt - 9.6% Diversified Natural Resources, Precious Metals and Minerals - 9.6% Lignetics, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.8%, 11.8% Cash, Due 6/2026)(Y)(Z) $ 6,000 $ 6,000 $ 6,540 Lignetics, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.8%, 11.8% Cash, Due 6/2026)(Y)(Z) 8,000 8,000 8,633 Lignetics, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.8%, 11.8% Cash, Due 6/2026)(Y)(Z) 3,300 3,300 3,491 Lignetics, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.8%, 11.8% Cash, Due 6/2026)(Y)(Z) 3,000 3,000 3,199 Lignetics, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.8%, 11.8% Cash, Due 6/2026)(Y)(Z) 2,500 2,500 2,500 Lignetics, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.8%, 11.8% Cash, Due 6/2026)(Y)(Z) 6,200 6,200 6,200 29,000 30,563 Total Secured Second Lien Debt $ 29,000 $ 30,563 Preferred Equity - 3.4% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.0% Edge Adhesives Holdings, Inc.(S) - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 5,466 $ 5,466 $ - Diversified/Conglomerate Service- 1.4% Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 3,200,000 3,200 4,525 Diversified Natural Resources, Precious Metals and Minerals - 1.8% Lignetics, Inc. - Preferred Stock(G)(Y)(Z) 78,097 1,321 5,602 Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 0.2% Canopy Safety Brands, LLC - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 500,000 500 739 Total Preferred Equity $ 10,487 $ 10,866 Common Equity - 3.7% Diversified Natural Resources, Precious Metals and Minerals - 3.5% Lignetics, Inc. - Common Stock(G)(Y)(Z) 152,603 $ 1,855 $ 10,969 Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products (Manufacturing Only) - 0.2% Canopy Safety Brands, LLC - Common Stock(E)(G) 800,000 300 725 Total Common Equity $ 2,155 $ 11,694 Total Affiliate Investments $ 70,682 $ 82,281 CONTROL INVESTMENTS(O) - 6.5% Secured First Lien Debt - 1.3% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.9% LWO Acquisitions Company LLC - Term Debt (L + 7.5%, 10.0% Cash, Due 6/2021)(E)(Q) $ 6,000 $ 6,000 $ 2,841 LWO Acquisitions Company LLC - Term Debt (Due 6/2021)(E)(P)(Q) 10,632 10,632 - 16,632 2,841 Printing and Publishing - 0.4% TNCP Intermediate HoldCo, LLC - Line of Credit, $700 available (8.0% Cash, Due 10/2024)(E)(F) 1,300 1,300 1,300 Total Secured First Lien Debt $ 17,932 $ 4,141 Secured Second Lien Debt - 2.5% Automobile- 2.5% Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - Term Debt (L + 9.5%, 11.0% Cash, Due 5/2026)(E) $ 7,985 $ 7,985 $ 7,985 Unsecured Debt - 0.0% Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.0% LWO Acquisitions Company LLC - Term Debt (Due 6/2023)(E)(P) $ 95 $ 95 $ - Preferred Equity - 0.1% Automobile- 0.1% Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - Preferred Stock(E)(G) 6,043 $ 250 $ 270 Common Equity - 2.6% Automobile- 0.8% Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - Common Stock(E)(G) 33,231 $ 580 $ 2,623 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing - 0.0% LWO Acquisitions Company LLC - Common Units(E)(G) 921,000 921 - THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 15 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) Company and Investment(A)(B)(W)(K) Principal/ Shares/ Units(J)(I) Cost Fair Value Machinery - 1.3% PIC 360, LLC - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 750 1 3,983 Printing and Publishing - 0.5% TNCP Intermediate HoldCo, LLC - Common Equity Units(E)(G) 790,000 500 1,728 Total Common Equity $ 2,002 $ 8,334 Total Control Investments $ 28,264 $ 20,730 TOTAL INVESTMENTS - 175.1% $ 546,512 $ 557,612

(A)Certain of the securities listed in this schedule are issued by affiliate(s) of the indicated portfolio company. The majority of the securities listed, totaling $512.0 million at fair value, are pledged as collateral under our revolving line of credit, as described further in Note 5-Borrowings in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), we may not acquire any non-qualifying assets unless, at the time such acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of our total assets. As of September 30, 2021, our investments in Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. ("Leeds") and Funko Acquisition Holdings, LLC ("Funko") are considered non-qualifying assets under Section 55 of the 1940 Act. Such non-qualifying assets represent 1.2% of total investments, at fair value, as of September 30, 2021. (B)Unless indicated otherwise, all cash interest rates are indexed to 30-day London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which was 0.08% as of September 30, 2021. If applicable, paid-in-kind ("PIK") interest rates are noted separately from the cash interest rate. Certain securities are subject to an interest rate floor. The cash interest rate is the greater of the floor or LIBOR plus a spread. Due dates represent the contractual maturity date. (C)Fair value was based on an internal yield analysis or on estimates of value submitted by ICE Data Pricing and Reference Data, LLC ("ICE"). (D)Fair value was based on the indicative bid price on or near September 30, 2021, offered by the respective syndication agent's trading desk. (E)Fair value was based on the total enterprise value of the portfolio company, which was then allocated to the portfolio company's securities in order of their relative priority in the capital structure. (F)Debt security has a fixed interest rate. (G)Security is non-income producing. (H)Reserved. (I)Represents the principal balance for debt investments and the number of shares/units held for equity investments. Warrants are represented as a percentage of ownership, as applicable. (J)Where applicable, aggregates all shares of a class of stock owned without regard to specific series owned within such class (some series of which may or may not be voting shares) or aggregates all warrants to purchase shares of a class of stock owned without regard to specific series of such class of stock such warrants allow us to purchase. (K)Category percentages represent the fair value of each category and subcategory as a percentage of net assets as of September 30, 2021. (L)There are certain limitations on our ability to withdraw our partnership interest prior to dissolution of the entity, which must occur no later than May 9, 2024 or two years after all outstanding leverage has matured. (M)Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments, as defined by the 1940 Act, are those that are neither Control nor Affiliate investments and in which we own less than 5.0% of the issued and outstanding voting securities. (N)Affiliate investments, as defined by the 1940 Act, are those in which we own, with the power to vote, between and inclusive of 5.0% and 25.0% of the issued and outstanding voting securities. (O)Control investments, as defined by the 1940 Act, are those where we have the power to exercise a controlling influence over the management or policies of the portfolio company, which may include owning, with the power to vote, more than 25.0% of the issued and outstanding voting securities. (P)Debt security does not have a stated interest rate that is payable thereon. (Q)Investment maturity date has passed. Investment continues to make applicable interest payments. (R)Fair value was based on net asset value provided by the fund as a practical expedient. (S)One of our affiliated funds, Gladstone Investment Corporation, co-invested with us in this portfolio company pursuant to an exemptive order granted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (T)Our investment in Funko was valued using Level 2 inputs within the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures" ("ASC 820") fair value hierarchy. Our common units in Funko are convertible to class A common stock in Funko, Inc. upon meeting certain requirements. Fair value was based on the closing market price of shares of Funko, Inc. as of the reporting date, less a discount for lack of marketability. Funko, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "FNKO." Refer to Note 3-Investments in the accompanying Notes toConsolidated Financial Statements for additional information. (U)The cash interest rate on this investment was indexed to 90-day LIBOR, which was 0.13% as of September 30, 2021. (V)The cash interest rate on this investment was indexed to the U.S. Prime Rate ("PRIME"), which was 3.25% as of September 30, 2021. (W)Unless indicated otherwise, all of our investments are valued using Level 3 inputs within the ASC 820 fair value hierarchy. Refer to Note 3-Investments in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. (X)Cumulative gross unrealized depreciation for federal income tax purposes is $59.4 million; cumulative gross unrealized appreciation for federal income tax purposes is $57.7 million. Cumulative net unrealized depreciation is $1.7 million, based on a tax cost of $559.3 million. (Y)Fair value was based on the expected exit or payoff amount, where such event has occurred or is expected to occur imminently. (Z)Investment was exited subsequent to September 30, 2021. THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 16 Table of Contents GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) JUNE 30, 2022 (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN TABLES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND AS OTHERWISE INDICATED) NOTE 1. ORGANIZATION Gladstone Capital Corporation was incorporated under the Maryland General Corporation Law on May 30, 2001 and completed an initial public offering on August 24, 2001. The terms "the Company," "we," "our" and "us" all refer to Gladstone Capital Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company ("BDC") under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and are applying the guidance of the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 946 "Financial Services-Investment Companies" ("ASC 946"). In addition, we have elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a regulated investment company ("RIC") under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). We were established for the purpose of investing in debt and equity securities of established private businesses operating in the United States ("U.S."). Our investment objectives are to: (1) achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established lower middle market companies (which we generally define as companies with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") of $3 million to $15 million) in the U.S. that we believe will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on our outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time; and (2) provide our stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of our assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that we believe can grow over time to permit us to sell our equity investments for capital gains.

