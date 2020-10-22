Gladstone Commercial : Appoints Trio of Executive Vice Presidents

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial' or the 'Company') announced today that the following Managing Directors have been appointed to Executive Vice President roles:

Arthur 'Buzz' Cooper

Matt Tucker

Brandon Flickinger

Mr. Cooper joined the Gladstone family of companies at their inception in 2001 and was most recently a Senior Managing Director, and is currently responsible for identifying, underwriting, managing, and operating commercial real estate investment projects. He is focused on sourcing and executing net leased industrial and office real estate acquisitions and sale leaseback investments in the South Central United States and has acquired properties approaching $600 million during his tenure with the Company. Mr. Cooper has over 35 years of experience in the commercial lending industry and the commercial real estate industry, having worked alongside David Gladstone since 1984. Mr. Cooper is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and is a member of the National Association of Industrial Office Properties (the 'NAIOP').

Mr. Tucker joined the Company in May 2005 as an Associate and was most recently a Senior Managing Director, where he currently focuses on sourcing and executing net leased industrial and office real estate acquisitions and sale leaseback investments in the Company's Northeast and Midwest Regions, as well as overseeing and managing the Company's portfolio in those regions. Mr. Tucker has over 20 years' experience in real estate investing, real estate asset management, real estate finance, corporate private equity and leveraged finance. Prior to joining the Company, he gained corporate private equity and investment banking experience on Wall Street, working for both Societe Generale and JP Morgan Chase. Mr. Tucker earned a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from the University of Michigan with High Distinction, is a member of NAIOP, and participates as a member of the NAIOP Industrial Development VI Forum.

Mr. Flickinger joined the Company in April 2011 as an Associate and was most recently a Managing Director, where he focuses on leading a team to acquire net leased industrial and office properties and execute the asset management responsibilities for a property portfolio primarily in the Southeast and Mountain West Regions of the United States. Immediately prior to joining the Company, Mr. Flickinger was a Vice President in Jones Lang LaSalle's Real Estate Investment Banking group from 2006 to 2011, where he was responsible for identifying, underwriting, managing, financing and servicing all forms of capital for commercial real estate investment Mr. Flickinger earned an MBA from the Fordham University Graduate School of Business Administration and a BBA from James Madison University and is Chairman of the NAIOP Office Acquisitions Forum I.

'We are very pleased to recognize this trio of Managing Directors and elevate them to Executive Vice President roles. We look forward to their continued contributions to our Company,' said David Gladstone, CEO of Gladstone Commercial.

Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial stated, 'These three leaders are responsible for and have increased the profitability of their regional business units, and they are most deserving of these positions in the organizational structure.'

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