Gladstone Business Loan, LLC ("Business Loan"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours, was established on February 3, 2003, for the sole purpose of holding certain investments pledged as collateral to our line of credit. The financial statements of Business Loan are consolidated with those of Gladstone Capital Corporation. We may also have significant subsidiaries (as defined under Rule 1-02(w)(2) of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") Regulation S-X) whose financial statements are not consolidated with ours. We did not have any unconsolidated subsidiaries that met any of the significance conditions under Rule 1-02(w)(2) of the SEC's Regulation S-X as of or during the nine month period ended June 30, 2022 or the nine month period ended June 30, 2021. We are externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation (the "Adviser"), an affiliate of ours and an SEC registered investment adviser, pursuant to an investment advisory and management agreement (as amended and/or restated from time to time, the "Advisory Agreement"). Administrative services are provided by Gladstone Administration, LLC (the "Administrator"), an affiliate of ours and the Adviser, pursuant to an administration agreement (the "Administration Agreement"). Refer to Note 4-Related Party Transactions for additional information regarding these arrangements. NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Unaudited Interim Financial Statements and Basis of Presentation We prepare our interim financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") for interim financial information and pursuant to the requirements for reporting on Form 10-Q and Articles 6, 10 and 12 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, we have not included in this quarterly report all of the information and notes required by GAAP for annual financial statements. The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements include our accounts and those of our wholly-owned subsidiaries. All significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. In accordance with Article 6 of Regulation S-X, we do not consolidate portfolio company investments. Under the investment company rules and regulations pursuant to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Audit and Accounting Guide for Investment Companies, codified in ASC 946, we are precluded from consolidating any entity other than another investment company, except that ASC 946 provides for the consolidation of a controlled operating company that provides substantially all of its services to the investment company or its consolidated subsidiaries. In our opinion, all adjustments, consisting solely of normal recurring accruals, necessary for the fair statement of financial statements for the interim periods have been included. The results of operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of results that ultimately may be achieved for the fiscal year ending 17 Table of Contents September 30, 2022 or any future interim periods. The interim financial statements and notes thereto should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021. Use of Estimates Preparing financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in our accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements and these Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Actual results may differ from those estimates. Investment Valuation Policy Accounting Recognition We record our investments at fair value in accordance with the FASB ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures" ("ASC 820") and the 1940 Act. Investment transactions are recorded on the trade date. Realized gains or losses are generally measured by the difference between the net proceeds from the repayment or sale and the cost basis of the investment, without regard to unrealized appreciation or depreciation previously recognized, and include investments charged off during the period, net of recoveries. Unrealized appreciation or depreciation primarily reflects the change in investment fair values, including the reversal of previously recorded unrealized appreciation or depreciation when gains or losses are realized. Board Responsibility In accordance with the 1940 Act, our board of directors ("Board of Directors") has the ultimate responsibility for reviewing and determining, in good faith, the fair value of our investments for which market quotations are not readily available based on our investment valuation policy (which has been approved by our Board of Directors) (the "Policy"). Such review occurs in three phases. First, prior to its quarterly meetings, the Board of Directors receives written valuation recommendations and supporting materials provided by professionals of the Adviser and Administrator with oversight and direction from the chief valuation officer (the "Valuation Team"). Second, the Valuation Committee of our Board of Directors (comprised entirely of independent directors) meets to review the valuation recommendations and supporting materials, discusses the information provided by the Valuation Team, determines whether the Valuation Team has followed the Policy, determines whether the Valuation Team's recommended fair value is reasonable in light of the Policy, and reviews other facts and circumstances, as necessary. Third, after the Valuation Committee concludes its meeting, it and the chief valuation officer present the Valuation Committee's findings to the entire Board of Directors so that the full Board of Directors may review and determine in good faith the fair value of such investments in accordance with the Policy. There is no single standard for determining fair value (especially for privately-held businesses), as fair value depends upon the specific facts and circumstances of each individual investment. In determining the fair value of our investments, the Valuation Team, led by the chief valuation officer, uses the Policy, and each quarter the Valuation Committee and Board of Directors review the Policy to determine if changes thereto are advisable and whether the Valuation Team has applied the Policy consistently. Use of Third Party Valuation Firms The Valuation Team engages third party valuation firms to provide independent assessments of fair value of certain of our investments. ICE Data Pricing and Reference Data, LLC ("ICE"), a valuation specialist, generally provides estimates of fair value on our proprietary debt investments. The Valuation Team generally assigns ICE's estimates of fair value to our debt investments where we do not have the ability to effectuate a sale of the applicable portfolio company. The Valuation Team corroborates ICE's estimates of fair value using one or more of the valuation techniques discussed below. The Valuation Team's estimate of value on a specific debt investment may significantly differ from ICE's. When this occurs, our Valuation Committee and Board of Directors review whether the Valuation Team has followed the Policy and whether the Valuation Team's recommended fair value is reasonable in light of the Policy and other facts and circumstances before determining fair value. 18 Table of Contents We may engage other independent valuation firms to provide earnings multiple ranges, as well as other information, and evaluate such information for incorporation into the total enterprise value ("TEV") of certain of our investments. Generally, at least once per year, we engage an independent valuation firm to value or review the valuation of each of our significant equity investments, which includes providing the information noted above. The Valuation Team evaluates such information for incorporation into our TEV, including review of all inputs provided by the independent valuation firm. The Valuation Team then makes a recommendation to our Valuation Committee and Board of Directors as to the fair value. Our Board of Directors reviews the recommended fair value, and whether it is reasonable in light of the Policy, and other relevant facts and circumstances, as necessary, before determining fair value. Valuation Techniques In accordance with ASC 820, the Valuation Team uses the following techniques when valuing our investment portfolio: •Total Enterprise Value - In determining the fair value using a TEV, the Valuation Team first calculates the TEV of the portfolio company by incorporating some or all of the following factors: the portfolio company's ability to make payments and other specific portfolio company attributes; the earnings of the portfolio company (the trailing or projected twelve month revenue or EBITDA); EBITDA multiples obtained from our indexing methodology whereby the original transaction EBITDA multiple at the time of our closing is indexed to a general subset of comparable disclosed transactions and EBITDA multiples from recent sales to third parties of similar securities in similar industries; a comparison to publicly traded securities in similar industries, and other pertinent factors. The Valuation Team generally reviews industry statistics and may use outside experts when gathering this information. Once the TEV is determined for a portfolio company, the Valuation Team generally allocates the TEV to the portfolio company's securities based on the facts and circumstances of the securities, which typically results in the allocation of fair value to securities based on the order of their relative priority in the capital structure. Generally, the Valuation Team uses TEV to value our equity investments and, in the circumstances where we have the ability to effectuate a sale of a portfolio company, our debt investments. TEV is primarily calculated using EBITDA and EBITDA multiples; however, TEV may also be calculated using revenue and revenue multiples or a discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis whereby future expected cash flows of the portfolio company are discounted to determine a net present value using estimated risk-adjusted discount rates, which incorporate adjustments for nonperformance and liquidity risks. Generally, the Valuation Team uses a DCF analysis to calculate TEV to corroborate estimates of value for our equity investments where we do not have the ability to effectuate a sale of a portfolio company or for debt of credit impaired portfolio companies. •Yield Analysis - The Valuation Team generally determines the fair value of our debt investments for which we do not have the ability to effectuate a sale of the applicable portfolio company using the yield analysis, which includes a DCF calculation and assumptions that the Valuation Team believes market participants would use, including, estimated remaining life, current market yield, current leverage, and interest rate spreads. This technique develops a modified discount rate that incorporates risk premiums including increased probability of default, increased loss upon default and increased liquidity risk. Generally, the Valuation Team uses the yield analysis to corroborate both estimates of value provided by ICE and market quotes. •Market Quotes - For our investments for which a limited market exists, we generally base fair value on readily available and reliable market quotations which are corroborated by the Valuation Team (generally by using the yield analysis described above). In addition, the Valuation Team assesses trading activity for similar investments and evaluates variances in quotations and other market insights to determine if any available quoted prices are reliable. Typically, the Valuation Team uses the lower indicative bid price ("IBP") in the bid-to-ask price range obtained from the respective originating syndication agent's trading desk on or near the valuation date. The Valuation Team may take further steps to consider additional information to validate that price in accordance with the Policy. For securities that are publicly traded, we generally base fair value on the closing market price of the securities we hold as of the reporting date. For restricted securities that are publicly traded, we generally base fair value on the closing market price of the securities we hold as of the reporting date less a discount for the restriction, which includes consideration of the nature and term to expiration of the restriction. •Investments in Funds - For equity investments in other funds for which we cannot effectuate a sale of the fund, the Valuation Team generally determines the fair value of our invested capital at the net asset value ("NAV") provided by the fund. Any invested capital that is not yet reflected in the NAV provided by the fund is valued at 19 Table of Contents par value. The Valuation Team may also determine fair value of our investments in other investment funds based on the capital accounts of the underlying entity. In addition to the valuation techniques listed above, the Valuation Team may also consider other factors when determining the fair value of our investments, including: the nature and realizable value of the collateral, including external parties' guaranties, any relevant offers or letters of intent to acquire the portfolio company, timing of expected loan repayments, and the markets in which the portfolio company operates. Fair value measurements of our investments may involve subjective judgments and estimates and due to the uncertainty inherent in valuing these securities, the determinations of fair value may fluctuate from period to period and may differ materially from the values that could be obtained if a ready market for these securities existed. Our NAV could be materially affected if the determinations regarding the fair value of our investments are materially different from the values that we ultimately realize upon our disposal of such securities. Additionally, changes in the market environment and other events that may occur over the life of the investment may cause the gains or losses ultimately realized on these investments to be different than the valuations currently assigned. Further, such investments are generally subject to legal and other restrictions on resale or otherwise are less liquid than publicly traded securities. If we were required to liquidate a portfolio investment in a forced or liquidation sale, we could realize significantly less than the value at which it is recorded. Refer to Note 3-Investments for additional information regarding fair value measurements and our application of ASC 820. Revenue Recognition Interest Income Recognition Interest income, including the amortization of premiums, acquisition costs and amendment fees, the accretion of original issue discounts ("OID"), and paid-in-kind ("PIK") interest, is recorded on the accrual basis to the extent that such amounts are expected to be collected. Generally, when a loan becomes 90 days or more past due or if our qualitative assessment indicates that the debtor is unable to service its debt or other obligations, we will place the loan on non-accrual status and cease recognizing interest income on that loan for financial reporting purposes until the borrower has demonstrated the ability and intent to pay contractual amounts due. However, we remain contractually entitled to this interest. Interest payments received on non-accrual loans may be recognized as income or applied to the cost basis depending upon management's judgment. Generally, non-accrual loans are restored to accrual status when past due principal and interest are paid and, in management's judgment, are likely to remain current, or due to a restructuring such that the interest income is deemed to be collectible. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, there were no loans on non-accrual status. We currently hold, and we expect to hold in the future, some loans in our portfolio that contain OID or PIK provisions. We recognize OID for loans originally issued at discounts and recognize the income over the life of the obligation based on an effective yield calculation. PIK interest, computed at the contractual rate specified in a loan agreement, is added to the principal balance of a loan and recorded as income over the life of the obligation. Thus, the actual collection of PIK income may be deferred until the time of debt principal repayment. To maintain our ability to be taxed as a RIC, we may need to pay out both OID and PIK non-cash income amounts in the form of distributions, even though we have not yet collected the cash on either. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, we held four and six OID loans, respectively, primarily from the syndicated loans in our portfolio. We recorded OID income of $46 thousand and $0.2 million during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.3 million during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The unamortized balance of OID investments as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 totaled $0.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively. As of each of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, we had seven investments which had a PIK interest component. We recorded PIK interest income of $0.6 million and $2.7 million during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $0.6 million and $1.6 million during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. We collected $0 and $2.4 million in PIK interest in cash during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $0 and $3.4 million during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. 20 Table of Contents Success Fee Income Recognition We record success fees as income when earned, which often occurs upon receipt of cash. Success fees are generally contractually due upon a change of control in a portfolio company, typically resulting from an exit or sale, and are non-recurring. Dividend Income Recognition We accrue dividend income on preferred and common equity securities to the extent that such amounts are expected to be collected and if we have the option to collect such amounts in cash or other consideration. Related Party Fees We are party to the Advisory Agreement with the Adviser, which is owned and controlled by our chairman and chief executive officer. In accordance with the Advisory Agreement, we pay the Adviser fees as compensation for its services, consisting of a base management fee and an incentive fee. Additionally, we pay the Adviser a loan servicing fee as compensation for its services as servicer under the terms of our revolving credit facility with KeyBank National Association ("KeyBank"), as administrative agent, lead arranger and lender (as amended and/or restated from time to time, our "Credit Facility"). These fees are accrued at the end of the quarter when the services are performed and generally paid the following quarter. We are also party to the Administration Agreement with the Administrator, which is owned and controlled by our chairman and chief executive officer, whereby we pay separately for administrative services. Refer to Note 4-Related Party Transactions for additional information regarding these related party fees and agreements. NOTE 3. INVESTMENTS Fair Value In accordance with ASC 820, the fair value of each investment is determined to be the price that would be received for an investment in a current sale, which assumes an orderly transaction between willing market participants on the measurement date. This fair value definition focuses on exit price in the principal, or most advantageous, market and prioritizes, within a measurement of fair value, the use of market-based inputs over entity-specific inputs. ASC 820 also establishes the following three-level hierarchy for fair value measurements based upon the transparency of inputs to the valuation of a financial instrument as of the measurement date. •Level 1 - inputs to the valuation methodology are quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical financial instruments in active markets; •Level 2 - inputs to the valuation methodology include quoted prices for similar financial instruments in active or inactive markets, and inputs that are observable for the financial instrument, either directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the financial instrument. Level 2 inputs are in those markets for which there are few transactions, the prices are not current, little public information exists or instances where prices vary substantially over time or among brokered market makers; and •Level 3 - inputs to the valuation methodology are unobservable and significant to the fair value measurement. Unobservable inputs are those inputs that reflect assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the financial instrument and can include the Valuation Team's assumptions based upon the best available information. When a determination is made to classify our investments within Level 3 of the valuation hierarchy, such determination is based upon the significance of the unobservable factors to the overall fair value measurement. However, Level 3 financial instruments typically include, in addition to the unobservable, or Level 3, inputs, observable inputs (or components that are actively quoted and can be validated to external sources). The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement falls is determined based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Investments in funds measured using NAV as a practical expedient are not categorized within the fair value hierarchy. As of each of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, all of our investments were valued using Level 3 inputs within the ASC 820 fair value hierarchy, except for our investment in Funko Acquisition Holdings, LLC ("Funko"), which was 21 Table of Contents valued using Level 2 inputs, and our investment in Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. ("Leeds"), which was valued using NAV as a practical expedient. We transfer investments in and out of Level 1, 2, and 3 of the valuation hierarchy as of the beginning balance sheet date, based on changes in the use of observable and unobservable inputs utilized to perform the valuation for the period. During the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, there were no investments transferred into or out of Levels 1, 2 or 3 of the valuation hierarchy. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, our investments, by security type, at fair value were categorized as follows within the ASC 820 fair value hierarchy: Fair Value Measurements Fair Value Quoted Prices in Active Markets for Identical Assets (Level 1) Significant Other Observable Inputs (Level 2) Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) As of June 30, 2022: Secured first lien debt $ 433,106 $ - $ - $ 433,106 Secured second lien debt 83,846 - - 83,846 Unsecured debt 59 - -

59 Preferred equity 25,315 - -

25,315 Common equity/equivalents 38,662 (A) -

88 (B) 38,574 Total Investments at June 30, 2022 $ 580,988 $ - $ 88 $ 580,900 Fair Value Measurements Fair Value Quoted Prices in Active Markets for Identical Assets (Level 1) Significant Other Observable Inputs (Level 2) Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) As of September 30, 2021: Secured first lien debt $ 337,394 $ - $ - $ 337,394 Secured second lien debt 135,956 - - 135,956 Unsecured debt 10 - -

10 Preferred equity 29,246 - -

29,246 Common equity/equivalents 48,519 (A) -

78 (B) 48,441 Total Investments as of September 30, 2021 $ 551,125 $ - $ 78 $ 551,047 (A)Excludes our investment in Leeds with a fair value of $5.5 million and $6.5 million as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Leeds was valued using NAV as a practical expedient. (B)Fair value was determined based on the closing market price of shares of Funko, Inc. (our units in Funko can be converted into common shares of Funko, Inc.) at the reporting date less a discount for lack of marketability as our investment was subject to certain restrictions. 22 Table of Contents The following table presents our portfolio investments, valued using Level 3 inputs within the ASC 820 fair value hierarchy and carried at fair value as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, by caption on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities and by security type: Total Recurring Fair Value Measurements Reported in Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities Using Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments Secured first lien debt $ 380,362 $ 304,095 Secured second lien debt 76,101 97,408 Unsecured debt 59 10 Preferred equity 19,234 18,110 Common equity/equivalents 30,677 (A) 28,413 (B) Total Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments $ 506,433 $ 448,036 Affiliate Investments Secured first lien debt $ 38,264 $ 29,158 Secured second lien debt - 30,563 Preferred equity 2,869 10,866 Common equity/equivalents 646 11,694 Total Affiliate Investments $ 41,779 $ 82,281 Control Investments Secured first lien debt $ 14,480 $ 4,141 Secured second lien debt 7,745 7,985 Preferred equity 3,212 270 Common equity/equivalents 7,251 8,334 Total Control Investments $ 32,688 $ 20,730 Total Investments at Fair Value Using Level 3 Inputs $ 580,900 $ 551,047 (A)Excludes our investments in Leeds and Funko with fair values of $5.5 million and $0.1 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2022. Leeds was valued using NAV as a practical expedient, and Funko was valued using Level 2 inputs. (B)Excludes our investments in Leeds and Funko with fair values of $6.5 million and $0.1 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2021. Leeds was valued using NAV as a practical expedient, and Funko was valued using Level 2 inputs. In accordance with ASC 820, the following table provides quantitative information about our Level 3 fair value measurements of our investments as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. The table below is not intended to be all-inclusive, but rather provides information on the significant Level 3 inputs as they relate to our fair value measurements. 23 Table of Contents The weighted average calculations in the table below are based on the principal balances for all debt related calculations and on the cost basis for all equity related calculations for the particular input. Quantitative Information about Level 3 Fair Value Measurements

Range / Weighted Average as of

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Valuation Techniques/ Methodologies Unobservable Input June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021



Secured first lien debt $ 406,834 $ 321,490 Yield Analysis Discount Rate 8.8% - 31.9% / 11.4% 7.5% - 31.2% / 12.4%

26,272 15,904 TEV EBITDA multiple 5.1x - 7.1x / 6.2x 5.4x - 5.9x / 5.9x



EBITDA $686 - $10,003 / $5,930 $620 - $10,209 / $9,255



Revenue multiple 0.3x - 0.3x / 0.3x 0.3x - 0.3x / 0.3x



Revenue $10,018 - $10,018 / $10,018 $9,968 - $9,968 / $9,968



Secured second lien debt 65,101 106,464 Yield Analysis Discount Rate 10.9% - 24.9% / 15.3% 10.1% - 23.7% / 14.7%

11,000 21,507 Market Quote IBP 82.0% - 95.5% / 88.1% 90.0% - 99.0% / 95.7%

7,745 7,985 TEV EBITDA multiple 5.6x - 5.6x / 5.6x 6.0x - 6.0x / 6.0x



EBITDA $3,416 - $3,416 / $3,416 $3,125 - $3,125 / $3,125



Unsecured debt 59 10 TEV Revenue multiple 0.3x - 1.3x / 1.0x 0.3x - 1.4x / 1.0x



Revenue $653 - $10,018 / $3,689 $752 - $9,968 / $3,740



Preferred and common equity / equivalents(A) 63,889 77,687 TEV EBITDA multiple 4.3x - 9.6x / 6.5x 3.7x - 9.5x / 7.2x



EBITDA $686 -$52,500 / $10,451 $620 -$62,547 / $14,788



Revenue multiple 0.3x - 4.4x / 1.6x 0.3x- 4.0x / 2.0x



Revenue $653 -$193,694 / $25,194 $752 -$144,889 / $29,437 Total Level 3 Investments, at Fair Value $ 580,900 $ 551,047 (A)Fair value as of June 30, 2022 excludes our investments in Leeds and Funko with fair values of $5.5 million and $0.1 million, respectively. Fair value as of September 30, 2021 excludes our investments in Leeds and Funko with fair values of $6.5 million and $0.1 million, respectively. Leeds was valued using NAV as a practical expedient and Funko was valued using Level 2 inputs as of both June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. Fair value measurements can be sensitive to changes in one or more of the valuation inputs. Changes in discount rates, EBITDA or EBITDA multiples (or revenue or revenue multiples), each in isolation, may change the fair value of certain of our investments. Generally, an increase/(decrease) in market yields or, discount rates, or a (decrease)/increase in EBITDA or EBITDA multiples (or revenue or revenue multiples) may result in a (decrease)/increase, respectively, in the fair value of certain of our investments. Changes in Level 3 Fair Value Measurements of Investments The following tables provide the changes in fair value, broken out by security type, during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 for all investments for which we determine fair value using unobservable (Level 3) inputs. 24 Table of Contents

Fair Value Measurements Using Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) Three months ended June 30, 2022 Secured

First Lien

Debt Secured

Second Lien

Debt Unsecured

Debt Preferred

Equity Common

Equity/

Equivalents Total Fair Value as of March 31, 2022 $ 377,902 $ 85,498 $ 64 $ 27,935 $ 41,264 $ 532,663 Total gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss)(A) (8,471) - (25) - - (8,496) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)(B) (3,182) (1,006) (5) (5,482) (9,440) (19,115) Reversal of prior period net depreciation (appreciation) on realization(B) 14,199 - 25 (28) - 14,196 New investments, repayments and settlements: (C) Issuances/originations 64,578 167 - 3,140 - 67,885 Settlements/repayments (6,509) (813) - (250) - (7,572) Net proceeds from sales 1,339 - - - - 1,339 Transfers (6,750) - - - 6,750 - Fair Value as of June 30, 2022 $ 433,106 $ 83,846 $ 59 $ 25,315 $ 38,574 $ 580,900 Fair Value Measurements Using Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) Nine months ended June 30, 2022 Secured

First Lien

Debt Secured

Second Lien

Debt Unsecured

Debt Preferred

Equity Common

Equity/

Equivalents Total Fair Value as of September 30, 2021 $ 337,394 $ 135,956 $ 10 $ 29,246 $ 48,441 $ 551,047 Total gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss)(A) (8,471) - (25) - 13,876 5,380 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)(B) 1,230 (627) 24 (4,691) (9,148) (13,212) Reversal of prior period net depreciation (appreciation) on realization(B) 13,819 (1,601) 25 (4,309) (9,113) (1,179) New investments, repayments and settlements: (C) Issuances/originations 151,401 30,503 25 6,640 3,500 192,069 Settlements/repayments (56,856) (80,385) - (250) - (137,491) Net proceeds from sales 1,339 - - (1,321) (15,732) (15,714) Transfers (6,750) - - - 6,750 - Fair Value as of June 30, 2022 $ 433,106 $ 83,846 $ 59 $ 25,315 $ 38,574 $ 580,900















25 Table of Contents

Fair Value Measurements Using Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Secured

First Lien

Debt Secured

Second

Lien Debt Unsecured

Debt Preferred

Equity Common

Equity/

Equivalents Total Fair Value as of March 31, 2021 $ 273,462 $ 160,257 $ 13 $ 15,851 $ 38,459 $ 488,042 Total gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss)(A) - - - - 6,434 6,434 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)(B) (593) 1,198 (1) 6,557 6,363 13,524 Reversal of prior period net depreciation (appreciation) on realization(B) 50 (553) - - (8,685) (9,188) New investments, repayments and settlements: (C) Issuances/originations 53,385 2,678 - 1,200 - 57,263 Settlements/repayments (9,027) (36,720) - - - (45,747) Net proceeds from sales - - - - (9,028) (9,028) Fair Value as of June 30, 2021 $ 317,277 $ 126,860 $ 12 $ 23,608 $ 33,543 $ 501,300 Fair Value Measurements Using Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) Nine months ended June 30, 2021 Secured

First Lien

Debt Secured

Second

Lien Debt Unsecured

Debt Preferred

Equity Common

Equity/

Equivalents Total Fair Value as of September 30, 2020 $ 213,468 $ 196,986 $ 4,299 $ 7,000 $ 23,881 $ 445,634 Total gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss)(A) - - - - 4,041 4,041 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)(B) 1,495 4,397 (5) 6,310 22,646 34,843 Reversal of prior period net depreciation (appreciation) on realization(B) 70 (763) 133 - (5,735) (6,295) New investments, repayments and settlements: (C) Issuances/originations 144,799 3,232 113 10,298 1,000 159,442 Settlements/repayments (22,555) (96,992) (4,528) - - (124,075) Net proceeds from sales - - - - (12,290) (12,290) Transfers (20,000) 20,000 - - - - Fair Value as of June 30, 2021 $ 317,277 $ 126,860 $ 12 $ 23,608 $ 33,543 $ 501,300 (A)Included in net realized gain (loss) on investments on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations for the corresponding period. (B)Included in net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations for the corresponding period. (C)Includes increases in the cost basis of investments resulting from new portfolio investments, accretion of discounts, PIK, and other non-cash disbursements to portfolio companies, as well as decreases in the cost basis of investments resulting from principal repayments or sales, the amortization of premiums and acquisition costs and other cost-basis adjustments. Investment Activity Proprietary Investments As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, we held 43 and 38 proprietary investments with an aggregate fair value of $563.7 million and $525.9 million, or 96.1% and 94.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value, respectively. The following significant proprietary investment transactions occurred during the nine months ended June 30, 2022:

•In October 2021, we invested $26.3 million in Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC through secured first lien debt and equity. 26 Table of Contents

•In November 2021, our investment in Lignetics, Inc. was sold, which resulted in the recognition of success fee income of $1.6 million and a realized gain of $13.4 million.In connection with the sale, we received net cash proceeds of approximately $47.2 million, including the repayment of our debt investment of $29.0 million at par.

•In November 2021, our investment in Prophet Brand Strategy paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $13.1 million.In conjunction with the payoff, we received a prepayment fee of $0.1 million.

•In November 2021, our investment in Effective School Solutions LLC paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $19.5 million.In conjunction with the payoff, we received a prepayment fee of $0.5 million.

•In November 2021, we invested $13.4 million in WB Xcel Holdings, LLC through secured first lien debt and equity.

•In December 2021, our investment in Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $10.0 million.

•In December 2021, we invested $10.0 million in Fix-it Group, Inc. through secured first lien debt.

•In December 2021, we invested $10.5 million in Workforce QA LLC through secured first lien debt and equity.

•In December 2021, we invested $30.0 million in Springfield, Inc. through secured second lien debt.

•In December 2021, we invested $16.8 million in HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc. through secured first lien debt and equity.

•In January 2022, our investment in Belnick, Inc. paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $10.0 million.

•In March 2022, we invested $5.0 million in Pansophic Learning Ltd., an existing portfolio company, through secured first lien debt.

•In March 2022, our investment in NetFortris Corp. was sold, which resulted in the recognition of success fee income of $3.2 million. In connection with the sale, we received net cash proceeds of $29.0 million, including the repayment of our debt investment of $28.8 million at par. We continue to retain an equity investment in NetFortris Holdings, LLC with a cost basis of $0.8 million and fair value of $0.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

•In April 2022, we invested $12.0 million in Axios Industrial Group, LLC through secured first lien debt.

•In April 2022, we invested $14.4 million in Salvo Technologies, Inc. through secured first lien debt and membership units.

•In May 2022, we invested $21.8 million in Viva Railings, LLC through secured first lien debt.

•In June 2022, we invested an additional $11.5 million in HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc., an existing portfolio company, through secured first lien debt.

•In June 2022, our investment in LWO Acquisitions Company LLC ("LWO") was restructured upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As part of the restructuring, our existing $16.8 million debt investment in LWO was converted to $3.3 million of first lien debt and $6.8 million of common equity in Lonestar EMS, LLC. In conjunction with the restructuring, we recorded a net realized loss of approximately $8.5 million including the write off of approximately $1.8 million in other receivables.

Syndicated Investments

As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, we held six and eight syndicated investments with an aggregate fair value of $22.8 million and $31.7 million, or 3.9% and 5.7% of the total investment portfolio at fair value, respectively. The following significant syndicated investment transaction occurred during the nine months ended June 30, 2022: 27 Table of Contents

•In November 2021, our investment in Medical Solutions Holdings, Inc. paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $6.0 million.

•In January 2022, our investment in Keystone Acquisition Corp. paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $4.0 million.

Investment Concentrations As of June 30, 2022, our investment portfolio consisted of investments in 49 portfolio companies located in 22 states in 14 different industries, with an aggregate fair value of $586.5 million. The five largest investments at fair value as of June 30, 2022 totaled $159.2 million, or 27.1% of our total investment portfolio, as compared to the five largest investments at fair value as of September 30, 2021 totaling $166.2 million, or 29.8% of our total investment portfolio. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, our average investment by obligor was $12.1 million and $11.9 million at cost, respectively. The following table outlines our investments by security type as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021: June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cost Fair Value Cost Fair Value Secured first lien debt $ 443,279 75.1 % $ 433,106 73.9 % $ 362,616 66.3 % $ 337,394 60.5 % Secured second lien debt 87,761 14.9 83,846 14.3 137,643 25.2 135,956 24.4 Unsecured debt 293 0.0 59 0.0 293 0.1 10 0.0 Total debt investments 531,333 90.0 517,011 88.2 500,552 91.6 473,360 84.9 Preferred equity 34,299 5.8 25,315 4.3 29,230 5.3 29,246 5.2 Common equity/equivalents 24,989 4.2 44,136 7.5 16,730 3.1 55,006 9.9 Total equity investments 59,288 10.0 69,451 11.8 45,960 8.4 84,252 15.1 Total Investments $ 590,621 100.0 % $ 586,462 100.0 % $ 546,512 100.0 % $ 557,612 100.0 % Our investments at fair value consisted of the following industry classifications as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021: June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Industry Classification Fair Value Percentage of

Total

Investments Fair Value Percentage of

Total

Investments Diversified/Conglomerate Service $ 147,715 25.2 % $ 132,458 23.8 % Healthcare, Education, and Childcare 98,750 16.8 92,680 16.6 Diversified/Conglomerate Manufacturing 94,896 16.2 25,223 4.5 Aerospace and Defense 77,382 13.2 79,749 14.3 Beverage, Food, and Tobacco 46,267 7.9 48,385 8.7 Oil and Gas 24,926 4.2 25,861 4.6 Diversified Natural Resources, Precious Metals and Minerals 22,300 3.8 47,134 8.4 Automobile 19,821 3.4 21,681 3.9 Personal and Non-Durable Consumer Products 15,497 2.6 1,542 0.3 Textiles and Leather 11,763 2.0 10,030 1.8 Telecommunications 11,491 2.0 36,720 6.6 Machinery 9,820 1.7 10,472 1.9 Chemicals, Plastics and Rubber - - 10,062 1.8 Home and Office Furnishings, Housewares, and Durable Consumer Products - - 10,025 1.8 Other, < 2.0% 5,834 1.0 5,590 1.0 Total Investments $ 586,462 100.0 % $ 557,612 100.0 % 28 Table of Contents Our investments at fair value were included in the following U.S. geographic regions as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021: June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Location Fair Value Percentage of Total Investments Fair Value Percentage of Total Investments South $ 311,227 53.1 % $ 238,917 42.8 % West 135,842 23.1 184,247 33.0 Midwest 105,531 18.0 85,970 15.5 Northeast 33,862 5.8 48,478 8.7 Total Investments $ 586,462 100.0 % $ 557,612 100.0 % The geographic composition indicates the location of the headquarters for our portfolio companies. A portfolio company may have additional locations in other geographic regions. Investment Principal Repayments The following table summarizes the contractual principal repayment and maturity of our investment portfolio by fiscal year, assuming no voluntary prepayments, as of June 30, 2022: Amount For the remaining three months ending September 30: 2022(A) $ 4,336 For the fiscal years ending September 30: 2023 27,132

2024 67,758

2025 83,750

2026 149,906

Thereafter 199,433

Total contractual repayments $ 532,315

Adjustments to cost basis of debt investments (982)

Investments in equity securities 59,288

Investments held as of June 30, 2022 at cost: $ 590,621 (A)Includes debt investments with contractual principal amounts totaling $0.3 million for which the maturity date has passed as of June 30, 2022. Receivables from Portfolio Companies Receivables from portfolio companies represent non-recurring costs incurred on behalf of such portfolio companies and are included in other assets on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities. We generally maintain an allowance for uncollectible receivables from portfolio companies when the receivable balance becomes 90 days or more past due or if it is determined, based upon management's judgment, that the portfolio company is unable to pay its obligations. We write off accounts receivable when we have exhausted collection efforts and have deemed the receivables uncollectible. As of each of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, we had gross receivables from portfolio companies of $0.7 million. The allowance for uncollectible receivables was $0 as of each of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. NOTE 4. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions with the Adviser We have been externally managed by the Adviser pursuant to the Advisory Agreement since October 1, 2004 pursuant to which we pay the Adviser a base management fee and an incentive fee for its services. On July 12, 2022, our Board of Directors, including a majority of the directors who are not parties to the Advisory Agreement or interested persons of us or the Adviser, unanimously approved the renewal of the Advisory Agreement through August 31, 2023. 29 Table of Contents We also pay the Adviser a loan servicing fee for its role of servicer pursuant to our Credit Facility. The entire loan servicing fee paid to the Adviser by Business Loan is non-contractually, unconditionally and irrevocably credited against the base management fee otherwise payable to the Adviser, since Business Loan is a consolidated subsidiary of ours, and overall, the base management fee (including any loan servicing fee) cannot exceed 1.75% of total assets (including investments made with proceeds of borrowings, less any uninvested cash or cash equivalents resulting from borrowings) during any given fiscal year pursuant to the Advisory Agreement. Two of our executive officers, David Gladstone (our chairman and chief executive officer) and Terry Lee Brubaker (our vice chairman and chief operating officer), serve as directors and executive officers of the Adviser, which, as of June 30, 2022, is 100% indirectly owned and controlled by Mr. Gladstone. Robert Marcotte (our president) also serves as executive vice president of private equity (debt) of the Adviser. Michael LiCalsi, our general counsel and secretary (who also serves as the Administrator's president, general counsel and secretary), is also the executive vice president of administration of our Adviser. The following table summarizes the base management fee, incentive fee, and loan servicing fee and associated non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits reflected in our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average total assets subject to base management fee(A) $ 571,657 $ 506,514 $ 571,429 $ 480,990 Multiplied by prorated annual base management fee of 1.75% 0.4375 % 0.4375 % 1.3125 % 1.3125 % Base management fee(B) $ 2,501 $ 2,216 $ 7,500 $ 6,313 Portfolio company fee credit (1,099) (821) (3,027) (1,747) Syndicated loan fee credit (35) (73) (136) (241) Net Base Management Fee $ 1,367 $ 1,322 $ 4,337 $ 4,325 Loan servicing fee(B) 1,614 1,374 4,596 4,118 Credit to base management fee - loan servicing fee(B) (1,614) (1,374) (4,596) (4,118) Net Loan Servicing Fee $ - $ - $ - $ - Incentive fee(B) 1,579 1,471 5,641 4,219 Incentive fee credit (437) (15) (437) (451) Net Incentive Fee $ 1,142 $ 1,456 $ 5,204 $ 3,768 Portfolio company fee credit (1,099) (821) (3,027) (1,747) Syndicated loan fee credit (35) (73) (136) (241) Incentive fee credit (437) (15) (437) (451) Credits to Fees From Adviser - other(B) $ (1,571) $ (909) $ (3,600) $ (2,439) (A)Average total assets subject to the base management fee is defined in the Advisory Agreement as total assets, including investments made with proceeds of borrowings, less any uninvested cash or cash equivalents resulting from borrowings, valued at the end of the two most recently completed quarters within the respective years and adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the period. (B)Reflected as a line item on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations. Base Management Fee The base management fee is payable quarterly to the Adviser pursuant to our Advisory Agreement and is assessed at an annual rate of 1.75%, computed on the basis of the value of our average total assets at the end of the two most recently-completed quarters (inclusive of the current quarter), which are total assets, including investments made with proceeds of borrowings, less any uninvested cash or cash equivalents resulting from borrowings and adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the period. Additionally, pursuant to the requirements of the 1940 Act, the Adviser makes available significant managerial assistance to our portfolio companies. The Adviser may also provide other services to our portfolio companies under certain agreements and may receive fees for services other than managerial assistance. Such services may include: (i) assistance obtaining, sourcing or structuring credit facilities, long term loans or additional equity from unaffiliated third parties; (ii) negotiating important contractual financial relationships; (iii) consulting services regarding restructuring of the portfolio company and financial modeling as it relates to raising additional debt and equity capital from unaffiliated third parties; and (iv) taking a primary role in interviewing, vetting and negotiating employment contracts with candidates in 30 Table of Contents connection with adding and retaining key portfolio company management team members. The Adviser non-contractually, unconditionally, and irrevocably credits 100% of any fees for such services against the base management fee that we would otherwise be required to pay to the Adviser; however, pursuant to the terms of the Advisory Agreement, a small percentage of certain of such fees, totaling $8 thousand for each of the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, and $23 thousand and $38 thousand for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, was retained by the Adviser in the form of reimbursement, at cost, for tasks completed by personnel of the Adviser primarily for the valuation of portfolio companies. Our Board of Directors accepted a non-contractual, unconditional, and irrevocable credit from the Adviser to reduce the annual base management fee on syndicated loan participations to 0.5%, to the extent that proceeds resulting from borrowings were used to purchase such syndicated loan participations, for each of the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Loan Servicing Fee The Adviser also services the loans held by Business Loan (the borrower under the Credit Facility), in return for which the Adviser receives a 1.5% annual fee payable monthly based on the aggregate outstanding balance of loans pledged under our Credit Facility. As discussed in the notes to the table above, we treat payment of the loan servicing fee pursuant to the Credit Facility as a pre-payment of the base management fee under the Advisory Agreement. Accordingly, these loan servicing fees are 100% non-contractually, unconditionally and irrevocably credited back to us by the Adviser. Incentive Fee The incentive fee consists of two parts: an income-based incentive fee and a capital gains-based incentive fee. The income-based incentive fee rewards the Adviser if our quarterly net investment income (before giving effect to any incentive fee) exceeds 1.75% (2.0% during the period from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2023) of our net assets, which we define as total assets less indebtedness and before taking into account any incentive fees payable or contractually due but not payable during the period, at the end of the immediately preceding calendar quarter, adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the period (the "hurdle rate"). The income-based incentive fee with respect to our pre-incentive fee net investment income is generally payable quarterly to the Adviser and is computed as follows: •no incentive fee in any calendar quarter in which our pre-incentive fee net investment income does not exceed the hurdle rate; •100.0% of our pre-incentive fee net investment income with respect to that portion of such pre-incentive fee net investment income, if any, that exceeds the hurdle rate but is less than 2.1875% (2.4375% during the period from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022 and 2.50% from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) of our net assets, adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the period, in any calendar quarter; and •20.0% of the amount of our pre-incentive fee net investment income, if any, that exceeds 2.1875% (2.4375% during the period from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022 and 2.50% from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) of our net assets, adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the period, in any calendar quarter. On April 12, 2022, our Board of Directors approved an amendment of the Advisory Agreement which extended the temporary revision to the hurdle rate through March 31, 2023 and increased the excess incentive fee hurdle rate from 2.1875% per quarter (8.75% annualized) to 2.50% per quarter (10.0% annualized), up from the 2.4375% per quarter (9.75% annualized) in effect since April 1, 2020. The second part of the incentive fee is a capital gains-based incentive fee that is determined and payable in arrears as of the end of each fiscal year (or upon termination of the Advisory Agreement, as of the termination date) and equals 20.0% of our "net realized capital gains" (as defined herein) as of the end of the fiscal year. In determining the capital gains-based incentive fee payable to the Adviser, we calculate "net realized capital gains" at the end of each applicable year by subtracting the sum of our cumulative aggregate realized capital losses and our entire portfolio's aggregate unrealized capital depreciation from our cumulative aggregate realized capital gains. For this purpose, cumulative aggregate realized capital gains, if any, equals the sum of the differences between the net sales price of each investment, when sold, and the original cost of such investment since inception. Cumulative aggregate realized capital losses equals the sum of the 31 Table of Contents amounts by which the net sales price of each investment, when sold, is less than the original cost of such investment since inception. The entire portfolio's aggregate unrealized capital depreciation, if any, equals the sum of the difference between the valuation of each investment as of the applicable calculation date and the original cost of such investment. At the end of the applicable fiscal year, the amount of capital gains that serves as the basis for our calculation of the capital gains-based incentive fee equals the cumulative aggregate realized capital gains less cumulative aggregate realized capital losses, less the entire portfolio's aggregate unrealized capital depreciation, if any. If this number is positive at the end of such fiscal year, then the capital gains-based incentive fee for such year equals 20.0% of such amount, less the aggregate amount of any capital gains-based incentive fees paid in respect of our portfolio in all prior years. No capital gains-based incentive fee has been recorded or paid since our inception through June 30, 2022, as cumulative unrealized capital depreciation has exceeded cumulative realized capital gains net of cumulative realized capital losses. In accordance with GAAP, a capital gains-based incentive fee accrual is calculated using the aggregate cumulative realized capital gains and losses and aggregate cumulative unrealized capital appreciation and depreciation. If such amount is positive at the end of a period, then GAAP requires us to record a capital gains-based incentive fee equal to 20.0% of such amount, less the aggregate amount of actual capital gains-based incentive fees paid in all prior years. If such amount is negative, then there is no accrual for such period. GAAP requires that the capital gains-based incentive fee accrual consider the cumulative aggregate unrealized capital appreciation in the calculation, as a capital gains-based incentive fee would be payable if such unrealized capital appreciation were realized. There can be no assurance that such unrealized capital appreciation will be realized in the future. No GAAP accrual for a capital gains-based incentive fee has been recorded from our inception through June 30, 2022. Our Board of Directors accepted non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits from the Adviser to reduce the income-based incentive fee to the extent net investment income did not 100.0% cover distributions to common stockholders for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Transactions with the Administrator We have entered into the Administration Agreement with the Administrator to provide administrative services. We reimburse the Administrator pursuant to the Administration Agreement for the portion of expenses the Administrator incurs while performing services for us. The Administrator's expenses are primarily rent and the salaries, benefits and expenses of the Administrator's employees, including: our chief financial officer and treasurer, chief compliance officer, chief valuation officer, and general counsel and secretary (who also serves as the Administrator's president, general counsel and secretary) and their respective staffs. Two of our executive officers, David Gladstone (our chairman and chief executive officer) and Terry Lee Brubaker (our vice chairman and chief operating officer) serve as members of the board of managers and executive officers of the Administrator, which, as of June 30, 2022, is 100% indirectly owned and controlled by Mr. Gladstone. Another of our officers, Michael LiCalsi (our general counsel and secretary), serves as the Administrator's president as well as the executive vice president of administration for the Adviser. Our allocable portion of the Administrator's expenses is generally derived by multiplying the Administrator's total expenses by the approximate percentage of time during the current quarter the Administrator's employees performed services for us in relation to their time spent performing services for all companies serviced by the Administrator. On July 12, 2022, our Board of Directors, including a majority of the directors who are not parties to the Administration Agreement or interested persons of either party, approved the renewal of the Administration Agreement through August 31, 2023. Other Transactions Gladstone Securities, LLC ("Gladstone Securities"), a privately-held broker-dealer registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, which is 100% indirectly owned and controlled by Mr. Gladstone, our chairman and chief executive officer, has provided other services, such as investment banking and due diligence services, to certain of our portfolio companies, for which Gladstone Securities receives a fee. Any such fees paid by portfolio companies to Gladstone Securities do not impact the fees we pay to the Adviser or the non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits against the base management fee or incentive fee. Gladstone Securities received fees from portfolio companies totaling $0.2 million and $0.8 million during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.7 million during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. 32 Table of Contents Related Party Fees Due Amounts due to related parties on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities were as follows: June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Base management fee due to Adviser $ (247) $ 385 Loan servicing fee due to Adviser 400 343 Incentive fee due to Adviser 1,142 1,527 Total fees due to Adviser 1,295 2,255 Fee due to Administrator 676 382 Total Related Party Fees Due $ 1,971 $ 2,637 In addition to the above fees, other operating expenses due to the Adviser as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, totaled $0.1 million and $35 thousand, respectively. In addition, net expenses payable to Gladstone Investment Corporation (for reimbursement purposes), which includes certain co-investment expenses, totaled $14 thousand and $38 thousand as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. These amounts are generally settled in the quarter subsequent to being incurred and are included in other liabilities on the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. NOTE 5. BORROWINGS Revolving Credit Facility

On May 13, 2021, we, through Business Loan, amended and restated the Credit Facility to, among other things, (i) decrease the commitment amount from $205.0 million to $175.0 million, (ii) extend the revolving period end date to October 31, 2023, (iii) extend the maturity date to October 31, 2025 (at which time all principal and interest will be due and payable if the Credit Facility is not extended by the revolving period end date), (iv) reduce the interest rate margin to 2.70% during the revolving period and 3.25% thereafter, with a LIBOR floor of 0.35%, (v) revise the unused fee to include an additional fee tier of 0.35% per annum on the daily undrawn amounts if the average unused amount is equal to or less than 35% during the applicable period, (vi) provide for certain excess concentration limits, including a reduced second lien limit and a new broadly syndicated loan limit and (vii) add customary LIBOR replacement language. We incurred fees of approximately $1.1 million in connection with this amendment and restatement, which are being amortized through our Credit Facility's revolving period end date of October 31, 2023. The following tables summarize noteworthy information related to our Credit Facility: June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Commitment amount $ 175,000 $ 175,000 Borrowings outstanding, at cost 80,000 50,500 Availability(A) 70,218 103,897 For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Weighted average borrowings outstanding, at cost $ 49,053 $ 28,119 $ 41,469 $ 67,667 Weighted average interest rate(B) 6.2 % 8.7 % 6.4 % 4.7 % Commitment (unused) fees incurred $ 299 $ 408 $ 978 $ 832 (A) Available borrowings are subject to various constraints imposed under our Credit Facility, based on the aggregate loan balance pledged by Business Loan, which varies as loans are added and repaid, regardless of whether such repayments are prepayments or made as contractually required. (B) Includes unused commitment fees and excludes the impact of deferred financing costs. Our Credit Facility also requires that any interest or principal payments on pledged loans be remitted directly by the borrower into a lockbox account with KeyBank. KeyBank is also the trustee of the account and generally remits the 33 Table of Contents collected funds to us once each month. Amounts collected in the lockbox account with KeyBank are presented as Due from administrative agent on the accompanying Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. Our Credit Facility contains covenants that require Business Loan to maintain its status as a separate legal entity, prohibit certain significant corporate transactions (such as mergers, consolidations, liquidations or dissolutions), and restrict material changes to our credit and collection policies without the lenders' consent. Our Credit Facility also generally limits distributions to our stockholders on a fiscal year basis to the sum of our net investment income, net capital gains and amounts elected to have been paid during the prior year in accordance with Section 855(a) of the Code. Business Loan is also subject to certain limitations on the type of loan investments it can apply as collateral towards the borrowing base to receive additional borrowing availability under our Credit Facility, including restrictions on geographic concentrations, sector concentrations, loan size, payment frequency and status, average life and lien property. Our Credit Facility further requires Business Loan to comply with other financial and operational covenants, which obligate Business Loan to, among other things, maintain certain financial ratios, including asset and interest coverage and a minimum number of 25 obligors required in the borrowing base. Additionally, we are required to maintain (i) a minimum net worth (defined in our Credit Facility to include any outstanding mandatorily redeemable preferred stock) of $325.0 million plus 50.0% of all equity and subordinated debt raised after May 13, 2021 less 50% of any equity and subordinated debt retired or redeemed after May 13, 2021, which equates to $334.4 million as of June 30, 2022, (ii) asset coverage with respect to "senior securities representing indebtedness" of at least 150% (or such percentage as may be set forth in Section 18 of the 1940 Act, as modified by Section 61 of the 1940 Act), and (iii) our status as a BDC under the 1940 Act and as a RIC under the Code. As of June 30, 2022, and as defined in our Credit Facility, we had a net worth of $509.7 million, asset coverage on our "senior securities representing indebtedness" of 209.1%, calculated in accordance with the requirements of Section 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act, and an active status as a BDC and RIC. In addition, we had 31 obligors in our Credit Facility's borrowing base as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, we were in compliance with all of our Credit Facility covenants. Fair Value We elected to apply the fair value option of ASC 825, "Financial Instruments," specifically for the Credit Facility, which was consistent with our application of ASC 820 to our investments. Generally, the fair value of our Credit Facility is determined using a yield analysis which includes a DCF calculation and the assumptions that the Valuation Team believes market participants would use, including the estimated remaining life, counterparty credit risk, current market yield and interest rate spreads of similar securities as of the measurement date. As of June 30, 2022, the discount rate used to determine the fair value of our Credit Facility was 30-day LIBOR, plus 2.70% per annum, plus a 0.75% unused commitment fee. As of September 30, 2021, the discount rate used to determine the fair value of our Credit Facility was 30-day LIBOR, plus 2.97% per annum, plus a 1.00% unused commitment fee. Generally, an increase or decrease in the discount rate used in the DCF calculation may result in a corresponding decrease or increase, respectively, in the fair value of our Credit Facility. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, our Credit Facility was valued using Level 3 inputs and any changes in its fair value are recorded in net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of other on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations. The following tables present our Credit Facility carried at fair value as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities for Level 3 of the hierarchy established by ASC 820 and the changes in fair value of our Credit Facility during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: Total Recurring Fair Value Measurement Reported in Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities Using Significant Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Credit Facility $ 80,000 $ 50,500 34 Table of Contents Fair Value Measurements Using Significant Unobservable Data Inputs (Level 3) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Fair value as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively $ 17,400 $ 41,190 Borrowings 74,000 41,800 Repayments (11,400) (60,000) Net unrealized appreciation(A) - 10 Fair Value as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively $ 80,000 $ 23,000 Fair Value Measurements Using Significant Unobservable Data Inputs (Level 3) Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Fair value as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively $ 50,500 $ 127,650 Borrowings 235,500 199,400 Repayments (206,000) (304,400) Net unrealized appreciation(A) - 350 Fair Value as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively $ 80,000 $ 23,000 (A) Included in net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of other on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The fair value of the collateral under our Credit Facility totaled approximately $510.3 million and $512.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Notes Payable

In November 2021, we completed a private placement of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") for net proceeds of approximately $48.5 million after deducting initial purchasers' costs, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. The 2027 Notes will mature on May 1, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company's option prior to maturity at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.The 2027 Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per year. Interest is payable semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year (which equates to approximately $1.9 million per year).

In April 2022, pursuant to the registration rights agreement we entered into in connection with the 2027 Notes, we conducted an exchange offer through which we offered to exchange all of our then outstanding 2027 Notes (the "Restricted Notes") that were issued on November 4, 2021, for an equal aggregate principal amount of our new 3.75% Notes due 2027 (the "Exchange Notes") that had been registered with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The terms of the Exchange Notes are identical to those of the outstanding Restricted Notes, except that the transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the Restricted Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes, and the Exchange Notes do not provide for the payment of additional interest in the event of a registration default.

In December 2020, we completed a debt offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") for net proceeds of approximately $97.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. In March 2021, we completed a debt offering of an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes for net proceeds of approximately $50.6 million after adding premiums and deducting underwriting costs, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. The 2026 Notes will mature on January 31, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company's option prior to maturity at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable. The 2026 Notes bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per year. Interest is payable semi-annually on January 31 and July 31 of each year (which equates to approximately $7.7 million per year). In October 2019, we completed a public debt offering of $38.8 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), inclusive of the overallotment option exercised by the underwriters, for net proceeds of approximately $37.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. On November 1, 2021, we voluntarily redeemed the 2024 Notes with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $38.8 million. In connection with the voluntary redemption of the 2024 Notes, we incurred a loss on extinguishment of debt of 35 Table of Contents $0.8 million, which is primarily comprised of the unamortized deferred issuance costs at the time of redemption. The 2024 Notes would have otherwise matured on November 1, 2024. In November 2018, we completed a public debt offering of $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), inclusive of the overallotment option exercised by the underwriters, for net proceeds of $55.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. On January 7, 2021, we voluntarily redeemed the 2023 Notes with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $57.5 million. The redemption amount was $58.1 million inclusive of accrued interest through the date of redemption. In connection with the voluntary redemption of the 2023 Notes, we incurred a loss on extinguishment of debt of $1.2 million, which is primarily comprised of the unamortized deferred issuance costs at the time of redemption. The 2023 Notes would have otherwise matured on November 1, 2023. The indenture relating to the 2027 Notes and the 2026 Notes contains certain covenants, including (i) an inability to incur additional debt or issue additional debt or preferred securities unless the Company's asset coverage meets the threshold specified in the 1940 Act after such borrowing, (ii) an inability to declare any dividend or distribution (except a dividend payable in our stock) on a class of our capital stock or to purchase shares of our capital stock unless the Company's asset coverage meets the threshold specified in the 1940 Act at the time of (and giving effect to) such declaration or purchase, and (iii) if, at any time, we are not subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, we will provide the holders of the 2027 Notes and the 2026 Notes, as applicable, and the trustee with audited annual consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. The 2027 Notes and 2026 Notes are recorded at the principal amount, plus applicable premiums, less discounts and offering costs, on our Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities. The fair value, based on a DCF analysis, of the 2027 Notes as of June 30, 2022 was $45.1 million. The fair value, based on a DCF analysis, of the 2026 Notes as of June 30, 2022 was $147.1 million. We consider the 2027 Notes and 2026 Notes to be Level 3 within the ASC 820 fair value hierarchy. NOTE 6. REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND COMMON EQUITY OFFERINGS Our shelf registration statement permits us to issue, through one or more transactions, up to an aggregate of $300.0 million in securities, consisting of common stock, preferred stock, subscription rights, debt securities and warrants to purchase common stock or preferred stock. As of June 30, 2022, we had the ability to issue up to $300.0 million in securities under the registration statement. NOTE 7. NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per weighted average common share for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator: basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ (5,599) $ 17,954 $ 14,807 $ 51,556 Denominator: basic and diluted weighted average common share 34,304,371 33,765,624 34,304,371 32,873,934 Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ (0.16) $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 1.56 NOTE 8. DISTRIBUTIONS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS To qualify to be taxed as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code, we must generally distribute to our stockholders, for each taxable year, at least 90% of our taxable ordinary income plus the excess of our net short-term capital gains over net long-term capital losses ("Investment Company Taxable Income"). The amount to be paid out as distributions to our stockholders is determined by our Board of Directors quarterly and is based on management's estimate of Investment Company Taxable Income. Based on that estimate, our Board of Directors declares three monthly distributions to common stockholders each quarter. 36 Table of Contents The federal income tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on the IRS Form 1099 after the end of each calendar year. Estimates of tax characterization made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax characterization of cash distributions for the full year. Estimates made on a quarterly basis are updated as of each interim reporting date. For the calendar year ended December 31, 2021, 100.0% of distributions to common stockholders were deemed to be paid from ordinary income for 1099 stockholder reporting purposes. For the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, 97.3% of distributions to common stockholders were deemed to be paid from ordinary income and 2.7% of distributions to common stockholders were deemed to be a return of capital for 1099 stockholder reporting purposes. We paid the following monthly distributions to common stockholders for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: Fiscal Year Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Common Share 2022 October 12, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 29, 2021 $ 0.065 October 12, 2021 November 19, 2021 November 30, 2021 0.065 October 12, 2021 December 23, 2021 December 31, 2021 0.065 January 11, 2022 January 21, 2022 January 31, 2022 0.065 January 11, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 28, 2022 0.065 January 11, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 31, 2022 0.065 April 12, 2022 April 22, 2022 April 29, 2022 0.0675 April 12, 2022 May 20, 2022 May 31, 2022 0.0675 April 12, 2022 June 22, 2022 June 30, 2022 0.0675 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022: $ 0.5925 Fiscal Year Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Common Share 2021 October 13, 2020 October 23, 2020 October 30, 2020 $ 0.065 October 13, 2020 November 20, 2020 November 30, 2020 0.065 October 13, 2020 December 23, 2020 December 31, 2020 0.065 January 12, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 29, 2021 0.065 January 12, 2021 February 17, 2021 February 26, 2021 0.065 January 12, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 31, 2021 0.065 April 13, 2021 April 23, 2021 April 30, 2021 0.065 April 13, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 28, 2021 0.065 April 13, 2021 June 18, 2021 June 30, 2021 0.065 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021: $ 0.585 Aggregate distributions declared and paid to our common stockholders were approximately $20.3 million and $19.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and were declared based on estimates of Investment Company Taxable Income for the respective fiscal years. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, 37 Table of Contents distributions declared and paid exceeded taxable income available for common distributions resulting in a partial return of capital of approximately $1.0 million. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, we recorded the following adjustments for book-tax differences to reflect tax character. Results of operations, total net assets, and cash flows were not affected by these adjustments. Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Year Ended September 30, 2021 Undistributed net investment income $ (5,122) $ 39 Accumulated net realized losses 6,896 959 Capital in excess of par value (1,774) (998) NOTE 9. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Legal Proceedings We are party to certain legal proceedings incidental to the normal course of our business. We are required to establish reserves for litigation matters where those matters present loss contingencies that are both probable and estimable. When loss contingencies are not both probable and estimable, we do not establish reserves. Based on current knowledge, we do not believe that loss contingencies, if any, arising from pending investigations, litigation or regulatory matters will have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Additionally, based on our current knowledge, we do not believe such loss contingencies are both probable and estimable and therefore, as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, we had no established reserves for such loss contingencies. Escrow Holdbacks From time to time, we enter into arrangements relating to exits of certain investments whereby specific amounts of the proceeds are held in escrow to be used to satisfy potential obligations, as stipulated in the sales agreements. We record escrow amounts in Restricted cash and cash equivalents, if received in cash but subject to potential obligations or other contractual restrictions, or as escrow receivables in Other assets, net, if not yet received in cash, on our accompanying Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities. We establish reserves and holdbacks against escrow amounts if we determine that it is probable and estimable that a portion of the escrow amounts will not ultimately be released or received at the end of the escrow period. Reserves and holdbacks against escrow amounts were $0.2 million and $0.3 million as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Financial Commitments and Obligations We have lines of credit, delayed draw term debt, and an uncalled capital commitment with certain of our portfolio companies that have not been fully drawn. Since these commitments have expiration dates and we expect many will never be fully drawn, the total commitment amounts do not necessarily represent future cash requirements. We estimate the fair value of the combined unused lines of credit, the unused delayed draw term debt and the uncalled capital commitment as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 to be immaterial. The following table summarizes the amounts of our unused lines of credit, delayed draw term debt and an uncalled capital commitment, at cost, as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, which are not reflected as liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities:

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Unused line of credit commitments(A) $ 33,528 $ 25,549 Delayed draw term debt 23,754 27,984 Uncalled capital commitment 843 843 Total $ 58,125 $ 54,376 38 Table of Contents (A) There may be specific covenant requirements that temporarily limit a portfolio company's availability to draw on an unused line of credit commitment. NOTE 10. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Per Common Share Data: Net asset value at beginning of period(A) $ 9.49 $ 8.11 $ 9.28 $ 7.40 Income from operations(B) Net investment income 0.20 0.20 0.72 0.59 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (0.37) 0.33 (0.29) 1.02 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other 0.01 - - (0.05) Total from operations (0.16) 0.53 0.43 1.56 Distributions to common stockholders from(B)(C) Net investment income (0.15) (0.20) (0.55) (0.56) Return of capital (0.05) - (0.05) (0.03) Total distributions (0.20) (0.20) (0.60) (0.59) Capital share transactions(B) Anti-dilutive effect of common stock issuance(D) - 0.08 - 0.15 Total capital share transactions - 0.08 - 0.15 Other, net (0.01) - 0.01 - Net asset value at end of period(A) $ 9.12 $ 8.52 $ 9.12 $ 8.52 Per common share market value at beginning of period $ 11.79 $ 9.92 $ 11.30 $ 7.41 Per common share market value at end of period 10.09 11.43 10.09 11.43 Total return(E) (12.84) % 17.23 % (5.91) % 64.02 % Common stock outstanding at end of period(A) 34,304,371 34,304,371 34,304,371 34,304,371 Statement of Assets and Liabilities Data: Net assets at end of period $ 312,921 $ 292,385 $ 312,921 $ 292,385 Average net assets(F) 322,048 279,709 322,610 263,897 Senior Securities Data: Borrowings under Credit Facility, at cost 80,000 23,000 80,000 23,000 Long term debt 200,000 188,813 200,000 188,813 Ratios/Supplemental Data: Ratio of net expenses to average net assets - annualized(G)(H) 8.49 % 10.10 % 9.26 % 10.18 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets - annualized(I) 8.63 % 9.44 % 10.25 % 9.74 % (A) Based on actual shares outstanding at the end of the corresponding period. (B) Based on weighted average basic per share data. (C) The tax character of distributions is determined based on taxable income calculated in accordance with income tax regulations, which may differ from amounts determined under GAAP. (D) During the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, the anti-dilution was a result of issuing common shares during the period at a price above the then current NAV per share. (E) Total return equals the change in the ending market value of our common stock from the beginning of the fiscal year, taking into account distributions reinvested in accordance with the terms of our dividend reinvestment plan. Total return does not take into account distributions that may be characterized as a return of capital. For further information on the estimated character of our distributions to common stockholders, refer to Note 9-Distributions to Common Stockholders. (F) Computed using the average of the balance of net assets at the end of each month of the reporting period. (G) Ratio of net expenses to average net assets is computed using total expenses, net of credits from the Adviser, to the base management, loan servicing and incentive fees. (H) Had we not received any non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits of fees from the Adviser, the ratio of net expenses to average net assets would have been 12.49% and 12.68% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. and 13.40% and 13.53% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (I) Had we not received any non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits of fees from the Adviser, the ratio of net investment income to average net assets would have been 4.69% and 6.88% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and 6.20% and 6.45% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

39





NOTE 11. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Distributions and Dividends On July 12, 2022, our Board of Directors declared the following monthly distributions to common stockholders: Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Common Share July 22, 2022 July 29, 2022 $ 0.0675 August 23, 2022 August 31, 2022 0.0675 September 22, 2022 September 30, 2022 0.0675 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.2025 40 Table of Contents ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS All statements contained herein, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements may relate to, among other things, our future operating results, our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies, actual and potential conflicts of interest with Gladstone Management Corporation (the "Adviser"), our adviser, and its affiliates, the use of borrowed money to finance our investments, the adequacy of our financing sources and working capital, and our ability to co-invest, among other factors. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "estimate," "may," "might," "believe," "will," "provided," "anticipate," "future," "could," "growth," "plan," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "if," "seek," "possible," "potential," "likely" or the negative or variations of such terms or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (1) changes in the economy and the capital markets, including stock price volatility; (2) risks associated with negotiation and consummation of pending and future transactions; (3) the loss of one or more of our executive officers, in particular David Gladstone, Terry Lee Brubaker or Robert L. Marcotte; (4) changes in our investment objectives and strategy; (5) availability, terms (including the possibility of interest rate volatility) and deployment of capital; (6) changes in our industry, interest rates, exchange rates or the general economy; (7) our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (8) the degree and nature of our competition; (9) changes in governmental regulation, tax rates and similar matters; (10) our ability to exit investments in a timely manner; (11) our ability to maintain our qualification as a regulated investment company ("RIC") under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), and as a business development company ("BDC") under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"); (12) the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, our portfolio companies and the capital markets, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address it, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and (13) those factors described herein, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors," and in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K (our "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 15, 2021. Additionally, many of the risks and uncertainties listed above, among others, are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. We have based forward-looking statements on information available to us on the date of this report. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Although we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that we may make directly to you or through reports that we have filed or in the future may file with the SEC from time to time, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are excluded from the safe harbor protection provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The following analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report. Historical financial condition and results of operations and percentage relationships among any amounts in the financial statements are not necessarily indicative of financial condition or results of operations for any future periods. Except per share amounts, dollar amounts in the tables included herein are in thousands unless otherwise indicated. OVERVIEW General We were incorporated under the Maryland General Corporation Law on May 30, 2001. We operate as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, and have elected to be treated as a BDC under the 1940 Act. In addition, for federal income tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a RIC under the Code. To continue 41 Table of Contents to qualify as a RIC for federal income tax purposes and obtain favorable RIC tax treatment, we must meet certain requirements, including certain minimum distribution requirements. We were established for the purpose of investing in debt and equity securities of established private businesses operating in the U.S. Our investment objectives are to: (1) achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established lower middle market businesses that we believe will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on our outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time; and (2) provide our stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of our assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that we believe can grow over time to permit us to sell our equity investments for capital gains. To achieve our investment objectives, our investment strategy is to invest in several categories of debt and equity securities, with each investment generally ranging from $8 million to $30 million, although investment size may vary, depending upon our total assets or available capital at the time of investment. We expect that our investment portfolio over time will consist of approximately 90.0% debt investments and 10.0% equity investments, at cost. As of June 30, 2022, our investment portfolio was made up of approximately 90.0% debt investments and 10.0% equity investments, at cost. We focus on investing in lower middle market companies (which we generally define as companies with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $3 million to $15 million) in the U.S. that meet certain criteria, including the following: the sustainability of the business' free cash flow and its ability to grow it over time, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with a significant ownership interest in the borrower, reasonable capitalization of the borrower, including an ample equity contribution or cushion based on prevailing enterprise valuation multiples and, to a lesser extent, the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any. We lend to borrowers that need funds for growth capital or to finance acquisitions or recapitalize or refinance their existing debt facilities. We seek to avoid investing in high-risk, early-stage enterprises. Our targeted portfolio companies are generally considered too small for the larger capital marketplace. We invest by ourselves or jointly with other funds and/or management of the portfolio company, depending on the opportunity. In July 2012, the SEC granted us an exemptive order (the "Co-Investment Order") that expanded our ability to co-invest, under certain circumstances, with certain of our affiliates, including Gladstone Investment Corporation, a BDC also managed by the Adviser, and any future BDC or closed-end management investment company that is advised (or sub-advised if it controls the fund) by the Adviser, or any combination of the foregoing, subject to the conditions in the Co-Investment Order. Since 2012, we have opportunistically made several co-investments with Gladstone Investment Corporation pursuant to the Co-Investment Order. We believe the Co-Investment Order has enhanced and will continue to enhance our ability to further our investment objectives and strategies. If we are participating in an investment with one or more co-investors, our investment is likely to be smaller than if we were investing alone. We are externally managed by the Adviser, an investment adviser registered with the SEC and an affiliate of ours, pursuant to an investment advisory and management agreement. The Adviser manages our investment activities. We have also entered into an administration agreement with Gladstone Administration, LLC (the "Administrator"), an affiliate of ours and the Adviser, whereby we pay separately for administrative services. Additionally, Gladstone Securities, LLC ("Gladstone Securities"), a privately-held broker-dealer registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, which is 100% indirectly owned and controlled by Mr. Gladstone, our chairman and chief executive officer, has provided other services, such as investment banking and due diligence services, to certain of our portfolio companies, for which Gladstone Securities receives a fee. Business Portfolio and Investment Activity In general, our investments in debt securities have a term of no more than seven years, accrue interest at variable rates (generally based on the 30-day London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR")) and, to a lesser extent, at fixed rates. We seek debt instruments that pay interest monthly or, at a minimum, quarterly, may have a success fee or deferred interest provision and are primarily interest only, with all principal and any accrued but unpaid interest due at maturity. Generally, success fees accrue at a set rate and are contractually due upon a change of control of a portfolio company, typically from an exit or sale. Some debt securities have deferred interest whereby some portion of the interest payment is added to the 42 Table of Contents principal balance so that the interest is paid, together with the principal, at maturity. This form of deferred interest is often called paid-in-kind ("PIK") interest. Typically, our equity investments consist of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants to purchase the foregoing. Often, these equity investments occur in connection with our original investment, recapitalizing a business, or refinancing existing debt. During the nine months ended June 30, 2022, we invested $155.6 million in 10 new portfolio companies and extended $33.2 million in investments to existing portfolio companies. In addition, during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, we exited seven portfolio companies through early payoffs. We received a total of $153.9 million in combined net proceeds and principal repayments from the aforementioned portfolio company exits, as well as principal repayments by existing portfolio companies, during the nine months ended June 30, 2022. This activity resulted in a net increase in our overall portfolio by three portfolio companies (to 49) and a net increase of $44.1 million in our portfolio at cost since September 30, 2021. From our initial public offering in August 2001 through June 30, 2022, we have made 599 different loans to, or investments in, 264 companies for a total of approximately $2.4 billion, before giving effect to principal repayments on investments and divestitures. During the nine months ended June 30, 2022, the following significant transactions occurred: Proprietary Investments

•In October 2021, we invested $26.3 million in Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC through secured first lien debt and equity.

•In November 2021, our investment in Lignetics, Inc. was sold, which resulted in the recognition of success fee income of $1.6 million and a realized gain of $13.4 million.In connection with the sale, we received net cash proceeds of approximately $47.2 million, including the repayment of our debt investment of $29.0 million at par.

•In November 2021, our investment in Prophet Brand Strategy paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $13.1 million.In conjunction with the payoff, we received a prepayment fee of $0.1 million.

•In November 2021, our investment in Effective School Solutions LLC paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $19.5 million.In conjunction with the payoff, we received a prepayment fee of $0.5 million.

•In November 2021, we invested $13.4 million in WB Xcel Holdings, LLC through secured first lien debt and equity.

•In December 2021, our investment in Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $10.0 million.

•In December 2021, we invested $10.0 million in Fix-it Group, Inc. through secured first lien debt.

•In December 2021, we invested $10.5 million in Workforce QA LLC through secured first lien debt and equity.

•In December 2021, we invested $30.0 million in Springfield, Inc. through secured second lien debt.

•In December 2021, we invested $16.8 million in HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc. through secured first lien debt and equity.

•In January 2022, our investment in Belnick, Inc. paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $10.0 million.

•In March 2022, we invested $5.0 million in Pansophic Learning Ltd., an existing portfolio company, through secured first lien debt.

•In March 2022, our investment in NetFortris Corp. was sold, which resulted in the recognition of success fee income of $3.2 million. In connection with the sale, we received net cash proceeds of $29.0 million, including the repayment of our debt investment of $28.8 million at par. We continue to retain an equity investment in NetFortris Holdings, LLC with a cost basis of $0.8 million and fair value of $0.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

43 Table of Contents •In April 2022, we invested $12.0 million in Axios Industrial Group, LLC through secured first lien debt.

•In April 2022, we invested $14.4 million in Salvo Technologies, Inc. through secured first lien debt and membership units.

•In May 2022, we invested $21.8 million in Viva Railings, LLC through secured first lien debt.

•In June 2022, we invested an additional $11.5 million in HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc., an existing portfolio company, through secured first lien debt.

•In June 2022, our investment in LWO Acquisitions Company LLC ("LWO") was restructured upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As part of the restructuring, our existing $16.8 million debt investment in LWO was converted to $3.3 million of first lien debt and $6.8 million of common equity in Lonestar EMS, LLC. In conjunction with the restructuring, we recorded a net realized loss of approximately $8.5 million including the write off of approximately $1.8 million in other receivables.

Syndicated Investments

•In November 2021, our investment in Medical Solutions Holdings, Inc. paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $6.0 million.

•In January 2022, our investment in Keystone Acquisition Corp. paid off at par for net cash proceeds of $4.0 million.



Capital Raising We have been able to meet our capital needs through extensions of and amendments to our line of credit with KeyBank National Association ("KeyBank"), as administrative agent, lead arranger and lender (as amended and/or restated from time to time, our "Credit Facility") and by accessing the capital markets in the form of public equity offerings of common stock and debt offerings. We have successfully extended the Credit Facility's revolving period multiple times, most recently to October 2023, and currently have a total commitment amount of $175.0 million. In December 2020, we completed a debt offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of our 5.125% Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). In March 2021, we completed a debt offering of an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes. In November 2021, we completed a debt offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of our 3.75% Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes"). Refer to "Liquidity and Capital Resources - Revolving Credit Facility,""Liquidity and Capital Resources - Equity - Common Stock," and "Liquidity and Capital Resources - Notes Payable" for further discussion. Although we have been able to access the capital markets historically and in recent years, market conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, inflation, and rising interest rates, may affect the trading price of our capital stock and thus may inhibit our ability to finance new investments through the issuance of equity in the future. When our common stock trades below net asset value ("NAV") per common share, our ability to issue equity is constrained by provisions of the 1940 Act, which generally prohibits the issuance and sale of our common stock below NAV per common share without first obtaining approval from our stockholders and our independent directors, other than through sales to our then-existing stockholders pursuant to a rights offering. On June 30, 2022, the closing market price of our common stock was $10.09 per share, a 10.6% premium to our June 30, 2022 NAV per share of $9.12. Regulatory Compliance Our ability to seek external debt financing, to the extent that it is available under current market conditions, is further subject to the asset coverage limitations of the 1940 Act, which require us to have an asset coverage (as defined in Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act) of at least 150% on our "senior securities representing indebtedness" and our "senior securities that are stock." 44 Table of Contents On April 10, 2018, our Board of Directors, including a "required majority" (as such term is defined in Section 57(o) of the 1940 Act) thereof, approved the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in Section 61(a)(2) of the 1940 Act. As a result, the Company's asset coverage requirements for senior securities changed from 200% to 150%, effective April 10, 2019. As of June 30, 2022, our asset coverage on our "senior securities representing indebtedness" was 209.1%. Recent Developments Distributions On July 12, 2022, our Board of Directors declared the following monthly distributions to common stockholders: Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Common Share July 22, 2022 July 29, 2022 $ 0.0675 August 23, 2022 August 31, 2022 0.0675 September 22, 2022 September 30, 2022 0.0675 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.2025 LIBOR Transition

In general, our investments in debt securities have a term of five years, accrue interest at variable rates (based on the one-month LIBOR) and, to a lesser extent, at fixed rates. Most U.S. dollar LIBOR are currently anticipated to be phased out in June 2023. LIBOR is currently expected to transition to a new standard rate, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), which will incorporate certain overnight repo market data collected from multiple data sets. To attain an equivalent one-month rate, we currently intend to adjust the SOFR to minimize the difference between the interest that a borrower would be paying using LIBOR versus what it will be paying using SOFR. We are currently monitoring the transition and cannot assure you whether SOFR will become a standard rate for variable rate debt. We expect we will need to renegotiate certain loan documents with our portfolio companies that utilize LIBOR as a factor in determining the interest rate to include LIBOR replacement language. Assuming that SOFR replaces LIBOR and is appropriately adjusted to equate to one-month LIBOR, we expect that there should be minimal impact on our operations. COVID-19

We continue to monitor and work with the management teams and shareholders of our portfolio companies to navigate the significant market, operational and economic challenges created by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's investment portfolio continues to be focused on a diversified mix of industries and sectors that have proven to be more durable than industries or sectors that are more prone to economic cycles including consumer or retail industries.We believe our portfolio companies effectively and efficiently responded to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions imposed by state and local governments, including developing liquidity plans supported by internal cash reserves, shareholder support, and, as appropriate, accessing the government Paycheck Protection Program. We believe we have sufficient levels of liquidity to support our existing portfolio companies, as necessary, and selectively deploy capital in new investment opportunities.

Impact of Inflation

We believe the effects of inflation, if any, on our historical results of operations and financial condition have been immaterial. During the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, general inflationary pressures and certain commodity price volatility have impacted our portfolio companies to varying degrees; however, the broad based impact of these pricing changes have largely been mitigated by price adjustments without adverse sales implications, and thus, have not materially impacted our portfolio companies' ability to service their indebtedness, including our loans. Notwithstanding the results to date, we do expect that the cumulative effect of these inflationary pressures may impact the profit margins or sales of certain portfolio companies and their ability to service their debts. We continue to monitor the current inflationary environment to anticipate any impact on our portfolio companies including their availability to pay interest on our loans. We cannot assure you that our results of operations and financial condition or that of our portfolio companies will not be 45 Table of Contents materially impacted by inflation in the future. See "Risk Factors- We may experience fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results based on the impact of inflation in the U.S." RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Comparison of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income $ 12,593 $ 12,746 $ (153) (1.2) % Success fee, dividend, and other income 1,191 920 271 29.5 Total investment income 13,784 13,666 118 0.9 EXPENSES Base management fee 2,501 2,216 285 12.9 Loan servicing fee 1,614 1,374 240 17.5 Incentive fee 1,579 1,471 108 7.3 Administration fee 407 369 38 10.3 Interest expense on borrowings and notes payable 3,150 3,057 93 3.0 Amortization of deferred financing costs 286 300 (14) (4.7) Other expenses 485 558 (73) (13.1) Expenses, before credits from Adviser 10,022 9,345 677 7.2 Credit to base management fee - loan servicing fee (1,614) (1,374) (240) 17.5 Credits to fees from Adviser - other (1,571) (909) (662) 72.8 Total expenses, net of credits 6,837 7,062 (225) (3.2) NET INVESTMENT INCOME 6,947 6,604 343 5.2 NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) Net realized gain (loss) on investments (8,496) 6,452 (14,948) (231.7) Net realized gain (loss) on other 347 79 268 339.2 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (4,397) 4,829 (9,226) (191.1) Net unrealized appreciation of other - (10) 10 (100.0) Net gain (loss) from investments and other (12,546) 11,350 (23,896) (210.5) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (5,599) $ 17,954 $ (23,553) (131.2) % Investment Income Interest income decreased by 1.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period. Generally, the level of interest income from investments is directly related to the principal balance of our interest-bearing investment portfolio outstanding during the period multiplied by the weighted-average yield. The weighted average principal balance of our interest-bearing investment portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $506.1 million, compared to $463.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $42.5 million, or 9.2%. The weighted average yield on our interest-bearing investments is based on the current stated interest rate on interest-bearing investments, which decreased to 10.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 10.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, inclusive of any allowances on interest receivables made during those periods. The decrease in the weighted average yield was driven mainly by competitive marketplace conditions and the turnover of some of our higher yielding investments. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, there were no loans on non-accrual status. Other income increased by $0.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in dividend income, partially offset by a decrease in success fees received, period over period. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, no single investment represented greater than 10%of the total investment portfolio at fair value. 46 Table of Contents Expenses Expenses, net of any non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits to fees from the Adviser, decreased $0.2 million, or 3.2%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in the net incentive fee. Total interest expense on borrowings and notes payable increased by $0.1 million, or 3.0%, during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period. Interest expense on our Credit Facility increased by $0.1 million, period over period, driven primarily by an increase in the weighted average balance outstanding on our Credit Facility, partially offset by a decrease in unused commitment fees. The weighted average balance outstanding on our Credit Facility was $49.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $28.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 74.7%. The effective interest rate on our Credit Facility, including unused commitment fees incurred, but excluding the impact of deferred financing costs, was 6.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 8.7% during the prior year period. The decrease in the effective interest rate was driven primarily by lower unused commitment fees during the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the prior year period. The net base management fee earned by the Adviser increased by $45 thousand, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period, resulting from an increase in average total assets subject to the base management fee, partially offset by an increase in new deal origination credits to the base management fee from the Adviser period over period. The income-based incentive fee increased by $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period, due to higher pre-incentive fee net investment income as compared to the prior year period. During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, our Board of Directors accepted non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits from the Adviser of $0.4 million and $15 thousand to reduce the income-based incentive fee to the extent net investment income did not cover 100.0% of our distributions to common stockholders. The base management, loan servicing and incentive fees, and associated non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits, are computed quarterly, as described under "Transactions with the Adviser" in Note 4-Related Party Transactions of the Notes toConsolidated Financial Statements and are summarized in the following table: Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Average total assets subject to base management fee(A) $ 571,657 $ 506,514 Multiplied by prorated annual base management fee of 1.75% 0.4375 % 0.4375 % Base management fee(B) $ 2,501 $ 2,216 Portfolio company fee credit (1,099) (821) Syndicated loan fee credit (35) (73) Net Base Management Fee $ 1,367 $ 1,322 Loan servicing fee(B) 1,614 1,374 Credit to base management fee - loan servicing fee(B) (1,614) (1,374) Net Loan Servicing Fee $ - $ - Incentive fee(B) 1,579 1,471 Incentive fee credit (437) (15) Net Incentive Fee $ 1,142 $ 1,456 Portfolio company fee credit (1,099) (821) Syndicated loan fee credit (35) (73) Incentive fee credit (437) (15) Credits to Fees From Adviser - other(B) $ (1,571) $ (909) (A)Average total assets subject to the base management fee is defined as total assets, including investments made with proceeds of borrowings, less any uninvested cash or cash equivalents resulting from borrowings, valued at the end of the applicable quarters within the respective periods and adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the periods. (B)Reflected, on a gross basis, as a line item on our Consolidated Statements of Operations. 47 Table of Contents Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a net realized loss on investments of $8.5 million, which resulted primarily from an $8.5 million realized loss recognized on the restructuring of our investment in LWO in May 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a net realized gain on investments of $6.5 million, which resulted primarily from a $5.3 million realized gain recognized on the sale of our investment in AG Transportation Holdings, LLC in May 2021 and a $1.1 million realized gain recognized on the sale of our investment in American Trailer Rental Group LLC in June 2021. Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) of Investments During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded net unrealized depreciation of investments in the aggregate amount of $4.4 million. The net realized gain (loss) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) across our investments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Portfolio Company Realized Gain

(Loss) Unrealized

Appreciation

(Depreciation) Reversal of Unrealized (Appreciation) Depreciation Net Gain (Loss) LWO Acquisitions Company LLC $ (8,496) $ - $ 14,119 $ 5,623 ENET Holdings, LLC - 876 105 981 Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. - 510 - 510 HH-Inspire Acquisition, Inc. - (163) - (163) DKI Ventures, LLC - (165) - (165) Eegee's LLC - (191) - (191) SpaceCo Holdings, LLC - (193) - (193) Pansophic Learning Ltd. - (256) - (256) 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. - (294) - (294) MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - (310) - (310) Sea Link International IRB, Inc. - (352) - (352) Iten Defense, LLC - (558) - (558) Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC - (584) - (584) PIC 360, LLC - (721) - (721) R2i Holdings, LLC - (934) - (934) Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - (1,164) - (1,164) Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - (1,188) (28) (1,216) WB Xcel Holdings, LLC - (2,364) - (2,364) B+T Group Acquisition Inc. - (2,762) - (2,762) Lonestar EMS, LLC - (7,288) - (7,288) Other, net (<$500) - (492) - (492) Total: $ (8,496) $ (18,593) $ 14,196 $ (12,893)

The primary driver of net unrealized depreciation of $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was the decrease in comparable transaction multiples used to estimate the fair value of certain of our portfolio companies, a pricing decrease in the broadly syndicated loan market, and an overall decline in the financial and operational performance of certain of our portfolio companies, partially offset by the reversal of unrealized depreciation associated with the restructuring of our investment in LWO.

48 Table of Contents During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded net unrealized appreciation of investments in the aggregate amount of $4.8 million. The net realized gain (loss) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) across our investments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Portfolio Company Realized Gain

(Loss) Unrealized

Appreciation

(Depreciation) Reversal of Unrealized (Appreciation) Depreciation Net Gain (Loss) B+T Group Acquisition Inc. $ - $ 4,383 $ - $ 4,383 Antenna Research Associates, Inc. - 2,302 - 2,302 Targus Cayman HoldCo, Ltd. - 2,210 - 2,210 MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - 1,875 - 1,875 Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - 1,356 - 1,356 Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - 1,124 - 1,124 Imperative Holdings Corporation - 755 - 755 Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. - 493 - 493 Triple H Food Processors, LLC - 351 - 351 PIC 360, LLC - 250 - 250 American Trailer Rental Group LLC 1,143 - (1,042) 101 NetFortris Corp. - (1,506) - (1,506) AG Transportation Holdings, LLC 5,291 - (7,934) (2,643) Other, net (<$500) 18 431 (219) 230 Total: $ 6,452 $ 14,024 $ (9,195) $ 11,281

The primary driver of net unrealized appreciation of $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was the improvement in the financial and operational performance across a number of our portfolio companies and an increase in comparable transaction multiples used to estimate the fair value of several of our portfolio companies, partially offset by the reversal of unrealized depreciation associated with the exit of our investment in AG Transportation Holdings, LLC. 49 Table of Contents

Comparison of the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 to the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income $ 38,421 $ 36,714 $ 1,707 4.6 % Success fee, dividend, and other income 8,790 2,719 6,071 223.3 Total investment income 47,211 39,433 7,778 19.7 EXPENSES Base management fee 7,500 6,313 1,187 18.8 Loan servicing fee 4,596 4,118 478 11.6 Incentive fee 5,641 4,219 1,422 33.7 Administration fee 1,187 1,056 131 12.4 Interest expense on borrowings and notes payable 9,177 8,447 730 8.6 Amortization of deferred financing costs 849 1,056 (207) (19.6) Other expenses 1,655 1,498 157 10.5 Expenses, before credits from Adviser 30,605 26,707 3,898 14.6 Credit to base management fee - loan servicing fee (4,596) (4,118) (478) 11.6 Credits to fees from Adviser - other (3,600) (2,439) (1,161) 47.6 Total expenses, net of credits 22,409 20,150 2,259 11.2 NET INVESTMENT INCOME 24,802 19,283 5,519 28.6 NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) Net realized gain (loss) on investments 5,384 4,371 1,013 23.2 Net realized gain (loss) on other (120) (1,081) 961 (88.9) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (15,259) 29,333 (44,592) (152.0) Net unrealized appreciation of other - (350) 350 (100.0) Net gain (loss) from investments and other (9,995) 32,273 (42,268) (131.0) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 14,807 $ 51,556 $ (36,749) (71.3) % Investment Income Interest income increased by 4.6% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period. Generally, the level of interest income from investments is directly related to the principal balance of our interest-bearing investment portfolio outstanding during the period multiplied by the weighted-average yield. The weighted average principal balance of our interest-bearing investment portfolio for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $504.9 million, compared to $454.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $50.4 million, or 11.1%. The weighted average yield on our interest-bearing investments is based on the current stated interest rate on interest-bearing investments, which decreased to 10.2% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 10.6% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, inclusive of any allowances on interest receivables made during those periods. The decrease in the weighted average yield was driven mainly by competitive marketplace conditions. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, there were no loans on non-accrual status. Other income increased by $6.1 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increases in success fees received and dividend income, period over period. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, no single investment represented greater than 10%of the total investment portfolio at fair value. Expenses Expenses, net of any non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits to fees from the Adviser, increased $2.3 million, or 11.2%, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was 50 Table of Contents primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in the net incentive fee and a $0.7 million increase in interest expense on borrowings and notes payable. Total interest expense on borrowings and notes payable increased by $0.7 million, or 8.6%, during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was driven by an increase in our overall funding needs and a change in the composition of our debt financing. Interest expense on our notes payable increased by $1.1 million period over period with the issuance of the 2027 Notes in November 2021 and the 2026 Notes in December 2020 and March 2021, partially offset by the redemption of the 2024 Notes in November 2021. Interest expense on our Credit Facility decreased by $0.4 million, period over period, driven primarily by a decrease in the weighted average balance outstanding on our Credit Facility, partially offset by an increase in unused commitment fees. The weighted average balance outstanding on our Credit Facility was $41.5 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $67.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 38.7%. The effective interest rate on our Credit Facility, including unused commitment fees incurred, but excluding the impact of deferred financing costs, was 6.4% during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 4.7% during the prior year period. The increase in the effective interest rate was driven primarily by a $0.1 million increase in unused commitment fees during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the prior year period. The net base management fee earned by the Adviser increased by $12 thousand for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period, resulting from an increase in average total assets subject to the base management fee, partially offset by an increase in credits to the base management fee from the Adviser period over period driven by an increase in new deal activity. The income-based incentive fee increased by $1.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year period, due to higher pre-incentive fee net investment income as compared to the prior year period. During the nine months ended June 30, 2022, our Board of Directors accepted non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits from the Adviser of $0.4 million to reduce the income-based incentive fee to the extent net investment income did not cover 100.0% of our distributions to common stockholders. During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, our Board of Directors accepted non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits from the Adviser of $0.5 million to reduce the income-based incentive fee to the extent net investment income did not cover 100.0% of our distributions to common stockholders. The base management, loan servicing and incentive fees, and associated non-contractual, unconditional and irrevocable credits, are computed quarterly, as described under "Transactions with the Adviser" in Note 4-Related Party Transactions of the Notes toConsolidated Financial Statements and are summarized in the following table: Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Average total assets subject to base management fee(A) $ 571,429 $ 480,990 Multiplied by prorated annual base management fee of 1.75% 1.3125 % 1.3125 % Base management fee(B) $ 7,500 $ 6,313 Portfolio company fee credit (3,027) (1,747) Syndicated loan fee credit (136) (241) Net Base Management Fee $ 4,337 $ 4,325 Loan servicing fee(B) 4,596 4,118 Credit to base management fee - loan servicing fee(B) (4,596) (4,118) Net Loan Servicing Fee $ - $ - Incentive fee(B) 5,641 4,219 Incentive fee credit (437) (451) Net Incentive Fee $ 5,204 $ 3,768 Portfolio company fee credit (3,027) (1,747) Syndicated loan fee credit (136) (241) Incentive fee credit (437) (451) Credits to Fees From Adviser - other(B) $ (3,600) $ (2,439) 51 Table of Contents (A)Average total assets subject to the base management fee is defined as total assets, including investments made with proceeds of borrowings, less any uninvested cash or cash equivalents resulting from borrowings, valued at the end of the applicable quarters within the respective periods and adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the periods. (B)Reflected, on a gross basis, as a line item on our Consolidated Statements of Operations. Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a net realized gain on investments of $5.4 million, which resulted primarily from a $13.4 million realized gain recognized on the sale of our investment in Lignetics, Inc, partially offset by an $8.5 million realized loss recognized on the restructuring of our investment in LWO in May 2022.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a net realized gain on investments of $4.4 million, which resulted primarily from a $5.3 million realized gain recognized on the sale of our investment in AG Transportation Holdings, LLC in May 2021 and a $1.1 million realized gain recognized on the sale of our investment in American Trailer Rental Group LLC in June 2021, partially offset by a realized loss of $2.4 million recognized on our investment in Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC. Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) of Investments During the nine months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded net unrealized depreciation of investments in the aggregate amount of $15.3 million. The net realized gain (loss) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) across our investments for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows: Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Portfolio Company Realized Gain

(Loss) Unrealized

Appreciation

(Depreciation) Reversal of Unrealized (Appreciation) Depreciation Net Gain (Loss) LWO Acquisitions Company LLC $ (8,496) $ (328) $ 14,119 $ 5,295 ENET Holdings, LLC - 4,176 105 4,281 NetFortris Holdings LLC - 3,980 (284) 3,696 Targus Cayman HoldCo, Ltd. - 1,733 - 1,733 Imperative Holdings Corporation - 1,122 - 1,122 ALS Education, LLC - (304) - (304) Café Zupas - (355) - (355) DKI Ventures, LLC - (462) - (462) Iten Defense, LLC - (493) - (493) 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. - (623) - (623) PIC 360, LLC - (643) - (643) Triple H Food Processors, LLC - (671) - (671) Sea Link International IRB, Inc. - (740) - (740) Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - (769) (28) (797) Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. - (878) - (878) Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC - (946) - (946) MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - (1,232) - (1,232) Antenna Research Associates, Inc. - (1,324) - (1,324) Lignetics, Inc. 13,408 - (14,958) (1,550) R2i Holdings, LLC - (1,860) - (1,860) B+T Group Acquisition Inc. - (1,978) - (1,978) Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - (3,940) - (3,940) Lonestar EMS, LLC - (7,288) - (7,288) Other, net (<$500) 472 (257) (133) 82 Total: $ 5,384 $ (14,080) $ (1,179) $ (9,875)

52 Table of Contents The primary driver of net unrealized depreciation of $15.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 was the reversal of unrealized depreciation associated with the exit of our investment in Lignetics, Inc., the decrease in comparable transaction multiples used to estimate the fair value of certain of our portfolio companies, a pricing decrease in the broadly syndicated loan market, and the decline in the financial and operational performance of certain of our other portfolio companies, partially offset by the reversal of unrealized depreciation associated with the restructuring of our investment in LWO and unrealized appreciation recognized on ENET Holdings, LLC and Netfortris Holdings LLC.

During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded net unrealized appreciation of investments in the aggregate amount of $29.3 million. The net realized gain (loss) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) across our investments for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 were as follows: Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 Portfolio Company Realized Gain

(Loss) Unrealized

Appreciation

(Depreciation) Reversal of Unrealized (Appreciation) Depreciation Net Gain (Loss) Antenna Research Associates, Inc. $ - $ 6,317 $ - $ 6,317 B+T Group Acquisition Inc. - 4,545 - 4,545 AG Transportation Holdings, LLC 5,291 6,788 (7,934) 4,145 Targus Cayman HoldCo, Ltd. - 3,253 - 3,253 MCG Energy Solutions, LLC - 1,875 - 1,875 Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. - 1,626 - 1,626 Triple H Food Processors, LLC - 1,445 - 1,445 Encore Dredging Holdings, LLC - 1,316 - 1,316 American Trailer Rental Group LLC 1,143 1,213 (1,042) 1,314 PIC 360, LLC - 1,106 - 1,106 TNCP Intermediate HoldCo, LLC - 1,041 - 1,041 DKI Ventures, LLC - 822 - 822 Imperative Holdings Corporation - 781 - 781 Leeds Novamark Capital I, L.P. - 713 - 713 EL Academies, Inc. - 656 - 656 Café Zupas - 616 - 616 Lignetics, Inc. - 495 - 495 Tailwind Smith Cooper Intermediate Corporation - 494 - 494 R2i Holdings, LLC - 494 - 494 Keystone Acquisition Corp. - 473 - 473 Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (2,351) - 2,770 419 Canopy Safety Brands, LLC - 354 - 354 Sea Link International IRB, Inc. - 340 - 340 Belnick, Inc. - 275 - 275 Vertellus Holdings LLC (41) - 313 272 Unirac, Inc. - 239 - 239 Gray Matter Systems, LLC - 232 - 232 Medical Solutions Holdings, Inc. - 230 - 230 Arc Drilling Holdings LLC - (519) - (519) NetFortris Corp. - (522) - (522) ENET Holdings, LLC - (1,498) - (1,498) Other, net (<$500) 329 435 (409) 355 Total: $ 4,371 $ 35,635 $ (6,302) $ 33,704

The primary driver of net unrealized appreciation of $29.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 was the improvement in the financial and operational performance across a number of our portfolio companies and an increase in comparable transaction multiples used to estimate the fair value of several of our portfolio companies, partially offset by the reversal of unrealized depreciation associated with the exit of our investment in AG Transportation Holdings, LLC. 53 Table of Contents Net Realized Loss on Other

We incurred a loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.8 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, which resulted from the write-off of unamortized deferred issuance costs at the time of redemption of our 2024 Notes in November 2021. We incurred a loss on extinguishment of debt of $1.2 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2021, which resulted from the write-off of unamortized deferred issuance costs at the time of redemption of our 2023 Notes in January 2021. Net Unrealized (Appreciation) Depreciation of Other

During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded $0.4 million of unrealized depreciation related to a change in the fair value of our Credit Facility. No such amounts were recorded during the nine months ended June 30, 2022.



LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Operating Activities Our cash flows from operating activities are primarily generated from the interest payments on debt securities that we receive from our portfolio companies, as well as net proceeds received through repayments or sales of our investments. We utilize this cash primarily to fund new investments, make interest payments on our Credit Facility, make distributions to our stockholders, pay management and administrative fees to the Adviser and Administrator, and for other operating expenses. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 was $18.6 million, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $7.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in purchases of investments, partially offset by an increase in principal repayments, period over period. Purchases of investments were $188.9 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $154.3 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Repayments and net proceeds from sales were $154.2 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $136.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, we had loans to, syndicated participations in or equity investments in 49 companies, with an aggregate cost basis of approximately $590.6 million. As of September 30, 2021, we had loans to, syndicated participations in or equity investments in 46 companies, with an aggregate cost basis of approximately $546.5 million. The following table summarizes our total portfolio investment activity during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 Beginning investment portfolio, at fair value $ 557,612 $ 450,400 New investments 155,635 138,992 Disbursements to existing portfolio companies 33,216 15,298 Scheduled principal repayments on investments (6,038) (3,257) Unscheduled principal repayments on investments (132,193) (120,576) Net proceeds from sale of investments (15,718) (12,649) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (14,080) 35,635 Reversal of prior period depreciation (appreciation) of investments on realization (1,179) (6,302) Net realized gain (loss) on investments 5,384 4,371 Increase in investments due to PIK(A) or other 3,218 5,152 Net change in premiums, discounts and amortization 605 (692) Investment Portfolio, at Fair Value $ 586,462 $ 506,372 (A)PIK interest is a non-cash source of income and is calculated at the contractual rate stated in a loan agreement and added to the principal balance of a loan. 54 Table of Contents The following table summarizes the contractual principal repayment and maturity of our investment portfolio by fiscal year, assuming no voluntary prepayments, as of June 30, 2022: Amount For the remaining three months ending September 30: 2022(A) $ 4,336 For the fiscal years ending September 30: 2023 27,132

2024 67,758

2025 83,750

2026 149,906

Thereafter 199,433

Total contractual repayments $ 532,315

Adjustments to cost basis of debt investments (982)

Investments in equity securities 59,288

Investments held as of June 30, 2022 at cost: $ 590,621 (A)Includes debt investments with contractual principal amounts totaling $0.3 million for which the maturity date has passed as of June 30, 2022. Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 was $18.7 million, which consisted primarily of $50.0 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of our 2027 Notes and $29.5 million in net proceeds from our Credit Facility, partially offset by $38.8 million used in the redemption of our 2024 Notes and $20.3 million in distributions paid to stockholders.

Net cash used in financing activities for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.4 million, which consisted primarily of $105.0 million in net repayments on our Credit Facility and $57.5 million used in the redemption of our 2023 Notes, partially offset by $150.0 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of our 2026 Notes. Distributions to Stockholders Common Stock Distributions To qualify to be taxed as a RIC and thus avoid corporate level federal income tax on the income we distribute to our stockholders, we are required to distribute to our stockholders on an annual basis at least 90.0% of our Investment Company Taxable Income. Additionally, our Credit Facility has a covenant that generally restricts the amount of distributions to stockholders that we can pay out to be no greater than our aggregate net investment income, net capital gains and amounts elected to have been paid during the prior year in accordance with Section 855(a) of the Code. In accordance with these requirements, we paid monthly cash distributions of $0.065 per common share from October 2021 through March 2022 and paid monthly cash distributions of $0.0675 per common share from April 2022 through June 2022. During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, we paid monthly cash distributions of $0.065 per common share per month. These distributions totaled an aggregate of $20.3 million and $19.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. In July 2022, our Board of Directors declared a monthly distribution of $0.0675 per common share for each of July, August and September 2022. Our Board of Directors declared these distributions to our stockholders based on our estimates of our Investment Company Taxable Income for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. From inception through June 30, 2022, we have paid 233 monthly or quarterly consecutive distributions to common stockholders totaling approximately $416.6 million or $21.63 per share. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, distributions declared and paid exceeded taxable income available for common distributions resulting in a partial return of capital of approximately $1.0 million. The characterization of the common stockholder distributions declared and paid for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 will be determined at fiscal year end, based upon our investment company taxable income for the full fiscal year and distributions paid during the full fiscal year. Such a characterization made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual full fiscal year characterization. 55 Table of Contents Dividend Reinvestment Plan Our common stockholders who hold their shares through our transfer agent, Computershare, Inc. ("Computershare"), have the option to participate in a dividend reinvestment plan offered by Computershare, as the plan agent. This is an "opt in" dividend reinvestment plan, meaning that common stockholders may elect to have their cash distributions automatically reinvested in additional shares of our common stock. Common stockholders who do make such election will receive their distributions in cash. Common stockholders who receive distributions in the form of stock will be subject to the same federal, state and local tax consequences as stockholders who elect to receive their distributions in cash. The common stockholder will have an adjusted basis in the additional common shares purchased through the plan equal to the amount of the reinvested distribution. The additional shares will have a new holding period commencing on the day following the date on which the shares are credited to the common stockholder's account. Computershare purchases shares in the open market in connection with the obligations under the plan. Equity Registration Statement Our shelf registration statement permits us to issue, through one or more transactions, up to an aggregate of $300.0 million in securities, consisting of common stock, preferred stock, subscription rights, debt securities and warrants to purchase common stock, preferred stock or debt securities. As of June 30, 2022, we had the ability to issue up to $300.0 million in securities under the registration statement. Common Stock We anticipate issuing equity securities to obtain additional capital in the future. However, we cannot determine the timing or terms of any future equity issuances or whether we will be able to issue equity on terms favorable to us, or at all. To the extent that our common stock trades at a market price below our NAV per share, we will generally be precluded from raising equity capital through public offerings of our common stock, other than pursuant to stockholder and independent director approval or a rights offering to existing common stockholders. On June 30, 2022, the closing market price of our common stock was $10.09 per share, a 10.6% premium to our June 30, 2022 NAV per share of $9.12. Revolving Credit Facility On May 13, 2021, we, through Business Loan, amended and restated the Credit Facility to, among other things, (i) decrease the commitment amount from $205.0 million to $175.0 million, (ii) extend the revolving period end date to October 31, 2023, (iii) extend the maturity date to October 31, 2025 (at which time all principal and interest will be due and payable if the Credit Facility is not extended by the revolving period end date), (iv) reduce the interest rate margin to 2.70% during the revolving period and 3.25% thereafter, with a LIBOR floor of 0.35%, (v) revise the unused fee to include an additional fee tier of 0.35% per annum on the daily undrawn amounts if the average unused amount is equal to or less than 35% during the applicable period, (vi) provide for certain excess concentration limits, including a reduced second lien limit and a new broadly syndicated loan limit and (vii) add customary LIBOR replacement language. We incurred fees of approximately $1.1 million in connection with this amendment and restatement, which are being amortized through our Credit Facility's revolving period end date of October 31, 2023. Interest is payable monthly during the term of our Credit Facility. Available borrowings are subject to various constraints imposed under our Credit Facility, based on the aggregate loan balance pledged by Business Loan, which varies as loans are added and repaid, regardless of whether such repayments are prepayments or made as contractually required. Our Credit Facility also requires that any interest or principal payments on pledged loans be remitted directly by the borrower into a lockbox account with KeyBank and with The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as custodian. KeyBank, which also serves as the trustee of the account, generally remits the collected funds to us once a month. Our Credit Facility contains covenants that require Business Loan to maintain its status as a separate legal entity, prohibit certain significant corporate transactions (such as mergers, consolidations, liquidations or dissolutions), and restrict material changes to our credit and collection policies without the lenders' consents. Our Credit Facility generally limits distributions to our stockholders on a fiscal year basis to the sum of our net investment income, net capital gains and amounts elected to have been paid during the prior year in accordance with Section 855(a) of the Code. Business Loan is 56 Table of Contents also subject to certain limitations on the type of loan investments it can apply as collateral towards the borrowing base to receive additional borrowing availability under our Credit Facility, including restrictions on geographic concentrations, sector concentrations, loan size, payment frequency and status, average life, portfolio company leverage and lien property. Our Credit Facility further requires Business Loan to comply with other financial and operational covenants, which obligate Business Loan to, among other things, maintain certain financial ratios, including asset and interest coverage and a minimum number of 25 obligors required in the borrowing base. Additionally, we are required to maintain (i) a minimum net worth (defined in our Credit Facility to include any outstanding mandatorily redeemable preferred stock) of $325.0 million plus 50.0% of all equity and subordinated debt raised after May 13, 2021 less 50% of any equity and subordinated debt retired or redeemed after May 13, 2021, which equates to $334.4 million as of June 30, 2022, (ii) asset coverage with respect to "senior securities representing indebtedness" of at least 150% (or such percentage as may be set forth in Section 18 of the 1940 Act, as modified by Section 61 of the 1940 Act), and (iii) our status as a BDC under the 1940 Act and as a RIC under the Code. As of June 30, 2022, and as defined in our Credit Facility, we had a net worth of $509.7 million, asset coverage on our "senior securities representing indebtedness" of 209.1%, calculated in accordance with the requirements of Section 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act, and an active status as a BDC and RIC. In addition, we had 31 obligors in our Credit Facility's borrowing base as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, we were in compliance with all of our Credit Facility covenants. Refer to Note 5-Borrowings of the notes to our Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report for additional information regarding our Credit Facility. Notes Payable

In November 2021, we completed a private placement of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes for net proceeds of approximately $48.5 million after adding discounts and deducting underwriting costs, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. The 2027 Notes will mature on May 1, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company's option prior to maturity at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.The 2027 Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per year. Interest is payable semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year (which equates to approximately $1.9 million per year).

In April 2022, pursuant to the registration rights agreement we entered into in connection with the 2027 Notes, we conducted an exchange offer through which we offered to exchange all of our then outstanding 2027 Notes (the "Restricted Notes") that were issued on November 4, 2021, for an equal aggregate principal amount of our new 3.75% Notes due 2027 (the "Exchange Notes") that had been registered with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The terms of the Exchange Notes are identical to those of the outstanding Restricted Notes, except that the transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the Restricted Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes, and the Exchange Notes do not provide for the payment of additional interest in the event of a registration default.

In December 2020, we completed a debt offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes for net proceeds of approximately $97.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. In March 2021, we completed a debt offering of an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes for net proceeds of approximately $50.6 million after adding premiums and deducting underwriting costs, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. The 2026 Notes will mature on January 31, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company's option prior to maturity at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable. The 2026 Notes bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per year. Interest is payable semi-annually on January 31 and July 31 of each year (which equates to approximately $7.7 million per year). In October 2019, we completed a public debt offering of the 2024 Notes for net proceeds of approximately $37.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. On November 1, 2021, we voluntarily redeemed the 2024 Notes with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $38.8 million. In connection with the voluntary redemption of the 2024 Notes, we incurred a loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.8 million, which is primarily comprised of the unamortized deferred issuance costs at the time of redemption. The 2024 Notes would have otherwise matured on November 1, 2024. In November 2018, we completed a public debt offering of $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, inclusive of the overallotment option exercised by the underwriters, for net proceeds of $55.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses borne by us. On January 7, 2021, we voluntarily redeemed the 2023 Notes with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $57.5 million. The redemption amount was $58.1 million inclusive of accrued interest through the date of redemption. In connection with the voluntary redemption of the 2023 57 Table of Contents Notes, we incurred a loss on extinguishment of debt of $1.2 million, which is primarily comprised of the unamortized deferred issuance costs at the time of redemption. The 2023 Notes would have otherwise matured on November 1, 2023. The indenture relating to the 2027 Notes and the 2026 Notes contains certain covenants, including (i) an inability to incur additional debt or issue additional debt or preferred securities unless the Company's asset coverage meets the threshold specified in the 1940 Act after such borrowing, (ii) an inability to declare any dividend or distribution (except a dividend payable in our stock) on a class of our capital stock or to purchase shares of our capital stock unless the Company's asset coverage meets the threshold specified in the 1940 Act at the time of (and giving effect to) such declaration or purchase, and (iii) if, at any time, we are not subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, we will provide the holders of the 2027 Notes and the 2026 Notes, as applicable, and the trustee with audited annual consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. The 2027 Notes and 2026 Notes are recorded at the principal amount, plus applicable premiums, less discounts and offering costs, on our Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We generally recognize success fee income when the payment has been received. As of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, we had off-balance sheet success fee receivables on our accruing debt investments of $4.4 million and $11.7 million (or approximately $0.13 per common share and $0.34 per common share), respectively, that would be owed to us, generally upon a change of control of the portfolio companies. Consistent with GAAP, we generally have not recognized our success fee receivables and related income in our Consolidated Financial Statements until earned. Due to the contingent nature of our success fees, there are no guarantees that we will be able to collect all of these success fees or know the timing of such collections. Contractual Obligations We have lines of credit, delayed draw term debt, and an uncalled capital commitment with certain of our portfolio companies that have not been fully drawn. Since these commitments have expiration dates and we expect many will never be fully drawn, the total commitment amounts do not necessarily represent future cash requirements. We estimate the fair value of the combined unused lines of credit, the unused delayed draw term debt, and the uncalled capital commitment as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 to be immaterial. The following table shows our contractual obligations as of June 30, 2022, at cost: Payments Due by Period Contractual Obligations(A) Less than 1 Year 1-3 Years 3-5 Years More than 5

Years Total Credit Facility(B) $ - $ - $ 80,000 $ - $ 80,000 Notes Payable - - 200,000 - 200,000 Interest expense on debt obligations(C) 14,006 28,011 9,403 - 51,420 Total $ 14,006 $ 28,011 $ 289,403 $ - $ 331,420 (A)Excludes our unused line of credit commitments, unused delayed draw term debt, and uncalled capital commitments to our portfolio companies in an aggregate amount of $58.1 million, at cost, as of June 30, 2022. (B)Principal balance of borrowings outstanding under our Credit Facility, based on the maturity date following the current contractual revolver period end date. (C)Includes estimated interest payments on our Credit Facility, 2027 Notes, and 2026 Notes. The amount of interest expense calculated for purposes of this table was based upon rates and balances as of June 30, 2022. Critical Accounting Estimates The preparation of financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported consolidated amounts of assets and liabilities, including disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and revenues and expenses during the period reported. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates under different assumptions or conditions. We have identified our investment valuation policy (which has been approved by our Board of Directors) as our most critical accounting policy, which is described in Note 2- Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in the accompanying notes 58 Table of Contents to our Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report.Additionally, refer to Note 3-Investments in our accompanying Notes toConsolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report for additional information regarding fair value measurements and our application of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures." We have also identified our revenue recognition policy as a critical accounting policy, which is described in Note 2- Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in our accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Investment Valuation Credit Monitoring and Risk Rating The Adviser monitors a wide variety of key credit statistics that provide information regarding our portfolio companies to help us assess credit quality and portfolio performance and, in some instances, used as inputs in our valuation techniques. Generally, we, through the Adviser, participate in periodic board meetings of our portfolio companies in which we hold board seats and also require them to provide annual audited and monthly unaudited financial statements. Using these statements or comparable information and board discussions, the Adviser calculates and evaluates certain credit statistics. The Adviser risk rates all of our investments in debt securities. The Adviser does not risk rate our equity securities. For syndicated loans that have been rated by an SEC registered Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"), the Adviser generally uses the average of two corporate level NRSRO's risk ratings for such security. For all other debt securities, the Adviser uses a proprietary risk rating system. While the Adviser seeks to mirror the NRSRO systems, we cannot provide any assurance that the Adviser's risk rating system will provide the same risk rating as an NRSRO would for these securities. The Adviser's risk rating system is used to estimate the probability of default on debt securities and the expected loss if there is a default. The Adviser's risk rating system uses a scale of 0 to >10, with >10 being the lowest probability of default. It is the Adviser's understanding that most debt securities of medium-sized companies do not exceed the grade of BBB on an NRSRO scale, so there would be no debt securities in the middle market that would meet the definition of AAA, AA or A. Therefore, the Adviser's scale begins with the designation >10 as the best risk rating which may be equivalent to a BBB from an NRSRO; however, no assurance can be given that a >10 on the Adviser's scale is equal to a BBB or Baa2 on an NRSRO scale. The Adviser's risk rating system covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the business and the securities we hold. The following table reflects risk ratings for all proprietary loans in our portfolio as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, representing approximately 97.7% and 95.5%, respectively, of the principal balance of all debt investments in our portfolio at the end of each period: Rating As of June 30, 2022 As of September 30, 2021 Highest 10.0 10.0 Average 6.8 6.6 Weighted Average 7.4 7.0 Lowest 1.0 1.0 The following table reflects the risk ratings for all syndicated loans in our portfolio that were rated by an NRSRO as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, representing approximately 1.8% and 3.9%, respectively, of the principal balance of all debt investments in our portfolio at the end of each period: Rating As of June 30, 2022 As of September 30, 2021 Highest 4.0 5.0 Average 4.0 4.6 Weighted Average 4.0 4.5 Lowest 4.0 4.0 59 Table of Contents The following table reflects the risk ratings for all syndicated loans in our portfolio that were not rated by an NRSRO as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, representing approximately 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively, of the principal balance of all debt investments in our portfolio at the end of each period: Rating As of June 30, 2022 As of September 30, 2021 Highest 5.0 5.0 Average 5.0 5.0 Weighted Average 5.0 5.0 Lowest 5.0 5.0 Tax Status We intend to continue to maintain our qualification as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code for federal income tax purposes. As a RIC, we generally are not subject to federal income tax on the portion of our taxable income and gains distributed to our stockholders. To maintain our qualification as a RIC, we must maintain our status as a BDC and meet certain source-of-income and asset diversification requirements. In addition, in order to qualify to be taxed as a RIC, we must distribute to stockholders at least 90% of our Investment Company Taxable Income, determined without regard to the dividends paid deduction. Our policy generally is to make distributions to our stockholders in an amount up to 100% of our Investment Company Taxable Income. We may retain some or all of our net long-term capital gains, if any, and designate them as deemed distributions, or distribute such gains to stockholders in cash. To avoid a 4% federal excise tax on undistributed amounts of income, we must distribute to stockholders, during each calendar year, an amount at least equal to the sum of: (1) 98% of our ordinary income for the calendar year, (2) 98.2% of our capital gain net income (both long-term and short-term) for the one-year period ending on October 31 of the calendar year, and (3) any income realized, but not distributed, in the preceding year (to the extent that income tax was not imposed on such amounts) less certain over-distributions in prior years. Under the RIC Modernization Act, we are permitted to carryforward any capital losses that we may incur for an unlimited period, and such capital loss carryforwards will retain their character as either short-term or long-term capital losses. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Refer to Note 2-Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in the notes to our accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report for a description of recent accounting pronouncements. ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK Market risk includes risks that arise from changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, equity prices and other market changes that affect market sensitive instruments. The prices of securities held by us may decline in response to certain events, including those directly involving the companies whose securities are owned by us; conditions affecting the general economy, including public health emergencies, such as COVID-19; overall market changes; local, regional or global political, social or economic instability; interest rate fluctuations; and inflation. The primary risk we believe we are exposed to is interest rate risk. Because we borrow money to make investments, our net investment income is dependent upon the difference between the rate at which we borrow funds and the rate at which we invest those funds. As a result, there can be no assurance that a significant change in market interest rates will not have a material adverse effect on our net investment income. We use a combination of debt and equity capital to finance our investing activities. We may use interest rate risk management techniques from time to time to limit our exposure to interest rate fluctuations. Such techniques may include various interest rate hedging activities to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act. 60 Table of Contents All of our variable-rate debt investments have rates generally associated with either the current LIBOR, SOFR or prime rate. As of June 30, 2022, our portfolio of debt investments on a principal basis consisted of the following: Variable rates 93.1 % Fixed rates 6.9 % Total: 100.0 % To illustrate the potential impact of changes in market interest rates on our net increase in net assets resulting from operations, we have performed the following hypothetical analysis, which assumes that our balance sheet and contractual interest rates remain constant as of June 30, 2022 and no further actions are taken to alter our existing interest rate sensitivity.

Basis Point Change Increase (Decrease) in Interest Income Increase (Decrease) in Interest Expense Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Up 200 basis points $ 9,802 $ 1,600 $ 8,202 Up 100 basis points 4,848 800 4,048 Up 50 basis points 2,371 400 1,971 Down 50 basis points (2,082) (400) (1,682) Down 100 basis points (3,123) (800) (2,323) Down 179 basis points (3,206) (1,149) (2,057)

Although management believes that this analysis is indicative of our existing interest rate sensitivity, it does not adjust for potential changes in credit quality, size and composition of our loan portfolio on the balance sheet and other business developments, including any replacement of LIBOR, that could affect net increase in net assets resulting from operations or otherwise impact our results or operations. Accordingly, actual results could differ significantly from those in the hypothetical analysis in the table above.

We may also experience risk associated with investing in securities of companies with foreign operations. Some of our portfolio companies have operations located outside the U.S. These risks include fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, imposition of foreign taxes, changes in exportation regulations and political and social instability. ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES a) Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures As of June 30, 2022 (the end of the period covered by this report), our management, including our chief executive officer and chief financial officer, evaluated the effectiveness and design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures. Based on that evaluation, our management, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were effective at a reasonable assurance level in timely alerting management, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, of material information about us required to be included in periodic SEC filings. However, in evaluation of the disclosure controls and procedures, management recognized that any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objectives, and management necessarily was required to apply its judgment in evaluating the cost-benefit relationship of possible controls and procedures. b) Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There were no changes in internal controls for the three months ended June 30, 2022 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 61 Table of Contents PART II-OTHER INFORMATION ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS. From time to time, we may become involved in various investigation, claims and legal proceedings that arise in the ordinary course of our business. Furthermore, third parties may try to seek to impose liability on us in connection with the activities of our portfolio companies. While we do not expect that the resolution of these matters, if they arise, would materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, resolution of these matters will be subject to various uncertainties and could result in the expenditure of significant financial and managerial resources. Neither we, nor any of our subsidiaries are currently subject to any material legal proceeding, nor, to our knowledge, is any material legal proceeding pending or threatened against us or any of our subsidiaries. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS. Our business is subject to certain risks and events that, if they occur, could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and the trading price of our securities. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the section captioned "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021. The risks described in our Annual Report are not the only risks we face. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and/or operating results. ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS. Sales of Unregistered Securities Not applicable. Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities Not applicable. ITEM 3. DEFAULTS UPON SENIOR SECURITIES. Not applicable. ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES. Not applicable. ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION. Not applicable.

ITEM 6. EXHIBITS. Exhibit Description 3.1 Articles of Amendment and Restatement to the Articles of Incorporation, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.a.2 to Pre-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-63700), filed July 27, 2001. 3.2 Articles Supplementary Establishing and Fixing the Rights and Preferences of Term Preferred Shares, including Appendix A thereto relating to the Term Preferred Shares, 7.125% Series 2016, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.a.2 to Post-Effective Amendment No. 5 to the Registration Statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-162592), filed October 31, 2011. 62 Table of Contents 3.3 Certificate of Correction to Articles Supplementary Establishing and Fixing the Rights and Preferences of Term Preferred Shares, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed October 29, 2015. 3.4 Articles Supplementary, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed September 21, 2017. 3.5 Bylaws, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.b to Pre-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-63700), filed July 27, 2001. 3.6 Amendment to Bylaws, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.3 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (File No. 814-00237), filed February 17, 2004. 3.7 Second Amendment to Bylaws, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed July 10, 2007. 3.8 Third Amendment to Bylaws, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed June 10, 2011. 3.9 Fourth Amendment to Bylaws, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed November 29, 2016. 4.1 Form of Certificate for Common Stock, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.d.2 to Pre-Effective Amendment No. 3 to the Registration Statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-63700), filed August 23, 2001. 4.2 Indenture between the Registrant and U.S. Bank National Association, dated as of November 6, 2018, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.d.10 to Post-Effective Amendment No. 7 to the Registration Statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-208637), filed November 6, 2018. 4.3 Third Supplemental Indenture between Gladstone Capital Corporation and U.S. Bank National Association, dated as of December 15, 2020, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed December 15, 2020. 4.4 Fourth Supplemental Indenture between Gladstone Capital Corporation and U.S. Bank National Association, dated as of November 4, 2021, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed on November 4, 2021. 10.1 Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of May 13, 2021 by and among Gladstone Business Loan, LLC as Borrower, Gladstone Management Corporation as Servicer, KeyBank National Association, as Administrative Agent and the financial institutions from the time to time party thereto, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 814-00237), filed May 13, 2021. 10.2 Fourth Amended and Restated Investment Advisory and Management Agreement between the Registrant and Gladstone Management Corporation, dated as of April 12, 2022, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (File No. 814-00237), filed on May 3, 2022. 31.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.* 31.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.* 32.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.+ 32.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.+ ______________________ * Filed herewith + Furnished herewith All other exhibits for which provision is made in the applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission are not required under the related instruction or are inapplicable and therefore have been omitted. 63 Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION By: /s/ Nicole Schaltenbrand Nicole Schaltenbrand Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (principal financial and accounting officer) Date: July 27, 2022 64 Document Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Gladstone Capital Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:25:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION 04:28p GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Quarterly Report - Form 10-Q PU 04:09p GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND.. AQ 07/25 GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Earnings Call and Webcast Information PU 07/21 GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 07/19 GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Announces Investment in Viva Railings PU 07/12 GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 20.. PU 07/12 GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 20.. PU 07/12 GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form.. AQ 07/12 Janney Capital Starts Gladstone Capital at Neutral with $9.50 Price Target MT 06/21 GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA Analyst Recommendations on GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION 07/12 Janney Capital Starts Gladstone Capital at Neutral with $9.50 Price Target MT 04/06 Raymond James Initiates Gladstone Capital at Market Perform MT 2021 Wedbush Lifts Price Target for Gladstone Capital to $12 From $11, Maintains Neutral Rat.. MT